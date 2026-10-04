White Clots Under the Microscope: What Does the New Study Reveal?

For several years, I have followed reports of unusual white material recovered from blood vessels. My interest began with embalmers’ accounts and grew through conversations with researchers and clinicians.

The photographs from the live clots are striking. But a photograph is only a starting point. It cannot tell us what a structure contains, when it formed or why.

That is why I spoke again with Bruce Rapley and Dr Matt Shelton about their published analysis of what they describe as anomalous intravascular casts. The paper brings microscopy, elemental analysis and protein identification into one investigation. My question was straightforward: do those measurements bring us closer to understanding the material, and what would we need to establish its significance in living patients?

By the end of our conversation, Bruce had challenged one of my own assumptions. I had been speaking about these structures as though their persistence meant they could not dissolve. He asked how we knew that.

That correction matters. A useful investigation must be able to change the questions we ask, including the ones we thought we had already answered.

From an observation to a specimen

Bruce described years of assembling specimens, arranging analyses and trying to publish the findings. Whatever one concludes about the paper, the move from photographs to measurable material deserves examination.

Publication invites scrutiny, challenge and replication. It does not settle the argument.

The study describes specimens from ten donors collected between 2022 and 2024. Eight underwent elemental analysis, and four underwent proteomic analysis. The specimens had been preserved in buffered formalin.

Those details define the reach of the evidence. This is a small descriptive series, without a matched series of ordinary thrombi and postmortem clots analysed through the same workflow. It cannot establish how common the material is or whether it represents a distinct disease process.

Even so, there is now something concrete to investigate. We can ask whether the findings recur in independently collected specimens and whether comparable structures can be documented before death.

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The proteins bring us back to human biology

Bruce made one point I found especially useful: the identified proteins were human proteins. The question is how familiar biological components might become assembled into an unusual structure.

The proteomic analysis identified 541 proteins. Among the prominent signals were haemoglobin, fibrinogen chains and proteins associated with neutrophils, including myeloperoxidase and cathepsin G.

That combination points towards blood cells, coagulation and inflammation. It does not, by itself, identify a unique cause. An inflamed thrombus can contain proteins from several cell types, and material trapped within a clot may reflect its surroundings as well as its formation.

There is a further distinction. The percentages in the protein analysis describe relative analytical signals. They are not automatically percentages of the specimen’s total dry mass, because different proteins can produce different signal strengths during measurement.

We should therefore resist reading a protein chart as a complete chemical inventory. It tells us what was detected, not how the whole specimen is built or how it behaves.

Convergent Evidence For A Distinct Intravascular Matrix Integrated Morphological Elemental And Proteomic Analysis Of Anomalous Intravascular Casts Optimized 2.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Why the haemoglobin caught my attention

Haemoglobin normally sits inside red blood cells. Its prominence made me ask whether red-cell breakdown might be part of the process.

In the interview, I raised haemolysis as a possible link between cellular injury and abnormal clot formation. If red cells break down, their contents enter a different biological environment, which could matter for a mechanism involving inflammation and coagulation.

But the timing is crucial. Finding haemoglobin in a preserved specimen does not demonstrate haemolysis in the circulation during life. Breakdown might also occur around death, during collection or during subsequent handling.

To establish a living process, we would need patient measurements taken at the relevant time, together with carefully collected tissue. The protein result cannot reconstruct that sequence on its own.

I also raised G6PD deficiency as a possible susceptibility worth investigating. The interview did not establish that people with this condition are more likely to develop the reported casts. It supplies a research question, which would require direct testing and suitable comparison groups.

This is how I approach a mechanistic hypothesis. A finding points towards a possible pathway. Then we ask what else should be observable if that pathway is operating.

Are the clotting proteins assembling differently?

Bruce focused on differences in the detected signals from the alpha, beta and gamma chains of fibrinogen. He proposed that loss or alteration of particular components might contribute to abnormal assembly.

The idea is interesting because a familiar protein need not retain its usual structure or function. Damage, degradation and interactions with other molecules are possibilities to examine.

However, differences in mass-spectrometry signals do not directly establish the molecular ratio of those chains. Unequal extraction, digestion and detection can affect the result. Before concluding that a chain is missing or disproportionately depleted, we would need measurements calibrated to answer that specific question.

The next stage should examine the architecture of the material as well as its ingredients. Which proteins form the supporting structure? Which are trapped within it? How does the specimen respond to controlled breakdown experiments?

What the elemental tables can and cannot show

The elemental results, particularly the reported sulfur and phosphorus measurements, took up much of our discussion.

Low sulfur compared with a theoretical fibrinogen benchmark may justify further investigation. It does not establish that the material is largely non-protein, because proteins differ in their sulfur content and the comparison assumes a particular composition.

Phosphorus needs similar care. An elemental assay measures phosphorus; it does not identify which phosphorus-containing molecules supplied it. On its own, a result of this kind cannot demonstrate polyphosphate or prove that cellular membranes were its source.

One calculation needs clarification. The published table places eight study specimens beside two external comparison measurements. Averaging the eight study specimens gives a phosphorus value of approximately 1,411 parts per million. The reported mean of 1,732 is obtained when those two external measurements are included as well.

A comparison group needs to remain separate from the group being characterised. Otherwise, the summary value no longer describes the study specimens alone.

