A few years ago, I had a memorable interaction with someone from inside the pharmaceutical industry. It was quiet, off-the-record, and shared with the kind of hesitation that only appears when a person is weighing scientific honesty against political consequence.

They told me, in a low voice:

“I think the global childhood hepatitis outbreak in 2022 may have been linked to the abrupt reintroduction of delayed Hepatitis B vaccines.”

I had never considered that possibility before. But the moment they said it, the pieces aligned.

The global outbreak was not connected by transmission chains. It appeared almost simultaneously across dozens of countries. It involved no single pathogen. And it occurred precisely during the period when nations around the world were rushing to deliver missed childhood vaccinations after two years of pandemic disruption.

For reasons that will be obvious, I did not speak publicly about that idea at the time. The political climate made any questioning of a childhood vaccine, especially Hepatitis B, essentially untouchable. But recently, after the recent ACIP decision to end universal newborn Hep B vaccination in the USA, the environment has shifted enough that it may finally be possible to ask the scientific questions that should have been asked all along.

Not to indict a vaccine.

But to understand whether timing and immune context played a role in a global event that resulted in dozens of severe liver failures and multiple deaths.

And more importantly:

to understand whether our systems continue to treat all children as interchangeable — even when their immune systems clearly are not.

What made the 2022 outbreak so unusual?

Between April and July 2022, more than a thousand children worldwide were diagnosed with severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin. These were previously healthy children. Standard hepatitis viruses (A–E) were negative. Many required liver transplantation. Some died.

The most striking feature?

The outbreak unfolded synchronously across the world.

It did not behave like an infectious epidemic:

No shared exposure

No travel links

No dominant virus across all cases

Waves emerged almost simultaneously in Europe, the US, Japan, and Southeast Asia

This alone should have signalled that the cause was unlikely to be purely microbial. Epidemics do not appear everywhere at once unless driven by a systemic factor.

And there was one global systemic event occurring at that exact time:

the mass reinitiating of routine childhood vaccinations that had been delayed during 2020–2021.

Pérez-Gracia, María Teresa, Antonio Tarín-Pelló, and Beatriz Suay-García. “Severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children: what do we know today?.” Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology 10.4 (2022): 711.

Why the Hepatitis B vaccine specifically deserves scrutiny

Not blame, but scrutiny.

The Hepatitis B vaccine is normally delivered very early in life — often at birth — because the newborn immune system is uniquely tolerant. It responds differently than the immune system of a 12-month-old or a 3-year-old.

But during the pandemic, millions of children did not receive their normal schedule. When health systems resumed, many countries compressed vaccination schedules into tightly packed “catch-up” programmes. Some children received:

Delayed Hep B doses

Multiple vaccines stacked together

Vaccinations while recovering from viral infections

Immune stimulation during a more inflammatory developmental window

It is well established that Hepatitis B vaccination can transiently elevate liver enzymes and activate hepatic immune pathways. In most children — especially newborns — this is harmless. But in a child encountering the vaccine late, during a period of heightened immune reactivity, or in combination with recent viral infections, the biological behaviour may not be identical.

Yet our systems assumed identical risk, identical timing, identical biology.

They treated all children alike, even though their immune trajectories after two years of lockdown, infection, suppression, and re-exposure were anything but alike.

A two-hit model fits the data far better than a single pathogen

When researchers searched for a viral cause, they found fragments: adenovirus in some cases, AAV2 in others. But no single agent was present universally, and none could explain the synchrony.

A more plausible scientific model is emerging:

Hit 1: Pandemic immune disruption

Reduced early-life microbial exposure

Altered T-cell maturation

Widespread SARS-CoV-2 infection

Heightened inflammatory responses

Loss of normal immune training

Hit 2: Abrupt reintroduction of delayed vaccinations

Especially Hep B, which is classically a neonatal immunological event, not a toddler one.

This double-strike model aligns with:

Timing

Geography

Age distribution

Severity

Lack of contagion

Rapid fade-out once catch-up schedules stabilized

It may not be the whole explanation, but it fits the observed pattern more closely than any single-virus hypothesis.

Why this question couldn’t be asked in 2022 — and why it must be asked now

During the pandemic, scientific debate was not merely discouraged — it was punished. Raising the possibility that a change in vaccination timing could produce unintended consequences was seen as heresy, not inquiry.

But the role of science is not to protect policy.

It is to understand reality, even when the answers are uncomfortable.

The recent ACIP decision to drop universal newborn Hepatitis B vaccination has opened a door. Not because the vaccine is dangerous — it is not — but because it forces us to reconsider the long-term assumption that one size fits all in paediatric immunisation.

If timing and immune context matter — and they do — then ignoring these variables can have consequences. In 2022, those consequences may have been dozens of children who suffered severe liver injury while the world searched for a virus that was not there.

The lesson we should take forward

The most important lesson from the pandemic is painfully simple:

Children are not identical. Their immune systems are not identical. And treating them as if they are will eventually harm someone.

Whether the Hep B vaccine timing contributed to the 2022 outbreak is not yet proven. But the hypothesis is biologically plausible, temporally aligned, mechanistically coherent, and ethically important enough to investigate.

Science advances when we ask the questions we were once afraid to ask.

Today, at least, we can finally begin asking them.