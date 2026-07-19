The Respiratory Muscle Medicine May Have Forgotten

I began this interview expecting to discuss sudden infant death syndrome. I did not expect it to open with a doctor describing opioid addiction, the misuse of his prescribing privileges, imprisonment, the loss of his family life, and the long process of rebuilding himself. That moment mattered (timecodes below).

Not because personal suffering makes someone scientifically correct. It does not. But it told me something about the person I was speaking to. Dr Dov Gebien was willing to expose the most damaging part of his own history without protecting his status or polishing his reputation. He could look directly at failure, accept responsibility, and then ask what could be learned from it.

That openness matters in research, because many scientific failures begin with the opposite behaviour. People defend their position, their institution or their expertise long after the evidence has begun to raise uncomfortable questions. Dr Gebien’s experience seems to have stripped away that instinct for self-protection. He asks questions from outside the approved framework because he has already lost professional standing and survived it.

I found that significant, because the interview was ultimately not only about the diaphragm. It was about who is permitted to ask scientific questions.

Emerging SIDS Discovery 2025 - Substack >

When Science Depends on Who Is Speaking

Dr Gebien is not an established SIDS professor working within a major academic programme. He is a clinician with emergency medicine experience, pathology training, and a hypothesis that emerged from listening closely to a patient.

That immediately creates a problem.

Modern science claims to judge ideas by evidence. In practice, ideas are filtered first by hierarchy. Who published it? Which institution supports it? Is the researcher already recognised in the field? Does the mechanism fit comfortably within the existing literature?

If the answers are wrong, the work is often not refuted. It is simply ignored.

That appears to be what happened here. Dr Gebien described years of contacting clinicians and researchers with little meaningful engagement. The exception was Dr Paul Goldwater in Australia, an established SIDS researcher willing to consider the argument, challenge it, and ultimately collaborate.

That is how science should work. Listening is not endorsement. Reviewing a hypothesis does not require accepting it. It requires only enough discipline to separate the quality of the question from the status of the person asking it.

The disturbing point is that the medical establishment often does not reject unconventional science after investigation. It rejects the investigator before the investigation begins.

Goldwater, Paul N., and Dov Jordan Gebien. "Metabolic acidosis and sudden infant death syndrome: overlooked data provides insight into SIDS pathogenesis." World Journal of Pediatrics 21.1 (2025): 29-40.

The Patient Who Could Not Breathe In

The hypothesis began with an unusual clinical history.

A medical colleague described recurrent episodes, beginning in childhood, in which he woke from sleep with severe bilateral chest and rib pain. He felt what he called a powerful bear hug around the chest and could not inhale. Trying harder to breathe in did not help. There was complete resistance to inspiration.

He survived because, as a child, he tried something counterintuitive. He breathed out.

By his account, forced expiration released the pain at once and restored his breathing. The episodes recurred over several years, but he had found a manoeuvre that ended them.

The limitations are obvious. This was a retrospective account, not a monitored event. No diaphragm electromyography, no ultrasound, no respiratory tracing. We cannot prove what happened.

But the description raises a legitimate question. Could this have been a sustained contraction of the respiratory muscles, particularly the diaphragm?

Most people understand cramp in the leg or foot. They do not think of the diaphragm the same way. Yet the diaphragm is skeletal muscle. It can fatigue, become inflamed, twitch, spasm, and develop abnormal patterns of excitation.

A hiccup is already proof that the diaphragm can spasm. The more serious proposal is that, under particular conditions, the muscle might enter a sustained contraction and fail to relax.

If that happened, the lungs would not necessarily be blocked. The brain might still be trying to breathe. The problem would be that the respiratory pump itself had become mechanically fixed.

The Second Pump

Medicine pays enormous attention to the heart as a pump. When the heart fails, circulation stops and death follows quickly.

The diaphragm is the body’s other vital pump.

When it contracts and descends, it creates the pressure change that draws air into the lungs. If it becomes weak, fatigued or fixed in contraction, ventilation can fail even when the airway is open and the respiratory centre is still signalling.

This points to a third category of respiratory arrest that may be under-recognised. We recognise central failure, where the brain stops generating an adequate respiratory signal. We recognise obstructive failure, where airflow is blocked in the upper airway. But there is also pump failure, where the muscles of ventilation no longer work.

That is the conceptual gap Dr Gebien is asking medicine to examine.

Why Sleep May Be the Vulnerable Period

The connection with sleep matters. During rapid eye movement sleep, much of the skeletal musculature is functionally suppressed. This stops us acting out our dreams. The accessory muscles of respiration are affected too, leaving the diaphragm to carry a greater share of the work.

A healthy adult tolerates this. The situation may be different in an infant with immature respiratory muscles, a patient with a viral illness, someone with systemic inflammation, or a person with pre-existing neuromuscular weakness.

If the diaphragm is already fatigued or inflamed, sleep may remove the reserve that normally compensates.

The proposed sequence is not hard to follow. A vulnerable diaphragm enters sleep already under strain. Accessory activity falls. The workload rises. The muscle becomes unstable, fails to relax, or moves into sustained contraction. Ventilation stops, hypoxia develops and cardiac arrest follows.

That remains a hypothesis. It has not been demonstrated during a sudden unexplained death. But it is coherent enough that it should not be dismissed without direct investigation.

Could Some Sudden Adult Deaths Begin With Respiratory Arrest?

