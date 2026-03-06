White Clots, THBS1 Monocytes, and the Hidden Risk of G6PD Deficiency

Over the past several years, I have been trying to understand a biological phenomenon that many people initially dismissed: the unusual white fibrous clots reported by embalmers across the world. These are not typical thrombi. They are pale, rubbery, and often extend for many inches through blood vessels. Their composition appears very different from the red fibrin-and-blood-cell clots we normally see in pathology. For a long time, these observations were simply labelled anecdotal — but a small number of researchers refused to ignore them.

Two individuals who have played an important role in bringing these findings forward are Bruce Rapley and Matt Shelton. Their efforts in documenting and helping coordinate analysis of these clot samples have been critical. Without that groundwork, none of the deeper biochemical investigations that followed would have been possible. What has emerged from those analyses is a potential mechanism that shifts our understanding of these clots entirely.

Click on image to see preprint paper

The Clue Hidden in Hemoglobin

One of the most striking findings from proteomic analysis of the clot material is the unusually high concentration of hemoglobin fragments. In some samples, hemoglobin accounted for a surprisingly large proportion of the total protein content within the clot. That observation immediately raised an important question for me: why is hemoglobin accumulating inside a clot structure? The answer, I believe, lies in a specific immune cell population that has been receiving increasing attention in the research literature.