The mRNA Safety Debate Is Focusing on the Wrong Question

In September 2025, I had one of the most important interviews I have done on this subject (link below). What caught my attention was not that Christie Grace had concerns about mRNA technology — plenty of people do. What struck me was that she identified a specific scientific gap I had not heard properly articulated before. Once I understood it, I could see why it made people uncomfortable. And as I spoke about it publicly, I encountered a level of resistance and censorship that told me this was not a minor side issue. It cut close to the foundations of the platform itself.

That discussion came back into focus recently when I saw further testimony around coronavirus-era regulatory decisions. The same contradiction reappeared. On one hand, we were told these products were safe and effective. On the other, key carcinogenicity and genotoxicity questions were not fully resolved before rollout — in some cases deferred explicitly because of time pressure. I can understand the argument for speed in an emergency. What I cannot understand is why, once the emergency passed, regulators and the scientific community showed so little urgency to go back and close those gaps.

What Was Being Missed

Most public discussion around mRNA safety focuses on the mRNA itself. Does it persist too long? Does it produce spike protein beyond the intended window? Do impurities matter? What about residual DNA? These are legitimate questions. But what Christie brought into focus was something different. She pushed the question away from the message and onto the delivery system.

That shift matters because the mRNA vaccine is not just mRNA. It is a highly engineered package. The mRNA is wrapped inside a lipid nanoparticle composed of cholesterol, phospholipids, PEG lipids, and ionizable lipids. That packaging is not incidental. It is the entire reason the platform works. It protects the mRNA, helps it evade immediate destruction, and enables it to enter the cell so the cell can produce the target protein.

Once I thought about it that way, the obvious question surfaced. If the lipid nanoparticle is essential to delivery, what happens to those lipid components after delivery is complete? We spend endless time debating the message. What about the carrier?

The Part That Changes Everything

This is where adducts become important. The term is unfamiliar to most people, but the principle is straightforward. When a reactive chemical group binds to another molecule in the body, it can alter that molecule’s shape, behaviour, or function. In the wrong context, that is a toxicology problem. It is a carcinogenicity problem. It is a genotoxicity problem.

The concern raised here is that ionizable lipids, once inside the cell, may not simply disappear in a harmless fashion. Under certain conditions they carry a positive charge. If that happens, the question becomes whether they bind to biological structures in ways that matter — not theoretically, but in the real chemical environment of the cell. The issue is not whether the platform works. It is what collateral chemistry may occur once it has.

When Christie explained this, I immediately saw why it was different from the usual debate. If you keep the argument focused on mRNA, people can always push back: the evidence is incomplete, the burden of proof has not been met, the product has already been widely used. But a narrower mechanistic question — whether adduction is occurring, where it occurs, and what proteins or cellular systems it affects — is much harder to dismiss. A serious scientist should want the answer.

Why the Existing Reassurance Falls Short

One of the most uncomfortable features of this area is that certain studies were not omitted because they were thought irrelevant. They were omitted because of time. I can follow that logic during an emergency. But emergency logic is not a permanent scientific defence. If something important was not done at the start, it should be done later — thoroughly and transparently.

What seems to have happened instead is that once the safety narrative was established, the pressure to look for deeper problems disappeared. Regulators stopped pushing. Industry had no commercial incentive to hunt for a risk that might damage the platform. That is not how science should work, but it is how systems often behave under institutional inertia. If nobody insists on a difficult question being answered, institutions move on.

This is what troubles me. The question is not whether every concern has been proven beyond doubt. The question is whether the mechanistic work was done to justify the confidence with which people spoke. Those are not the same thing.

Why Zantac Matters Here

One of the most useful parallels is Zantac, or ranitidine. That drug was eventually pulled because of concerns around adduct-related chemistry and longer-term carcinogenic risk. The point of invoking Zantac is not to claim the same thing has happened here. It is to remind people that the pharmaceutical world already understands this principle. Molecules can behave one way on paper and another way in the body. A chemical interaction that looks secondary at first can turn out to be central later.

This is why I reject the argument that this is a fringe question. It is a mainstream toxicology question. If ionizable lipids can bind to proteins or other intracellular structures after delivery, then the body’s handling of those particles is not a trivial detail. It is part of the safety profile.

The Pattern I Keep Seeing

The broader pattern is becoming harder to ignore. During the pandemic, speed displaced depth. Then certainty displaced curiosity. Once that happened, obvious unresolved questions became strangely difficult to ask. That is always a dangerous phase in medicine — the phase where institutions start defending a conclusion instead of testing it.

I am not writing this because every unanswered question proves disaster. I am writing it because I have seen too many situations in medicine where the most important problem was not what we knew, but what we stopped checking. If this platform is as valuable as many believe, then it deserves more scrutiny, not less. The better the long-term potential, the more rigorous the science around it needs to be.

Where I Stand Now

My position is straightforward. If adduction is not occurring in any meaningful way, the industry should be able to demonstrate that clearly. That would help everyone — patients, regulators, clinicians, and even the companies themselves. But if the question has not been properly answered, we should stop treating the absence of public discussion as scientific reassurance.

The issue Christie Grace raised was not an abstract technicality. It was a direct challenge to a gap in the safety conversation. Once the mRNA has been delivered, what happens to the ionizable lipids? If they become positively charged, what do they bind to? If they form adducts, what is the consequence? Until those questions are properly answered, there is a part of this story that remains unfinished.

In medicine, unfinished questions have a habit of becoming tomorrow’s biggest problem.