This is where the discussion moved beyond SIDS. When adults die suddenly in their sleep, the default assumption is often cardiac arrhythmia. That is reasonable in patients with known cardiomyopathy, coronary disease, inherited channelopathy or structural heart abnormalities.

But what about the person who dies during sleep with no convincing cardiac pathology?

An arrhythmia may leave little evidence at autopsy, so it remains the presumed explanation. Yet primary respiratory arrest may also leave little structural evidence, particularly if the diaphragm is never examined microscopically. A routine postmortem may find a diaphragm that looks normal to the naked eye while missing inflammation, fibre injury or contraction-related changes visible only on histology.

The point is not that diaphragm cramp now explains sudden adult death. That would be an irresponsible leap. The point is that the differential may be artificially narrow, because one of the critical organs of breathing is not investigated adequately.

If an unexplained death occurs during sleep, with a structurally normal heart and no major airway obstruction, I think it is reasonable to ask whether the respiratory pump was examined properly.

At present, the answer is often no.

The Possible Link With Post-Viral Illness

The part of the interview that caught my attention most strongly was diaphragmatic myositis. We recognise myocarditis because the heart is muscle. We recognise skeletal myositis when patients develop weakness, pain and raised muscle enzymes. Yet we seldom ask whether inflammatory muscle injury reaches the diaphragm.

This may be particularly relevant after viral infection.

I repeatedly see patients with post-COVID or long COVID patterns describing breathlessness, chest tightness, lower rib pain, exercise intolerance, or a sense that they cannot take a satisfying breath. The CT is normal. The echocardiogram is normal. Pulmonary embolism has been excluded. Troponin is normal. Lung function does not explain the severity of the symptoms.

The usual conclusion is that nothing major has been found.

That is not the same as showing that nothing is wrong.

If the diaphragm or intercostal muscles are inflamed, weak or failing to coordinate, standard cardiopulmonary investigations may miss it. Oxygen saturation can stay normal at rest. Routine imaging may show nothing. Even creatine kinase can be normal in localised or low-grade muscle inflammation.

This gives a plausible phenotype: breathlessness driven not by lung parenchymal disease but by dysfunction of the respiratory musculature.

Again, plausibility is not proof. Breathlessness and chest pain after COVID have many possible causes, including autonomic dysfunction, dysfunctional breathing, microvascular disease, deconditioning, cardiac disease, pulmonary pathology and anxiety. Diaphragm dysfunction should not replace that differential.

It should be added to it.

How This Could Be Investigated

The next step does not require a grand theoretical programme. It requires targeted measurement.

In symptomatic patients, diaphragm ultrasound can assess excursion, thickening and asymmetry. Respiratory muscle strength can be estimated with maximal inspiratory pressure and sniff nasal inspiratory pressure. Phrenic nerve studies and diaphragm electromyography may help in selected cases. MRI may show muscle oedema or inflammatory change, though accessibility and interpretation remain limiting factors.

The most informative studies would compare patients with unexplained post-viral breathlessness against matched controls, using diaphragm ultrasound, respiratory muscle testing, inflammatory markers and symptom provocation during exertion.

Autopsy practice needs reconsideration too. In unexplained deaths during sleep, systematic diaphragm sampling should be considered rather than relying on gross appearance. Histology should look for inflammation, fibre degeneration, contraction-band injury and previous scarring.

The hypothesis can be tested. It remains uncertain not because testing is impossible, but because the question has not been prioritised.

The Larger Lesson

I came away with two conclusions.

The first is scientific. The diaphragm may be a blind spot in the investigation of sudden respiratory arrest, unexplained deaths during sleep, and post-viral breathing difficulty.

The second is institutional. Science becomes weaker when evidence is filtered through status before it is examined on merit.

Dr Gebien may ultimately be wrong about major parts of this theory. Some cases attributed to diaphragm cramp may turn out to be terminal hypoxia, sleep paralysis, airway obstruction or something else entirely. That is precisely why the work needs investigation rather than passive dismissal.

I do not think the responsible position is to declare that diaphragm contracture explains SIDS, sudden adult death or long COVID breathlessness.

I think the responsible position is this: the respiratory pump has been neglected, the proposed mechanism is biologically plausible, and the tools to investigate it already exist.

The next question is not whether the hypothesis came from an approved expert.

The next question is whether we are prepared to look.

Timecodes

0:00 Intro

1:16 Why Revisit SIDS and Diaphragm Cramp?

3:04 Dr Dov Gebien’s Background, Addiction and Recovery

9:13 “Patient Zero”: Waking Up Unable to Breathe In

13:49 How One Childhood Case Led to a SIDS Hypothesis

15:36 Could Some Deaths During Sleep Be Respiratory, Not Cardiac?

17:00 REM Sleep and Respiratory Muscle Vulnerability

24:33 From Hiccups to Sustained Diaphragm Contracture

30:34 SIDS Risk Factors Through the Lens of Diaphragm Fatigue

37:01 Why Scientific Ideas From “Outsiders” Are Often Ignored

40:37 Dr Paul Goldwater and the Vaccine-Risk Controversy

50:27 Diaphragmatic Myositis, Long COVID and Unexplained Breathlessness

57:07 Risk Stratification and Better Respiratory Monitoring

1:06:26 How Could Diaphragm Injury Be Detected in Adults?

1:09:02 What Future Research and Autopsy Practice Should Examine

1:14:29 Practical Prevention Ideas and Closing Thoughts