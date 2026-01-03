What’s Really Spreading in Schools This Christmas 2025

As we move into 2026, I want to be honest about something that doesn’t sit comfortably with me. I hope I’m wrong, but the pieces I’m seeing suggest the early part of this year is going to be difficult.

This isn’t based on headlines or speculation. It’s based on UK surveillance data, observed patterns across multiple countries, and what happens when timing, immunity, and population mixing align in the wrong way.

The signal that matters isn’t hospitals — it’s schools

In the UK, respiratory surveillance just before Christmas showed something unusual. Unlike last winter, where care homes were the primary early pressure point, education settings are now leading the surge in acute respiratory infection incidents.

That matters.

Schools don’t just reflect transmission — they amplify it. When infection accelerates in children, it almost never stays there. Education settings act as the ignition phase of wider population spread, with effects that typically emerge weeks later in adults, care homes, and hospitals.

This is not unique to the UK. Similar patterns have already been observed across Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, North America, and Europe. The Northern Hemisphere is moving through this in parallel.

National flu and COVID-19 surveillance report: 24 December 2025 (week 52) >

Why children are now central to spread

A key question is why children appear to be the dominant spreaders this winter.

This no longer fits neatly with the idea of “immunity debt.” Viruses have been circulating heavily for several years now. Something else appears to have changed.

What we’re likely seeing is altered immune behaviour in children following repeated SARS-CoV-2 exposure. COVID doesn’t just affect responses to itself — it transiently suppresses lymphocyte function, which weakens the body’s ability to control other viruses as well. When that happens, viral co-infections become more likely, and transmission becomes more efficient.

This doesn’t mean children are severely immunocompromised. It means their immune responses are less orderly and less durable, particularly at mucosal surfaces. The result is more frequent infection, more clustering, and more opportunity for spread.

Christmas is not the cause — it’s the amplifier

Christmas doesn’t create new viruses. What it does is collapse generations into the same space at the same time.

Children bring infections home to parents. Parents, often asymptomatic or mildly unwell, pass them on to grandparents. Those who work in healthcare and care facilities then take these infections into environments where vulnerability is highest.

That combination — high education-setting spread followed immediately by intense intergenerational mixing — creates the perfect conditions for a superspreading phase. Not one dramatic event, but thousands of small ones happening simultaneously.

The expected timeline

Based on historical respiratory patterns and what we’re already seeing:

Late December–early January : household and working-age adult spread

Mid to late January : rising illness in older adults

Late January into February: increased care-home incidents and hospital pressure

This lag is well established. What’s different this time is that the education signal is stronger and earlier than it was last year.

Why this affects everyone — not just those who get infected

Even people who are young, fit, and healthy are affected when health systems come under pressure. When hospitals are stretched, all emergencies become harder to manage — strokes, heart attacks, injuries, infections. Mortality rises not just from viruses, but from delayed or compromised care.

This is why January and February matter. It’s not just about infection counts. It’s about system resilience.

A Northern Hemisphere pattern, not a local anomaly

This is not a UK-only phenomenon. The same education-led spread is being reported across much of the Northern Hemisphere. Different viruses, same structure. Children first. Older adults later. Pressure last.

That consistency is what makes this pattern concerning — and predictable.

The honest conclusion

I can’t predict the future with certainty. But based on the trajectory, a significant surge in illness and system pressure over the next six weeks would be exactly what we’d expect.

The purpose of saying this isn’t to alarm — it’s to prepare. If you knew in advance what was coming, you’d think differently about how you protect your health, how you support vulnerable people around you, and how seriously you take early warning signals.

I’d rather be wrong — but if this pattern holds, January and February 2026 will test us.