Uncovering Hidden Risks: Vaccine Safety and Silent Inflammation

Over the past five years, I’ve dedicated myself to exploring the most difficult and controversial questions around COVID-19. Time and again, I have spoken with scientists who are willing to challenge the mainstream narrative, even when it comes at great personal cost (timecodes below).

In my latest conversation, I sat down with Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist at the McCullough Foundation who has co-authored more than 20 peer-reviewed manuscripts examining adverse events related to the COVID-19 vaccines. From the outset, he has been unafraid to ask the hard questions—questions that many within academia and public health simply refused to touch.

What struck me was his courage. While completing his training at the University of Michigan, he pursued research into vaccine-related autopsy findings at a time when the topic was considered virtually untouchable. Professors warned him that he would have no career if he persisted. Colleagues ignored him. Yet he pressed on, determined to uphold what he saw as the basic duty of epidemiology: to follow the evidence, even when it leads into uncomfortable territory.

Our discussion ranged widely—from autopsy studies suggesting possible links between vaccination and cardiac deaths, to the difficulties of publishing adverse event data in major journals, to the chilling role of censorship in shaping what the public gets to see. Hulscher described what he calls “transcriptomic chaos” in individuals injured after vaccination: thousands of gene expression changes affecting mitochondrial function, immune regulation, and cancer surveillance.

He knows the criticism will be fierce, but he argues that the stakes are too high to remain silent. Suppressing uncomfortable data, he says, has already cost lives—and may have eroded trust in science beyond repair.

As I reflected on our exchange, I was reminded of medicine’s duty of candor: the obligation to be honest with patients when harm may have occurred. Whether one agrees with all of Hulscher’s conclusions or not, he is living out that principle—asking the questions others will not, and bearing the personal weight of the answers.

The road ahead for public health will be defined by whether we confront the mistakes of the past five years openly, or whether we bury them. Hulscher’s stance is clear: only truth and transparency will rebuild trust.

And in that, I must agree.

Timecodes

00:00 – Introduction – Setting the stage for a challenging conversation

01:15 – Meet Nicolas Hulscher – From student to epidemiologist at the McCullough Foundation

03:15 – University of Michigan Roadblock – How 50 professors turned him down

04:50 – Reaching Out to Dr. McCullough – The internship that changed everything

06:05 – Early Doubts in 2020 – Why he questioned the global lockdowns

07:50 – Academic Pushback – “You’ll have no career if you pursue this”

10:00 – Why He Didn’t Back Down – Motivation to enter public health

12:10 – The First Autopsy Study – Investigating deaths after vaccination

15:20 – The Numbers Game – Why 240 cases don’t tell the whole story

17:40 – Publishing Roadblocks – Why top journals won’t touch vaccine adverse events

20:00 – Preprints and Retractions – The role of PubPeer and censorship

24:40 – Suppression Costs Lives – What could have been saved with early treatments

26:00 – Micro-Scars in the Heart – A hidden danger after multiple boosters

33:00 – ACIP Shifts Course – From universal recommendations to doctor discussions

42:00 – Gene Expression “Chaos” – What transcriptomics revealed about injuries

50:00 – Trust in Science Shattered – Why transparency is the only way forward