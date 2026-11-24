A great deal has been said about “turbo cancer,” the term used for unusually aggressive malignancies. But there is another phenomenon that concerns me just as much: what I am calling turbo dementia.

This is not a recognised diagnosis. I use it to describe something I believe deserves far closer clinical investigation — individuals who already have an element of cognitive impairment and then deteriorate at a rate that cannot be reconciled with their previous trajectory.

Dementia has always mattered to me professionally. Over almost twenty years of thinking about cognitive deterioration, one of the hardest questions has been why some people remain stable for years while others lose independence remarkably quickly. Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia have different natural histories, but even within each condition the variation in progression is substantial.

What concerns me is whether SARS-CoV-2 infection is an additional factor accelerating decline in brains that are already vulnerable.

“And it's usually people who have an element of cognitive impairment already and then it rapidly accelerates.”

This is not delirium, although the distinction can be difficult. Delirium is an acute disturbance of attention and awareness, commonly precipitated by infection, medication changes or metabolic illness, and it can persist and contribute to longer-term deterioration. My interest is in the patient whose cognition remains significantly worse after the acute illness has apparently resolved, or whose subsequent decline accelerates.

Until recently this discussion has centred on inflammation, vascular injury and the indirect neurological consequences of infection. A new experimental paper introduces another possibility.

What if SARS-CoV-2 can infect neurons and interfere with their function without immediately killing them?

Patrick Stewart and the Difficulty of Interpreting Rapid Deterioration

The recent death of Sir Patrick Stewart brings these questions into sharp focus for me.

Stewart died on 28 October 2026, aged 86. His representatives described a brief journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He had remained publicly active in recent years, including professional work on major film and voice projects, and his diagnoses had not previously been disclosed.

For somebody who spent his life performing demanding roles and engaging audiences, the announcement naturally raises questions about timing and progression. But public appearances are not clinical evidence. Continuing to work does not exclude significant cognitive impairment, and a diagnosis becoming public shortly before death does not mean the disease developed over only a few months. Lewy body dementia fluctuates considerably, and another acute medical event can precipitate rapid deterioration in a vulnerable patient.

I cannot establish from the available information how quickly his underlying disease progressed, whether he experienced SARS-CoV-2 infection during the relevant period, or whether infection contributed to his death. It would be inappropriate to present him as a demonstrated case of COVID-associated accelerated dementia.

His death nonetheless highlights a broader problem. When someone appears to deteriorate rapidly, do we have enough clinical information to distinguish the natural progression of neurodegenerative disease from an additional precipitating event? That question matters enormously when infection, inflammation and delirium can all substantially affect cognitive performance.

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A New Study Reveals Something Unexpected About Neuronal Infection

On 20 November 2026, Simon De Neck and colleagues published a bioRxiv preprint entitled Widespread SARS-CoV-2 brain infection after intranasal challenge leads to innate and anti-viral immune response and interference with neuronal function in K18-hACE2 mice.

The investigators used genetically modified mice expressing human ACE2 and exposed them intranasally to a relatively low dose of the Delta variant. Brain tissue was examined six to seven days later using electron microscopy, molecular virology and complementary approaches to gene expression, proteins and metabolism. Delta was selected because it had previously shown a high capacity to invade the brains of these susceptible mice. The objective was to study the consequences of extensive neuronal infection under experimental conditions, not to establish how often brain infection occurs in people.

What they found deserves attention. The virus infected neurons and replicated within them. Electron microscopy identified intracellular structures associated with viral replication, and proteomic analysis detected multiple viral proteins. This was not simply spike protein deposited in brain tissue; the findings supported active replication inside neuronal cells.

Yet despite a substantial viral burden, there was relatively little overt neuronal death.

That is the observation I find most important. We tend to associate serious viral infection of the brain with encephalitis, cellular destruction and obvious inflammatory pathology. Here, many infected neurons remained structurally intact even while their intracellular machinery was being used to support viral replication. The researchers also found alterations in pathways governing neuronal signalling and protein production, alongside activation of microglia and astrocytes.

There is an important qualification. The study did not measure neuronal electrical activity or demonstrate cognitive impairment, and it was conducted in a highly susceptible transgenic mouse model rather than in humans. Nevertheless, it establishes a biologically important possibility: a neuron can support substantial SARS-CoV-2 replication without the extensive destruction we would expect from a classical neurotropic infection.

For me that raises a question extending well beyond the acute phase. Could an infection that leaves neurons alive nevertheless reduce their ability to function normally?

De Neck, Simon, et al. "Widespread SARS-CoV-2 brain infection after intranasal challenge leads to innate and anti-viral immune response and interference with neuronal function in K18-hACE2 mice." bioRxiv (2026).

Why Neuronal Survival Is Not the Same as Neuronal Function

The brain is not a collection of individual cells. It is an extraordinarily complex network in which survival is only one requirement for normal function.

Every thought, memory, movement and autonomic response depends on coordinated network activity. Neurons must maintain membrane potentials, regulate neurotransmitter release, synthesise proteins, sustain synaptic connections and manage considerable metabolic demands. If a virus enters a neuron and diverts part of that machinery towards producing viral components, it is reasonable to ask what happens to those functions.