The Pandemic Diary That Explains Why Trust Broke

I have interviewed Susan Langlois before, but this conversation felt different because of what she represents.

Susan did not arrive at COVID with a reflexive distrust of vaccines or medicine. That would be too easy to dismiss. She spent forty-five years in biotech, working on regulatory approvals, quality control, global clinical trials, vaccines, biotherapeutics, and medical devices. She understood the industry from the inside.

That is why I wanted this discussion (Timecodes below).

We have reached a dangerous point where the public conversation around COVID has become almost useless. On one side, people say everything was safe, effective, necessary, and settled. On the other, people feel betrayed, censored, harmed, and ignored. Between these positions sits the more important question: what actually happened to the systems meant to protect public trust?

Susan’s answer is not emotional. It is procedural. She is asking whether the normal questions were asked, whether the normal safeguards were applied, and whether the public was given enough to make a truly informed decision.

The Insider Who Did Not Start as an Outsider

The first thing I wanted to establish was Susan’s credibility and her relationship to the vaccine industry.

This matters because the lazy response to any criticism of pandemic vaccination policy is to label the person anti-vaccine. That label does not fit Susan. It does not come close.

She spoke with real pride about her time at Connaught Laboratories. One example she gave was BCG, originally developed against tuberculosis and later used in a very different context as an immune-based treatment for bladder cancer. That story shows how she thinks. She understands immunology not as a slogan but as a practical clinical tool. She understands that a biological product can be beneficial, that immune stimulation can be useful, and that regulatory approval, manufacturing data, clinical trials, and quality control all carry weight.

So when someone like Susan raises concerns, the honest response is not to dismiss her. It is to ask what she saw that made her concerned.

Surviving the Covid Pandemic - Contents of a Diary

Access her recent book here > The book’s central premise is that the COVID pandemic exposed how governments, institutions, and the pharmaceutical system handled the crisis, and the author presents it as a personal record of losing trust and questioning official narratives. It also argues that the pandemic was a “perfect storm” shaped by science, politics, financial incentives, censorship, and public fear, and that ordinary citizens should remember those events to prevent them from happening again.

The First Crack in Confidence

What struck me most was that Susan did not describe an instant conversion from trust to distrust.

That is important. Many people imagine that those who questioned the pandemic response were always suspicious. In Susan’s case, the concern built slowly. She watched events closely, volunteered in the health system, sat on committees, worked with Ontario Health Teams. She was not standing outside throwing stones. She was inside the machinery, observing it.

Then the contradictions began to accumulate.

The first was the mRNA platform. When the public was told vaccines could be developed in record time, Susan assumed this meant a more traditional approach. That made sense to her, because traditional platforms can be adjusted when a new strain appears. Influenza vaccines are updated every year using established manufacturing systems. When she realised that two of the major COVID products were mRNA-based, her concern increased.

This is where the public discussion often becomes confused. The question is not whether mRNA is a vaccine in the broad regulatory sense. The deeper question is whether the biological behaviour of the platform is similar enough to traditional vaccines to be regulated, monitored, and communicated in the same way.

A traditional vaccine delivers an antigen. The body responds to it, and the dose can be measured by what is in the vial. With mRNA, the product delivers instructions, and the body’s own cells produce the antigen. That creates a different set of questions.

Where does the lipid nanoparticle go? Which cells take it up? How much spike protein is produced, and for how long? Does every person produce the same amount? What happens in people with inflammatory, autoimmune, vascular, or pregnancy-related risk states?

Those are not fringe questions. They are exactly what should matter when a technology moves from a development programme into mass use.

Why Dose Is Not a Simple Issue

One of the clearest points Susan made was about dose.

With a conventional vaccine, potency testing is central. The manufacturer must show that each vial contains a defined amount of antigen, and regulators can verify it. A person may respond differently depending on their immune system, but the administered dose itself is measurable.

With mRNA, Susan’s concern is that the injected dose is not the same as the biological dose.

That distinction matters. The amount of mRNA in the vial can be measured, but what the body produces afterward may vary. One person may produce little antigen, another much more. The duration of production may vary. The tissue distribution may vary. The inflammatory context of the host may vary.

This does not prove harm. That is not the point. The point is that it creates uncertainty, and uncertainty should lead to better surveillance, not stronger reassurance. If the biological dose varies between individuals, safety monitoring needs to be designed with that in mind.

This is where I think the pandemic response failed intellectually. The system treated uncertainty as something to manage through messaging rather than investigate through rigorous follow-up.

The Problem with Saying Billions Received It

One argument often used in defence of the COVID vaccines is that billions of doses were given, and if there were major safety issues, they would surely be obvious by now.

At face value, that sounds reasonable. But it only holds if the surveillance system is sensitive enough to detect the signal. If the system depends on passive reporting, clinician recognition, patient persistence, and official willingness to investigate temporal associations, then signals can be diluted or missed.

I have seen this clinically. When a patient has a stroke, myocarditis, arrhythmia, autoimmune flare, cancer diagnosis, or vascular event after vaccination, the immediate question is causality. And causality is difficult. If the patient already had risk factors, the event is attributed to background risk. If it is rare, it is dismissed as coincidence. If the mechanism is not established, the suspicion is called speculative.

That is precisely why pharmacovigilance exists. The threshold for an individual clinician to prove causation is very high, so the system must look for patterns. It should ask whether certain diagnoses rise in defined windows after exposure. It should compare vaccinated, unvaccinated, boosted, and recently infected cohorts. It should examine timing, recurrence, clustering, and biological plausibility.

The tragedy is that this can still be done. In health systems with linked vaccination and hospital data, retrospective analysis is possible. The lack of appetite for that work is part of why public trust continues to erode.

