The WHO Pandemic Treaty and the End of Free Speech

I could never have predicted the timing.

Just one day before the World Health Assembly agreed to the final resolution on the WHO Pandemic Treaty, I sat down with Dr. Shankara Chetty and Canadian lawyer Lisa Miron for what turned out to be one of the most sobering and revealing conversations I have ever hosted.

What we discussed—global censorship, professional speech controls, AI-driven healthcare, and the erosion of medical autonomy—is not speculation. It is already happening. Lisa has documented it meticulously in her upcoming book World on Mute, and Dr. Chetty is living it through his ongoing battle with the South African medical authorities.

And then, less than 24 hours later, the WHO signed off on a legally binding framework that codifies everything we warned about.

It is no coincidence. It is coordination.

The new treaty promotes central oversight of health emergencies, uniformity across nations, and so-called interoperability of legal and digital health systems. These terms sound harmless, even technical, but they create a structure that overrides local decision-making and silences dissent.

In the conversation, Lisa makes a critical point. What is being censored is not the topic, but the position. You can speak about COVID and vaccines all day long—as long as you say the right things. Say the wrong thing and you lose your license, your career, and in some cases, your freedom.

Dr. Chetty’s trial is not just about medical protocols. It is a battle over whether a doctor is allowed to think critically, to disagree with global policy, or to treat patients in ways that challenge pharmaceutical orthodoxy.

It is no wonder YouTube tried to kick people off the video midway through.

This is a must-watch and must-share video. We need this message to reach doctors, lawyers, politicians, and ordinary citizens before it is too late.

Because here is the hard truth: if we lose speech, we lose everything.

The pandemic treaty did not come out of nowhere. It is the legal foundation for a system that elevates unelected bureaucrats and suppresses any voice that challenges them. It is being presented as a measure of solidarity. But what it really does is silence professionals like Dr. Chetty who actually saved lives.

I believe we are at a turning point.

We can either remain silent and be swept into a future governed by algorithmic medicine and global speech controls, or we can speak now. Loudly. Clearly. And with courage.

Watch this video. Share it with everyone you know. And remember—the treaty was signed, but we still have a voice.

Let’s use it.

Timecodes

00:00 - Introduction: Why this conversation matters now more than ever

02:18 - Lisa Miron introduces her book "World on Mute" and its global implications

05:31 - Dr. Chetty explains the legal attack against him for treating COVID patients successfully

10:04 - The silencing of medical professionals through speech regulation

14:19 - How centralized power is reshaping health and legal systems worldwide

18:57 - Lisa outlines the threat of AI-driven healthcare and loss of patient-doctor relationships

23:45 - The connection between global regulatory bodies and loss of national sovereignty

27:50 - Dr. McMillan compares the current climate to the aftermath of the thalidomide scandal

30:29 - The rise of euthanasia and healthcare gatekeeping

33:35 - The case for decentralized medicine and the creation of private medical clubs

38:07 - Legal mechanisms like Bill 36 and Bill 63 and how they enforce "lawful tyranny"

45:34 - Final reflections: Why speech is the battleground and this is an all-hands-on-deck moment