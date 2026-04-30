The Pandemic Mistake We Still Refuse to Face

I have been looking carefully at the recent Paxlovid paper, and what troubles me is not the result itself. It is what the result reveals about the way pandemic medicine was handled.

The paper reports that nirmatrelvir–ritonavir, the drug combination sold as Paxlovid, did not reduce hospitalization or death among vaccinated higher-risk participants with SARS-CoV-2 infection. That was the central clinical endpoint that justified the enormous confidence placed in this drug. By the time the evidence became clear, billions had already been made globally.

I want to be precise. I am not saying Paxlovid does nothing. The drug inhibits viral replication. It reduces viral load. In the original unvaccinated high-risk population, there was evidence of benefit. But that is not the same as proving benefit in a vaccinated, immune-experienced population several years into the pandemic.

That distinction matters. Because while this expensive antiviral was promoted, purchased, and distributed at massive scale, one of the simplest interventions available was treated almost as irrelevant: vitamin D.

The Problem Was Not Evidence. It Was Priorities.

During the pandemic, we repeatedly heard the phrase, “There is no evidence.” It functioned as a gatekeeper. No evidence for this. No evidence for that. No evidence for anything that could not be neatly packaged into a pharmaceutical solution.

The strange thing is that the same caution was not applied to expensive therapeutics once they had institutional momentum.

Vitamin D was never a fringe molecule. It is not some obscure supplement invented during COVID. It behaves more like a hormone than a vitamin, with known roles in immune regulation, epithelial defence, and inflammation. If someone is deficient, correcting that deficiency is basic medicine.

So the question was never, “Is vitamin D a guaranteed cure for COVID?” That was the wrong question.

The real question was: in a respiratory pandemic, should we aggressively identify and correct a common, low-cost, modifiable risk factor that influences immune function?

My answer is yes. It should have been obvious.

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Why Vitamin D Made Biological Sense

When I look at COVID, I do not start with the final stage of disease. I work backwards. I ask what allows the virus to establish itself, what allows the inflammatory process to escalate, and what makes one person deteriorate while another recovers.

Severe COVID was never just a viral replication problem. If it were, antivirals would have transformed severe disease far more consistently. The treatments that clearly changed outcomes in severe disease were immune-modulating, particularly steroids. That tells us something. The severe phase is heavily driven by host response, inflammation, and immune dysregulation.

Vitamin D sits directly in that terrain. It has plausible relevance to upper-airway antiviral defence, to inflammatory balance, and to thromboinflammation — one of the most important and underappreciated features of severe COVID.

The clotting issue matters. Many patients with severe COVID were not failing because their lungs were filled with fluid in the traditional sense. They were failing because the microcirculation was damaged. Oxygen could be pushed into the lungs but could not transfer properly because the vascular system was inflamed, obstructed, and dysfunctional.

Low vitamin D has been associated with worse inflammatory and coagulation profiles, including links with fibrinogen. If you are dealing with a disease where microclotting and endothelial dysfunction are central, ignoring a modifiable factor connected to coagulation biology makes little sense.

This does not mean vitamin D was a magic bullet. It means it was biologically reasonable, cheap, and safe when used properly. That should have been enough to take it seriously.

Paxlovid Shows the Double Standard

The Paxlovid story exposes the imbalance.

The original evidence was in unvaccinated high-risk people. In that context, the benefit made sense. If someone has no pre-existing immune protection and is at high risk, suppressing viral replication early could plausibly prevent progression.

But then the world changed. People were vaccinated. Many were infected naturally. The virus evolved. The immune landscape shifted completely. Yet the assumption seemed to be that because Paxlovid worked in one population, it would automatically work in another.

That is not how biology works.

A vaccinated person with immune memory is not the same clinical subject as an unvaccinated person early in the pandemic. The mechanism of deterioration may not be identical. The timing may not be identical. The role of viral replication versus immune response may not be identical.

This is why I found the rebound phenomenon so interesting. In some vaccinated people, Paxlovid appeared to suppress viral replication during treatment, but symptoms returned after the drug stopped. That raises a possibility: the drug lowered viral load temporarily, but the immune system had not completed clearance. Once the antiviral pressure was removed, viral activity re-emerged.

That does not mean Paxlovid caused harm in every case. It means a five-day antiviral strategy may not have matched the biology of every immune-experienced patient.

And yet, despite all this uncertainty, the drug generated extraordinary revenue. Vitamin D deficiency correction was treated as an afterthought.

The Real Failure Was Host Resilience

One of the biggest mistakes of the pandemic was that we focused too heavily on what to give after infection and too little on how to make the host less vulnerable before it.

That is not medicine at its best. That is reactive medicine. It waits for disease, then searches for a product.

A more intelligent strategy would have asked how to improve baseline resilience across the population, how to reduce risk before the virus arrived, and how to identify the people most likely to deteriorate and correct what was correctable.

Vitamin D should have been part of that conversation from the beginning. Not as a substitute for hospital care. Not as a replacement for oxygen, steroids, anticoagulation, or antivirals where appropriate. But as a foundational public-health measure — especially in the elderly, in care homes, in people with darker skin living in northern climates, and in those who were housebound, obese, chronically ill, or already known to be deficient.

There was no serious downside to checking and correcting deficiency. There was enormous potential upside.

Why This Still Matters

Some will say this is history. I disagree. The same thinking is still with us.

We are still living in a system that gives more attention to expensive interventions after disease has developed than to simple strategies that reduce vulnerability before it occurs. We are still seeing public-health messaging that struggles to talk about nutrition, inflammation, metabolic health, and deficiency correction with the seriousness they deserve.

That is not because these things are unimportant. It is because they are not easily monetized.

This is the uncomfortable truth. A patented drug can become a global product. A vitamin deficiency correction campaign does not generate the same commercial excitement. But public health should not be driven by commercial excitement. It should be driven by risk reduction.

If a drug makes billions, it should deliver value proportional to that cost. If later evidence shows that the hard-outcome benefit is limited in the population actually receiving it, then we are entitled to ask hard questions. And if a cheap, safe, biologically plausible intervention was sidelined because it did not fit the pharmaceutical model, we are entitled to ask harder ones.

The Lesson I Take From This

I do not believe the answer is to reject pharmaceuticals. Antivirals have a role. Steroids have a role. Advanced medicine has a role. The issue is not whether drugs should exist. The issue is balance.

We should have used every reasonable tool. We should have tested drugs properly. We should have corrected deficiencies aggressively. We should have studied host factors with the same urgency we studied therapeutics. We should have asked why some people deteriorated and others did not.

Instead, too much of the system became focused on products.

That is why this Paxlovid paper matters. It is not simply a paper about one antiviral. It is a mirror held up to the pandemic response. It shows what happens when medicine becomes too confident in commercial solutions and too dismissive of simple physiology.

The conclusion, for me, is straightforward. Vitamin D did not need to be sold as a cure to justify action. It only needed to be recognized as a common deficiency with plausible relevance to immune and vascular health during a respiratory pandemic.

That should have been enough. The fact that it was not tells us something deeply uncomfortable about modern medicine.