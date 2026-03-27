The Rising Heart Crisis

There is a rising heart crisis occurring at the moment. Cardiovascular disease is not just present — it is surging.

What I want to do here is step back from isolated diagnoses and look at the broader pattern. Because when you begin to analyse the data over time, something becomes very clear. This is not about one condition increasing. It is about multiple cardiovascular systems shifting together.

And when that happens, it strongly suggests that something fundamental has changed.

A Question We Can No Longer Ignore

The question I have asked is simple, but important. Did the COVID-19 pandemic produce a systemic immune and vascular shift in the population?

Everything I am sharing here is based on my own analysis and research over many years. Not everyone will agree with my interpretation, but the data itself remains the data.

To answer that question, I analysed NHS Hospital Episode Statistics across nine years — millions of admissions — comparing the pre-pandemic baseline to what has been happening since 2021. What I was looking for was not just whether disease increased, but whether trajectories changed.

And what emerged is difficult to ignore.

The Pattern That Shouldn’t Exist

Hypertension is rising sharply. Heart failure is at its highest recorded levels. Myocarditis increased significantly before stabilising. Pulmonary embolism rose and remains elevated.

These are not isolated findings. They are independent conditions, yet they are all moving in the same direction.

When I mapped this across multiple ICD codes — the standard classification system used to record every hospital diagnosis — the pattern was consistent. Stroke, atrial fibrillation, hypertensive disease, myocarditis, embolism. Some conditions have risen by over 100%, even approaching 180% in certain categories.

This is not a small effect. And more importantly, it is not transient — which raises the obvious question of what else might explain it.

Why the Usual Explanations Fall Short

The immediate response is to look for simple explanations.

Is this just backlog from the pandemic? Is it coding changes? Is it an ageing population?

Each of these may contribute in part. But none of them explain the full picture.

In fact, one of the most important concepts here is what happened to the denominator. Many of the most vulnerable patients died early in the pandemic — creating what amounts to a mortality reset. If anything, we should expect a temporary reduction in disease burden afterwards.

Instead, we are seeing acceleration.