Preservation adds another complication. The specimens were stored in buffered formalin, and experimental work has shown that formalin fixation can change measured elemental content. Fresh specimens, preservative blanks and identically treated controls would help determine how much of the measured profile belongs to the original material.

The tables therefore generate questions. They do not yet provide a chemical fingerprint that establishes a new class of intravascular structure.

Could the same material exist in living patients?

I also discussed images reportedly supplied by a clinician working with material removed from living patients. These accounts matter because they could connect postmortem observations with an active clinical process.

That connection still needs to be demonstrated. A pale specimen recovered during a procedure cannot be assumed to be identical to a cast recovered by an embalmer. Colour and gross appearance are insufficient.

The same microscopic and chemical methods would need to be applied to both, with documented collection conditions and clinical histories.

We must also distinguish antemortem thrombus from postmortem clot. The paper describes appearances reminiscent of partial lines of Zahn. Comparative pathology research shows why vague layering is insufficient: some fibrin patterns occur in both settings, and more specific histological and immunohistochemical features are needed.

Matt raised the possibility that a structure attached to a vessel wall might leave space for blood to flow around it. That offers one possible explanation for how substantial material could coexist with continued circulation. It remains an anatomical hypothesis rather than something established by these specimens.

The clinical bridge is essential. We need to know where a structure sits, how it interacts with the vessel wall and what effects it has while the patient is alive.

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A possible sequence involving immune priming and a later trigger

The wider mechanism I explored was whether a susceptible individual might experience an initial change in immune or vascular biology, followed by a later inflammatory trigger.

In that model, prior immune exposure could alter the response to a subsequent event. Inflammation, red-cell injury and coagulation might then interact in a way that encourages formation or persistence of abnormal material.

This is a hypothesis about sequence. The present study does not document that sequence in its donors.

We discussed infection, reinfection and vaccination as possible exposures to examine. Establishing a contribution from any of them would require reliable histories, appropriate control groups and evidence connecting exposure to the proposed biological pathway.

Where an exposure is widespread, its presence in people with a finding is not enough to establish causation. We need to know whether the finding occurs more frequently among those exposed than among comparable people who were not exposed, while accounting for other relevant differences.

Nor should a hypothesis become immune to testing because a delayed trigger is proposed. A delayed mechanism still needs predictions about timing, susceptibility and measurable changes. The more complicated the proposed sequence, the more carefully it must be documented.

Persistence does not prove that breakdown has stopped

Near the end of the interview, Bruce brought me back to a basic question: how did we know that these structures were not being dissolved?

I had been treating persistence as evidence of failure to break down. But a structure could persist because its formation exceeds its removal. Some breakdown might continue while new material is added.

That changes the research question. We should investigate both formation and breakdown rather than assume that one has stopped completely.

Detecting a protein involved in fibrinolysis does not establish that the pathway is functioning normally. Equally, failing to detect a component in a limited assay does not establish that dissolution is impossible. Functional experiments are needed.

That moment narrowed the claim and made the next experiment clearer.

What would move the investigation forward?

The next study should bring clinicians, pathologists and analytical laboratories together around a defined collection protocol.

Specimens removed from living patients should be examined alongside conventional venous and arterial thrombi and postmortem clots. Collection time, preservation and processing should be recorded and standardised. Analysis should be blinded where possible, with enough methodological detail for independent replication.

Patient information would need to include relevant illness, infection and vaccination histories, alongside other factors that affect thrombosis and inflammation. Measurements made before death would be especially valuable in testing the proposed haemolysis pathway.

The important outcome would be a reproducible distinction between specimen types, followed by evidence of the mechanism responsible. If the reported material overlaps with established clot categories, that would also be an informative result.

At present, this small series cannot tell an individual their risk or justify a particular treatment. It can help us build a better investigation.

The paper gives us measurements to scrutinise. The interview gives us mechanisms to test. What comes next must be evidence that connects the material, the patient and the biological sequence.

Timecodes

00:00 Introduction: investigating unusual white clots

02:25 Meet Bruce Rapley and Dr Matt Shelton

05:34 Why New Zealand’s experience matters

10:16 Reported barriers to research and publication

17:30 The new paper: bringing the analyses together

23:49 Reported white clots in living patients

25:31 What are the clots made of?

31:39 Anticoagulants, dental procedures and interruption risks

35:28 Haemoglobin and fibrinogen: interpreting the protein findings

39:38 Could red-cell breakdown contribute?

43:38 Immune priming and later triggers: a proposed mechanism

49:24 Why might these structures escape clinical detection?

52:46 Elemental analysis: sulfur, phosphorus and cellular damage

1:00:04 Who might be at risk?

1:05:40 Research priorities and clinical collaboration

1:12:02 Can these clots dissolve? Formation versus breakdown

Further reading

Rapley and Shelton. Convergent Evidence for a Distinct Intravascular Matrix: Integrated Morphological, Elemental, and Proteomic Analysis of Anomalous Intravascular Casts. Journal of Independent Medicine, 2026. https://doi.org/10.71189/JIM/2026/V02N05A08

Krywanczyk and colleagues. Histologic and Immunohistochemical Features of Antemortem Thrombus Compared to Postmortem Clot: Updating the Definition of Lines of Zahn. Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, 2023. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36626295/

Silva and colleagues. The impact of formalin fixation in the elemental content of tissues: Parametrization up to 48 h. Microchemical Journal, 2024. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.microc.2024.110281