They Couldn't Find Enough Healthy People to Run a COVID Vaccine Trial

Pfizer-BioNTech have halted enrollment for their latest COVID booster trial — not because of a safety concern, not because of a failed interim analysis, but because they could not find enough healthy people. The study, NCT07300839, was designed to enroll approximately 25,000 to 30,000 volunteers aged 50 to 64. They ran 208 trial sites across the United States. They still failed.

The official explanation, confirmed by Pfizer executives and Reuters, is straightforward: slow enrollment, an inability to generate the required post-marketing data, no safety signal implicated. Moderna is facing the same problem with a parallel study. On the surface, this looks like a logistical frustration. I think it is something more important than that.

What Changed at the FDA

To understand why this trial was structured the way it was, you need to know what changed in 2025. When Vinay Prasad and Marty Makary were brought in at the FDA — appointed under the changes initiated by RFK Jr. — they introduced a meaningful shift in how COVID vaccines would be evaluated going forward.

Their position, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in May 2025, was direct: the United States had adopted a one-size-fits-all regulatory approach, recommending annual COVID boosters for every American over six months of age, modelled on the seasonal influenza program. Their argument was that unlike influenza vaccines, which have decades of observational data behind them, the COVID vaccines were comparatively new, and the evidentiary standards had not kept pace with the science. Under the new framework, updated shots would be recommended for those at genuine risk — adults over 65 and those with significant comorbidities — while healthy adults under 65 would require placebo-controlled clinical outcome data before recommendations could be extended to them.

What does the new FDA framework mean for the future of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.? - Science Article >

I had been asking the same question since the mass rollout began. We knew who was high risk. Treating all cohorts as equivalent was not just an oversimplification — it was misleading. I was told at the time that raising this was misinformation. The FDA’s 2025 framework is now asking the same question formally.

The demand for placebo-controlled outcome data in healthy adults under 65 is what created the problem for this trial. And what the trial revealed, once it tried to find that population, is that the population barely exists.

The 80 Percent Problem

Here is the core finding, stated plainly by Pfizer’s own trial executives: more than 80 percent of individuals willing to participate failed prescreening. They were not disqualified by rare diseases or unusual findings. They were disqualified by the most common conditions in midlife — hypertension, diabetes, obesity, dyslipidaemia. Managed conditions. Conditions most people in their 50s consider ordinary background noise.

The trial needed comorbidity-free adults aged 50 to 64. That population, it turns out, is vanishingly small. Even among the most motivated, health-literate, altruism-driven subset of volunteers — the kind of people who show up to participate in clinical research — 80 percent were not well enough to qualify.

Reuters Article - Exclusive: Pfizer, BioNTech halt US COVID vaccine study after recruitment struggles >

Think about that. This was not a random sample of reluctant adults dragged off the street. These were people who sought out the trial, completed questionnaires, and presented themselves voluntarily. And still, four in five failed.

The broader context makes this more striking. According to CDC national survey data, roughly 78 percent of U.S. adults aged 50 to 64 carry at least one major chronic condition, with over half meeting criteria for multimorbidity. The leading contributors — hypertension, obesity, elevated cholesterol — are precisely the conditions that disqualified trial applicants. The trial was designed to find an exception. It discovered that the exception is now the minority.

A Question That Cannot Be Ignored

Now I want to raise something that the official commentary has not addressed directly.

The pool of people willing to participate in a COVID booster trial in 2026 is, almost certainly, predominantly vaccinated. This was a booster study — candidates needed to have completed a primary vaccination series before they could enrol. I cannot imagine a significant number of unvaccinated individuals queuing up for a booster trial. So the cohort we are talking about — willing, motivated, health-conscious adults aged 50 to 64, already vaccinated — should, if the protective narrative holds, represent some of the better-protected individuals in that age group.

And yet 80 percent of them were not healthy enough to meet the trial’s basic eligibility criteria.

In my own analysis of UK data, I found a 182 percent increase in hypertensive heart and renal disease in the relevant age group after 2020. Myocarditis in the 60-to-74 cohort increased by 237 percent. I am not the only one tracking these numbers, and the pattern is consistent enough that it demands a formal answer.

The question is uncomfortable but necessary: should this cohort not be healthier? These are people who were vaccinated, many of them multiple times, specifically to be protected from severe outcomes. The narrative promised that vaccination would keep this population well. If that is true, why are we struggling to find healthy representatives within it?

I am not asserting a definitive causal link here. I am doing what any clinician should do when the pattern does not match the prediction — flagging it, and asking why.

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What This Actually Means

The failure of this trial is not a minor operational setback. It is a quantitative demonstration that the pool of genuinely healthy midlife adults — the cohort the FDA’s new framework requires for clean outcome data — has become demographically scarce.

That scarcity matters for several reasons. The majority of adults aged 50 to 64, precisely because they carry managed chronic conditions, fall under the high-risk tier where immunogenicity data alone still supports booster recommendations. They are also, by design, excluded from the studies that would measure how much benefit the booster actually delivers. The people receiving the recommendation cannot be enrolled in the trial that would justify it.

For individual clinical decisions, this reframes the conversation. Booster discussions in this age group should be grounded in a person’s specific comorbidity profile, not their chronological age. The line between “healthy adult” and “at-risk individual” in the 50-to-64 band is not where we assumed it was.

The Harder Question

What this trial collapse reveals, if you are willing to follow the data where it leads, is that something has changed in the health of midlife adults since 2020. Whether that change is attributable to the virus itself, to vaccine-related effects, to healthcare disruption during the pandemic, or to some combination of these, I cannot say with certainty today. But the epidemiological signal is there, and pretending it is not is not a scientific position.

They set out to find 25,000 healthy adults aged 50 to 64. They found that healthy adults aged 50 to 64 had become difficult to locate.

That is not a recruitment problem. That is a finding. And it deserves to be treated as one.