The Pregnancy Question

One of the most uncomfortable areas we discussed was pregnancy.

From a public health perspective, I understand why pregnancy became a concern during COVID. Pregnant women, especially in the third trimester, may be at higher risk from respiratory illness. No serious person should dismiss that.

But from a regulatory and ethical perspective, the question is different. If pregnant women, lactating women, women trying to conceive, and people with autoimmune conditions were not adequately studied in the original approval process, how was the public supposed to understand the uncertainty? Were vaccination clinics given the full information? Were patients given real informed consent? Were exemptions considered? Were frontline staff allowed to communicate nuance?

Susan’s account was striking. She described being involved in setting up vaccination clinics and asking basic questions about consent forms and product information. Her concern was that the public were given the benefit message but not always the uncertainty message.

That is where trust breaks. People can tolerate uncertainty. What they cannot tolerate is being told certainty existed when it did not.

How Trust Breaks

I often say trust is like glass. Once broken, it cannot be glued back together by another press conference.

The pandemic did not damage trust only because people disagreed with policy. It damaged trust because many felt that questions were treated as threats.

- They felt that doubt was diagnosed rather than answered.

- They felt that scientific uncertainty was replaced by institutional confidence.

- They felt that adverse events were minimised before they were properly investigated.

Susan’s diary matters because it captured this process in real time.

Memory is unreliable, and institutions know it. Public anger fades. Official narratives become cleaner with time. People forget the sequence of events. They forget what was said before the message changed. They forget which claims were made with certainty and then quietly abandoned.

A diary resists that. Susan kept handwritten records through the pandemic, documenting meetings, news events, policy decisions, personal experiences, family losses, exclusion, censorship, and the care of her mother. That does not make every interpretation correct, but it makes the record valuable.

It gives us sequence. And sequence matters, because public trust was not lost in one event. It was lost step by step.

The Danger of Grandfathering a Platform

One of Susan’s most important warnings was about what she called the grandfathering of technology.

Once a platform is accepted as safe, future products using it may face a much easier path. The antigen or target can change, but the underlying delivery system is treated as already established.

That may be reasonable when the platform is genuinely well understood. It becomes dangerous if the original platform was accepted under emergency conditions, with unresolved questions about distribution, persistence, immune effects, lipid nanoparticle behaviour, long-term safety, and population-level risk stratification.

This is where the COVID issue becomes bigger than COVID. The mRNA platform is not going away. It is being explored for influenza, RSV, cancer, and other conditions, and some of those applications may prove valuable. I do not dismiss the technology itself. In cancer, a personalised immune strategy may make biological sense in a way that is very different from repeated mass vaccination of healthy populations.

But if the platform is going to expand, the unanswered questions need to be answered. Not messaged. Answered.

That means proper distribution studies. Proper long-term follow-up. Proper risk stratification. Proper pharmacovigilance. Proper informed consent. Proper humility.

Without that, the public will not see innovation. They will see evasion.

Why Forgetting Is Not an Option

One of the most powerful parts of the conversation was not technical. It was personal.

Susan said she cannot forget, because she wrote it down. That is the point of the diary. It resists the emotional and institutional pressure to move on.

There is a temptation now to say the pandemic is over and that revisiting it is unhelpful. I think that is wrong. We do not revisit the pandemic to remain angry. We revisit it because the same systems remain in place. The same incentives remain in place. The same regulatory dependencies remain in place. The same financial pressures remain in place. The same fear-based communication strategies could be used again.

If we do not understand how trust was lost, we will not know how to rebuild it. And pretending there was no problem will not rebuild anything.

What I Think Must Happen Now

I do not think the way forward is endless blame. That may be emotionally satisfying, but it will not repair the system. The way forward is harder.

I think regulators need to revisit the assumptions made during the pandemic. I think industry needs to recognise that public trust cannot be demanded; it has to be earned. I think adverse event surveillance must become far more active and transparent. I think linked health data should be used to investigate signals that remain unresolved. I think informed consent must return to medicine as a serious ethical process, not a bureaucratic formality.

Most importantly, we need to separate two things that were dangerously fused during the pandemic. We can support medical innovation and still demand better evidence. We can recognise the potential of new platforms and still question how they were deployed. We can believe vaccines have had historic value and still insist that every product, every platform, every population, and every risk-benefit calculation be evaluated honestly.

That is not anti-science. That is science.

Susan Langlois’ diary matters because it forces us to face an uncomfortable truth: trust was not lost by accident. It was lost because too many questions were brushed aside at the very moment they most needed answering.

If we are serious about the future of medicine, we cannot let that happen again.

Timecodes

0:00 Opening: Why Susan’s Perspective Matters

2:25 Susan’s Biotech, Regulatory, and Ontario Health Background

4:40 Forty-Five Years in Vaccines: BCG, Insulin, and Approvals

8:09 Asking Hard Questions to Protect the Industry

9:20 What Industry Insiders Are Saying Behind the Scenes

13:09 Reassessing Vaccine Risk-Benefit After COVID

15:55 Is mRNA Being Treated Like a Traditional Vaccine?

19:04 The 2013 Regulatory Distinction: Vaccine vs Genetic Product

23:30 “Billions Received It”: Dose, Potency, and Safety Signals

27:00 Emergency Release, Consent, Liability, and Shortcuts

29:49 Placebo Evidence and the Limits of Passive Surveillance

37:34 Pregnancy, Exemptions, and Missing Consent Information

41:50 Broken Trust, Public Inquiries, and Regulator Independence

45:08 mRNA Potential, Platform Risk, and Grandfathering

54:36 Lab-Leak Questions, Incentives, and Industry Opportunity

56:22 Susan’s Diaries, Censorship, and Rebuilding Trust