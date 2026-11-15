Who Protects Patients When Doctors Are Afraid to Speak?

I recently hosted a discussion with two doctors whose experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic brought them into conflict with medical regulators. Dr Alison Goodwin is a New Zealand GP and member of New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS). Dr Shankara Chetty is a family physician from South Africa who treated patients throughout the pandemic and subsequently faced professional complaints relating to his public statements. Both believe they were challenged professionally because they questioned aspects of the pandemic response (Timecodes below) .

But what stayed with me afterwards was a more fundamental issue. If doctors become afraid to question official guidance, what happens when that guidance is incomplete, mistaken or no longer supported by emerging evidence? And there is an equally important question: how should medical regulators respond when a doctor makes claims that may themselves be inaccurate or potentially harmful?

These are not mutually exclusive concerns. A functioning medical profession must protect patients from misinformation while still allowing doctors to challenge established opinion. The difficult part is deciding where that boundary lies.

The Letter That Changed Everything

Alison described how her concerns developed during 2020 and intensified as New Zealand introduced its COVID-19 vaccination programme. She was particularly uncomfortable with the use of mandates and what she regarded as insufficient attention to individual informed consent. She began speaking publicly, something she explained was initially well outside her comfort zone.

Then, in September 2021, she received correspondence from the Medical Council of New Zealand. According to Alison, the Council sought a voluntary undertaking that would restrict her public statements about COVID-19 and vaccination. She declined to sign it in its proposed form. Her practising certificate was subsequently suspended, leaving her unable to practise for much of 2022.

Her account immediately raised a question for me. A regulator has an obvious responsibility to intervene when a doctor’s conduct poses a significant risk to patients. But does that responsibility extend to requiring a doctor to stop publicly challenging a government health policy?

The distinction matters. A doctor might disagree with a recommendation because they have misunderstood the evidence. Alternatively, they might identify a genuine weakness in the evidence that has not yet been adequately considered. The regulatory response should distinguish between these possibilities rather than treat disagreement itself as proof of misconduct.

Alison’s suspension was subsequently overturned on appeal. That judicial outcome is important evidence that the proportionality of regulatory interventions can be successfully challenged. It does not establish that all her scientific concerns were correct. I think that distinction is central to the entire discussion.

Dr Matt Shelton and the Question of Professional Speech

One of the principal reasons for the interview was Alison’s involvement in following the disciplinary proceedings against her colleague, Dr Matt Shelton. Shelton was among the doctors associated with NZDSOS who expressed concerns about New Zealand’s vaccination policies. Alison described how he contacted patients in 2021 to communicate concerns about vaccination, particularly in relation to children and pregnant women.

Some patients complained about receiving his message. That is a material part of the story, because communicating with patients in a professional capacity creates obligations different from those attached to public debate.

The disciplinary proceedings, however, also addressed his wider public statements. These included comments about reported magnetic phenomena following vaccination and observations involving vaccine samples examined under microscopy. Those claims require careful scientific scrutiny. Reports of objects adhering to the skin do not establish vaccine-induced magnetism, and microscopy findings require appropriate sample preparation, controls and independent replication before conclusions can be drawn.

I raised the issue because I recognised how quickly a claim about magnetism could cause scientists and clinicians to dismiss an entire discussion. Shankara’s response was that scientific curiosity should lead investigators to examine unusual reports rather than reject them reflexively.

There is a valid principle in that response, but it needs an important qualification. Being willing to investigate a claim does not mean treating it as credible before the evidence supports it. Equally, rejecting a poorly supported claim should not automatically discredit every other concern raised by the same doctor.

This is where disciplinary proceedings become particularly complicated. Were Shelton’s individual statements evaluated according to their evidential support, clinical context and potential consequences? Were the allegations sufficiently specific? Was the response proportionate? Those questions can be examined through the hearing evidence and eventual tribunal findings.

The Missing Discussion About the Science

One of Alison’s most revealing observations concerned what happened after her suspension. She described undergoing a process of professional re-education, and had expected someone to explain precisely where her interpretation of COVID-19 or vaccine science was incorrect. Instead, she said the programme focused on misinformation, conspiracy theories, quackery and echo chambers. She felt she never received the substantive scientific discussion she had been seeking.

