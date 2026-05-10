The Rare Cancer That Took Adan Canto — And the Appendix Signal We Should Not Ignore

I was watching a series recently when I realised one of the actors I remembered so clearly was no longer there. That actor was Adan Canto. Many will know him from Designated Survivor, The Cleaning Lady, or X-Men: Days of Future Past. He was one of those performers who stood out without dominating the screen. Then I discovered he had died at 42 from appendiceal cancer.

That caught my attention because appendix cancer is rare. It is not something most people think about. It is not something clinicians commonly see. It is not a cancer most members of the public would put high on their list of concerns. But that is precisely why it can be so dangerous.

When a young, talented, apparently successful person dies from a rare cancer, the natural response is to treat it as a tragic individual event. Sometimes that is all it is. But after several years of examining post-pandemic disease trajectories, my instinct is not to dismiss these events too quickly. I do not start with conspiracy. I start with pattern recognition.

What the Appendix Actually Represents

Most people think of the appendix as a useless leftover organ. That is how many of us were taught to think about it. It sits quietly on the right side of the abdomen, attached to the beginning of the large bowel, and only becomes relevant when it inflames and causes appendicitis.

That view is too simplistic. The appendix sits at a critical junction of the gut immune system, interacting with the microbiome, mucosal immunity, and immune surveillance in the bowel. That does not make it the master organ of gut health, but it is not irrelevant either.

Appendix cancer is difficult because it can remain silent. Symptoms are vague: bloating, abdominal discomfort, nausea, change in bowel habit, or sometimes nothing at all. It may be found incidentally during surgery or imaging. In some cases, especially mucinous tumours, disease can spread within the abdominal cavity before the person realises anything serious is happening.

That is the clinical danger. It is not that appendix cancer is common. It is that when it is missed, it presents late.

Why I Am Careful With the Phrase “Turbo Cancer”

I know some people will reach for the phrase “turbo cancer.” I understand why. They are trying to describe cancers that appear to move quickly, present late, or behave aggressively. But the phrase often creates more problems than it solves.

When people say “turbo cancer,” many clinicians switch off immediately. They hear the term and assume the argument is unserious. That is a mistake, but it is predictable. If we want the medical community to look properly at what is happening, we need language that survives scrutiny.

What we are often seeing is not a cancer that has biologically appeared overnight. It may be a cancer that has remained clinically silent until it is already advanced. That is different. A melanoma can look like a small skin lesion for a period of time, then by the time it is diagnosed, it may already have spread. People then ask, “How did this happen so fast?” The problem may be late recognition, immune failure, aggressive biology, or some combination.

The same principle may apply to appendix cancer. It can spread quietly within the abdomen. Once disease is widely distributed, treatment becomes much harder. Surgery may no longer be straightforward. Chemotherapy may help some patients, but once cancer is scattered through the abdomen or beyond, the clinical situation changes completely.

I am not claiming Adan Canto’s case proves anything about the pandemic, COVID, vaccination, or any specific trigger. I do not have his medical history. His family kept the diagnosis private, and that should be respected. What I am saying is that his death made me look again at a rare cancer that most people are not watching closely enough.

What I Saw in the UK Data

When I looked at NHS hospital admission data for England, using the ICD code C18.1 — malignant neoplasm of the appendix — the pattern was not what I expected.

NHS Hospital Episode Statistics 2016 - 2025

From 2016-17 through 2019-20, appendix cancer admissions were rising modestly, with a slope of about 101 finished consultant episodes per year. Then came 2020-21, when hospital activity was disrupted across the system. That year has to be treated cautiously: lockdowns, reduced access, delayed presentations, and altered hospital activity affected many diagnostic categories.

What happens after that is the important part.

From 2021-22 onward, C18.1 rises much more sharply. The post-pandemic slope is about 304 finished consultant episodes per year — roughly three times the pre-pandemic slope. By 2024-25, C18.1 reaches 3,272 finished consultant episodes, compared with a 2016-19 baseline of approximately 1,959.

That is not a small shift. It is not a return to baseline. And it is not simply “the NHS catching up” unless one can show the same pattern across comparable cancers.

That is where the comparison becomes important.

Why the Comparator Cancers Matter

If appendix cancer were merely following a general cancer recovery pattern, I would expect colon cancer, rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, retroperitoneal cancers, and appendix control codes to move in a broadly similar way.

They do not.

When the trends are indexed to the 2016-19 baseline, C18.1 separates from the pack. Colon cancer rises overall, but not in the same way. Rectal cancer rises more modestly. Pancreatic cancer rises, but does not match the appendix signal. Benign appendix neoplasms do not show the same pattern. Hyperplasia of the appendix does not show the same pattern. Even uncertain-behaviour appendix neoplasms rise, but not as dramatically as malignant appendix cancer.

That argues against a lazy explanation.

