One of the standout comments from the interview with Dr Ros Jones (Retired Pediatrician) was the fact that current mRNA and DNA vaccines are unable to quantify how much spike protein is made by each child who receives a dose.



Unlike a standard vaccine with a defined amount of injected antigen, the current vaccine instructs cells to make the protein antigen.



Whilst we measure vaccine antibody response in children, is the amount to spike protein necessarily equivalent? Is there a possible difference regarding amount of spike protein an individual child may make? Can they continue to make spike protein indefinitely?



These questions would have been answered within standard vaccine regulatory protocols.



Considering that children are at such low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, what is the urgency to bypass regulatory safety markers? What are the ethics in this situation?

Timecodes

(00:00) Introduction and welcome to the discussion

(00:01:25) Setting the topic: Ethics of COVID-19 vaccination in children

(00:02:08) Dr. Ros Jones introduces herself and her medical background

(00:03:37) Early response to the pandemic and readiness to return to frontline work

(00:06:30) The quiet children’s wards and early signs children were less affected

(00:08:19) Hospitals struggle to recover as fears of a second wave persist

(00:09:55) Should children have been allowed natural exposure for herd immunity?

(00:11:19) The surprising push to include children in vaccine trials

(00:13:38) JCVI hesitations and political pressure to vaccinate minors

(00:15:11) Founding of the HART Group and the need for broader scientific debate

(00:19:00) Medical censorship and fear among healthcare professionals

(00:24:51) Vaccine mandates and the erosion of informed consent

(00:30:23) Why mRNA vaccines are fundamentally different

(00:38:10) Myocarditis and the emerging evidence in adolescents

(01:10:05) Vitamin D, ethnic risk factors, and forgotten public health basics

Highlighted comments

