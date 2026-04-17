The Post-Pandemic Neurological Shift Is Real

Over the last few years, I have become increasingly convinced that a genuine neurological shift occurred after the pandemic. I do not mean that people are more anxious or more likely to seek medical attention. I mean something more fundamental appears to have changed in the background physiology of a meaningful part of the population. The argument is not whether neurological symptoms exist. They clearly do. The argument is whether we are looking at scattered complaints or a coherent post-pandemic pattern. When I look at the data and at the patients, I do not see noise. I see structure.

What pushed me further was the selective nature of the signal. In the neurological data, migraine, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory polyneuropathies are rising together, while mechanical neuropathies remain flat or decline. If everything were rising, I would be more cautious. But when inflammatory neurological conditions move upward while compressive and structural patterns do not, it becomes much harder to dismiss this as coding drift or generalised healthcare disruption. The divergence itself is part of the evidence.

Why I Focus on Three Primary Drivers

When I reduce this complexity to something clinically useful, three mechanisms stand out. The first is skull and meningeal inflammation. The second is choroid plexus inflammation, particularly around the fourth ventricle and brainstem. The third is cerebral microclotting with impaired microvascular perfusion. These are not the only drivers. But when I look across anatomy, symptoms, and trajectory patterns, these three keep rising to the top as the most useful framework for understanding what many people are actually experiencing.

This model also explains why patients do not all look the same. One person may be dominated by migraine and photophobia. Another by dizziness, sleep disruption, and autonomic instability. Another by cognitive slowdown, poor concentration, and the feeling that their brain cannot sustain effort. The biology overlaps, but the presentation depends on which driver predominates. That is a far better fit for clinical reality than a one-size-fits-all label.