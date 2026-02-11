What's Keeping OBESITY and Inflammation Alive After COVID?

One of the strangest aspects of the pandemic was how often obesity was mentioned as a major risk factor—and how little was actually done to address it. We repeatedly heard that people with obesity were at higher risk of severe COVID-19, yet the response stopped at warning labels rather than genuine physiological understanding.

Obesity was treated as a background characteristic, not as an active biological state shaping immune outcomes. That omission matters, because the data now make it impossible to ignore. A newly published Lancet paper analysing over half a million people across Finland and the UK Biobank forces this issue back into the spotlight. The findings are not subtle, and they are not reassuring.

What the Lancet Paper Actually Shows

This study followed individuals for many years and examined hospitalisation and death across 925 infectious diseases. It did not focus on mild illness or self-reported symptoms. It focused on severe outcomes—admission and mortality.

The results show a clear, graded relationship between obesity and infection severity. People with class III obesity had nearly three times the risk of infection-related hospitalisation or death compared with those of healthy weight. When these risks are applied globally, the authors estimate that around one in ten infection-related deaths worldwide may be attributable to obesity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, that figure rose sharply—to around one in six. This is not about marginal risk. It is about system-level vulnerability.

COVID Is Not “Just Another Viral Infection”

One figure in the paper deserves far more attention than it has received. When individual infections are compared side by side, COVID-19 stands out.

In people with obesity, COVID carried a much higher risk than other viral infections—higher than influenza, higher than pneumonia, higher than viral infections as a group. Only skin and soft tissue infections exceeded it.

That finding matters because it tells us something crucial: obesity does not simply reduce immune defence. It alters how the immune system responds under stress.

COVID targets systems already compromised in obesity—endothelium, innate immune signalling, metabolic–immune coupling, and vascular regulation. That is why its risk profile looks fundamentally different from influenza. This difference was visible early in the pandemic, but rarely acknowledged honestly.

The virus did not just expose obesity as a risk factor. It exposed obesity as a fragile immune state.

Associations between obesity and severe infection risk for specific infections

Adult obesity and risk of severe infections: a multicohort study with global burden estimates. Nyberg, Solja T et al. The Lancet (2026)

Why Skin and Soft Tissue Infections Are Even Higher

Skin and soft tissue infections sit at the top of the risk chart for a reason. Skin is not just a barrier; it is an immune organ that depends on intact circulation, lymphatic drainage, and local immune coordination.

Obesity disrupts all of these. Lymphatic flow is impaired. Microvascular supply is compromised. Local immune signalling becomes dysregulated. When infection occurs, it does not resolve cleanly—it escalates.

That is why cellulitis, wound infections, and soft tissue infections are so common, severe, and recurrent in obesity. They represent the most visible expression of immune–vascular dysfunction.

COVID simply revealed the same vulnerability systemically.

The Mistake We Are Still Making

In the years since the pandemic began, there has been a quiet shift toward the idea that obesity can be managed pharmacologically without addressing the underlying physiology. I prescribe medication when appropriate, but I am increasingly concerned that we are skipping the most important step: understanding the biology.

Obesity is not simply about eating too much. Many people struggling with weight are eating reasonably, exercising, and doing what they are told—yet nothing changes. When we fail to explain why, we leave people either blamed or confused.

This is not a willpower problem. It is a biochemical and metabolic blockage, closely tied to insulin resistance, muscle glycogen handling, and hormonal signalling that most people have never been taught.

If you do not understand that physiology, you cannot meaningfully reduce risk—no matter what tools you apply.

Why I Built the Obesity Course

I built my course because I kept seeing the same pattern: rising obesity, rising metabolic dysfunction, rising immune vulnerability—and very little upstream explanation.

The course is not about shame or quick fixes. It is about understanding how glucose is handled in the body, why muscle metabolism matters more than calorie counting, how insulin resistance actually develops, and why these processes directly affect immune resilience.

Once you understand the system, the problem stops feeling mysterious—and solutions become rational rather than punitive.

This Is About Resilience, Not Appearance

This Lancet paper is not just a retrospective analysis of the pandemic. It is a warning about what lies ahead. Viruses continue to circulate. Immune systems have been repeatedly stressed. The presentation of disease may change, but the underlying vulnerabilities remain.

Obesity is not something to “deal with later.” It is one of the strongest modifiers of infectious risk we have identified. If this data makes you uncomfortable, it should. That discomfort is telling you something important.

If you—or someone you care about—are struggling with weight in a way that no longer makes sense, the first step is not another intervention. It is understanding the physiology driving the problem.