If all appendix-related codes were rising together, I would suspect a coding change or more appendix investigation. If all digestive cancers were rising together at the same rate, I would suspect a general cancer backlog. But when malignant appendix cancer rises disproportionately while several adjacent controls do not, the signal becomes harder to dismiss.

It still does not prove cause. But it justifies investigation.

NHS Hospital Episode Statistics 2016 - 2025

The Gut Inflammation Question

The uncomfortable question is whether there has been a population-level change in gut immune biology.

For years I have been looking at post-pandemic signals across multiple systems: cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, toxic liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic disruption, and immune-mediated conditions. The recurring pattern is not random. Many of the strongest signals cluster around inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, immune dysregulation, and gut-immune disturbance.

That does not mean every condition has the same cause. It does not mean COVID explains everything. It does not mean we can attribute individual cases to one exposure. But we should stop pretending the post-pandemic population is biologically identical to the pre-pandemic population.

The gut is central here because SARS-CoV-2 was never only a respiratory virus. The intestine expresses ACE2. The gut immune system is heavily involved in mucosal immunity. The microbiome influences inflammation, barrier function, T-cell behaviour, and immune tolerance. If a large proportion of the population has experienced repeated viral exposures, altered diet, stress, antibiotics, immune activation, and persistent gut symptoms, it is not irrational to ask whether gut-associated disease trajectories may also be shifting.

This is where the appendix becomes interesting. Not because appendix cancer is “caused by gut inflammation” in a simplistic way, but because chronic intestinal inflammation and immune dysregulation are biologically relevant to cancer risk more broadly. Inflammation does not guarantee cancer. But it can create an environment where abnormal cells are more likely to survive, evade immune control, or progress.

That is the territory we need to examine.

What I Am Not Claiming

I am not claiming that COVID caused Adan Canto’s cancer. I am not claiming that vaccination caused appendix cancer. I am not claiming that every rise in hospital admissions represents true incidence. I am not claiming the HES data can, on its own, distinguish delayed diagnosis, coding behaviour, admission patterns, diagnostic intensity, or true disease biology.

That would be intellectually weak.

What I am saying is more precise: in the UK hospital data, malignant neoplasm of the appendix shows a disproportionate post-pandemic rise compared with several digestive cancer and appendix-related comparator codes. That is a signal. It may have several explanations. But ignoring it because appendix cancer is rare would be poor clinical reasoning.

Rare diseases are often where population-level shifts first become visible, precisely because they are not expected to move dramatically.

The Human Lesson

What made this real for me was not the graph. It was the person.

Adan Canto was not an ICD code. He was a husband, a father, an actor, and someone whose work mattered to many people. His death is not a data point to exploit. It is a reminder that behind every rare disease is a person whose life was interrupted.

But grief should also sharpen attention. If a rare cancer takes a young life, and if the data show that the same cancer category is rising more sharply than expected, the correct response is not panic. It is investigation.

We need better questions. Are younger adults being affected disproportionately? Is the rise seen equally in men and women? Is it specific to appendix cancer or part of a broader colorectal pattern? Are mucinous tumours driving it? Is there an association with inflammatory bowel disease, altered microbiome patterns, delayed diagnosis, or peritoneal spread? Are we seeing more late-stage presentations?

Those are answerable questions. But only if we are willing to look.

Why I Keep Coming Back to Gut Health

The practical message is not that everyone should worry about appendix cancer. That would be the wrong takeaway.

The practical message is that the gut should not be ignored.

If you have persistent bloating, bowel irregularity, unexplained abdominal symptoms, or a gut that has never returned to normal after an infection or inflammatory episode, do not normalise it indefinitely. Do not assume that because it is common, it is harmless. Common symptoms can still reflect a disturbed biological system.

Addressing gut inflammation, microbiome disruption, diet quality, metabolic health, and bowel function does not eliminate cancer risk. Nothing does. But it is one of the few rational places where individuals can act. The gut is not separate from immunity. It is not separate from metabolism. It is not separate from systemic inflammation.

That is why I keep saying: do not underestimate gut health.

The Bigger Question

We are entering a period where many disease patterns need to be re-examined. Not through fear. Not through political shouting. Not through simplistic blame. Through careful comparison of trajectories before and after the pandemic period.

Appendix cancer may be rare, but the signal is not trivial. The rise in C18.1 deserves proper analysis against colon cancer, rectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, benign appendix neoplasms, uncertain appendix neoplasms, appendix inflammatory codes, and age-specific patterns.

If the signal disappears under scrutiny, we accept that. If it remains, we have to ask why.

That is how science should work.

Adan Canto’s death was a tragedy. But if it causes more people to understand appendix cancer, to take persistent gut symptoms seriously, and to demand better analysis of post-pandemic disease patterns, then something useful can still come from that loss. The lesson is not to live in fear. The lesson is to pay attention before the body is forced to shout.