This suggests a potentially important distinction between correcting a doctor’s scientific understanding and correcting their professional behaviour. Both can be legitimate objectives, but they are not the same thing.

If a doctor makes a scientifically inaccurate statement, the most useful response should ordinarily include a clear explanation of the evidence demonstrating that inaccuracy. A regulator may also need to address how a doctor communicates uncertainty, interprets research or presents risks to patients. But if the scientific disagreement itself remains unexplored, a doctor may leave the process feeling that obedience was the objective rather than understanding. That perception can damage trust in regulation, regardless of the regulator’s actual intentions.

Alison repeatedly returned to the absence of opportunities for serious discussion between people holding different scientific views. She wanted a forum where opposing arguments could be presented and challenged. I think medicine needs precisely that kind of intellectual environment. Not because every opinion deserves equal credibility, but because the quality of scientific disagreement depends on the evidence presented, not simply the professional standing of the person presenting it.

Dr Chetty and the Experience in South Africa

Shankara described a somewhat different professional journey. His early pandemic experience involved treating patients directly and trying to understand the pathophysiology of COVID-19, and his interpretation increasingly focused on the potential biological effects of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. He subsequently expressed strong opposition to the vaccination programme, and particularly to mandates.

He described being the subject of a professional complaint, which he attributed to an individual connected with a ministerial advisory committee. He believes his public statements were the reason for it.

Shankara’s central objection was that allegations of misinformation should be supported by specific evidence. He wanted to know which of his statements were considered inaccurate, why they were inaccurate and how that conclusion had been reached. This is a reasonable question to put to any disciplinary process.

Indeed, I explained during the discussion that my own thinking in late 2020 included the possibility that vaccination could reduce disease severity in vulnerable individuals. My concerns were different when vaccination programmes expanded into lower-risk groups and when mandates were introduced. Those are separate questions. A medical intervention can have a favourable benefit–risk balance for one population while raising different questions for another, and the justification for offering an intervention is distinct from the ethical justification for compelling someone to receive it. I believe that distinction deserved considerably more attention during the pandemic.

The Problem of Defensive Medicine

There was another dimension to our conversation that I consider especially significant. What happens to the doctors who observe these proceedings but are not themselves involved?

Imagine watching a colleague lose the ability to practise, face substantial legal expenses and spend years defending their professional conduct. Even without agreeing with that colleague’s scientific interpretation, the consequences may influence your own willingness to express uncertainty or publicly disagree with an institution.

I have seen how defensive behaviour develops in clinical medicine. Doctors may become increasingly concerned about complaints, litigation and professional scrutiny. They may begin making decisions based not only on what is best for the patient, but also on what is least likely to expose them to regulatory criticism. Sometimes caution is appropriate and protective. But it becomes problematic when avoiding professional risk starts to displace independent clinical judgement.

I asked Alison whether the public nature of these proceedings might discourage other doctors from speaking out. She believed that it could. That is an important hypothesis about the wider profession, although the experiences of our guests cannot establish how widespread such self-censorship has become. It could nevertheless be investigated through confidential surveys of clinicians, examination of regulatory complaints and research into professional attitudes towards public disagreement. The possible chilling effect deserves measurement, not merely assumption.

Who Bears Responsibility When Medical Policy Changes?

A further issue emerged when we discussed the responsibility of individual doctors during a public-health emergency. In ordinary clinical practice, I am responsible for the advice I give my patients. I can consult guidelines, specialist opinions and scientific literature, but ultimately I must assess how that information applies to the person in front of me. A recommendation from an authoritative institution is not a substitute for clinical reasoning.

Yet emergency conditions create considerable pressure to follow standardised guidance, particularly when information is incomplete and public-health decisions must be made quickly. This presents a genuine dilemma. Uniform guidance may improve consistency, reduce avoidable variation and enable rapid implementation of effective measures. At the same time, it may fail to accommodate emerging evidence or meaningful differences between patients.

The response cannot be to abandon professional standards or disregard guidelines whenever an individual doctor disagrees. But neither should institutional authority prevent a doctor from identifying shortcomings in those guidelines.

I raised a historical concern. When a serious medical failure is recognised years later, responsibility is often examined retrospectively. Investigators ask what individual professionals knew, what they should reasonably have known, and whether they acted appropriately. Following institutional guidance may be relevant to that assessment, but it does not automatically resolve every question of professional responsibility. That is why independent judgement remains important even within highly regulated systems.

The Question of Medical Accountability

What concerned me most was the possibility that the profession could gradually lose the ability to distinguish between disagreement and dangerous conduct. Consider two situations. In the first, a doctor deliberately presents demonstrably false information to patients, despite having access to reliable evidence showing otherwise. There may be legitimate grounds for regulatory intervention, especially if patients are exposed to foreseeable harm. In the second, a doctor raises an evidence-based concern about a treatment, acknowledges uncertainty and requests further investigation. Those situations should not be treated identically.

The difficulty arises when the regulator and the doctor disagree about which situation applies. The answer must involve transparent standards, detailed reasoning, independent scientific assessment and a proportionate disciplinary process. It must also permit doctors to challenge the regulator’s interpretation without that challenge itself becoming an additional mark against them.

Regulators should be accountable for their decisions just as doctors are accountable for their professional conduct. Equally, the right to disagree cannot become immunity from scrutiny. Professional independence carries responsibilities, particularly when statements made by doctors can influence consequential patient decisions. The objective should be to protect good clinical judgement, not to protect any particular conclusion from criticism.

What I Took Away From the Conversation

Towards the end, I asked Alison and Shankara what they believed needed to happen next. Shankara remained determined to challenge the allegations against him and to seek answers about the evidence underlying them. Alison focused on something that may be even more fundamental. She wanted doctors to rediscover their curiosity. She called for environments where different views could be discussed openly, where the evidence could be examined, and where disagreement did not automatically become personal or professional hostility.

I agree with the importance of that principle, but I would extend it further. The profession needs mechanisms that allow legitimate concerns to be investigated early, rigorously and independently. Doctors need access to meaningful scientific review rather than being left to resolve complex disputes primarily through legal proceedings. At the same time, patients need confidence that medical professionals are not using scientific uncertainty as an excuse to promote unsubstantiated claims. Those objectives can coexist. Indeed, a trustworthy medical system depends on both.

I do not know what the final outcome of every disciplinary proceeding discussed in our interview will be. Nor do I believe that the professional difficulties experienced by a doctor automatically establish the correctness of their scientific views. But I am increasingly concerned about the consequences for medicine if doctors begin to regard independent questioning as an unacceptable professional risk.

The issue extends well beyond COVID-19. It concerns how we respond to new treatments, emerging adverse effects, unexpected clinical observations and scientific findings that challenge prevailing assumptions. The fundamental question is not whether doctors should be free to say anything without consequence. It is whether we have created a professional environment in which doctors can question authority responsibly, regulators can justify their interventions transparently, and patients can trust that their interests remain central to both. That is the conversation we need to continue.

Timecodes

00:00 Introduction – Doctors on Trial for Speaking Out

02:27 Meet Dr Alison Goodwin and Dr Shankara Chetty

04:18 Dr Goodwin's Suspension for Speaking Out

06:33 Dr Chetty's Pandemic Experience and Professional Charges

09:00 Vaccine Benefits, Risks and Medical Mandates

14:50 The Dr Matt Shelton Disciplinary Case

18:35 Vaccine Magnetism Claims and Scientific Curiosity

24:40 Inside Dr Shelton's Disciplinary Tribunal

27:15 Re-Education, Censorship and the Absence of Scientific Debate

31:45 Are Disciplinary Cases Silencing Other Doctors?

35:00 Medical Regulators and Institutional Influence

39:00 Misinformation Allegations: Where Is the Evidence?

42:00 Who Is Responsible When Medical Decisions Cause Harm?

46:00 Individual Doctors, Professional Responsibility and Accountability

50:00 What Will Future Generations Ask Doctors?

57:45 What Must Change? Medical Freedom and the Future of Medicine