The Most Dangerous Phase of COVID May Look Calm

One of the biggest mistakes in medicine is assuming a disease has gone away because it no longer looks dramatic. That is especially true with COVID.

When I spoke again with Geert Vanden Bossche, I wanted to put the question many people are now asking, openly or quietly: is COVID over? Hospitals are not overwhelmed. Intensive care units are not full of COVID patients. Most people who get infected describe something mild — fatigue, headache, a sore throat, a short-lived viral illness. (Timecodes at end)

At face value, that sounds reassuring. But I have never been comfortable with face value when the pattern underneath does not make sense.

Geert’s argument is that we are not looking at a normal transition into endemicity. We are looking at something far less stable. The virus is still circulating, still being detected, still evolving. Different variant families continue to co-circulate, and none has settled into the stable pattern we would expect if this had truly become like seasonal influenza.

That is the point I think people are missing. The danger may not be that COVID looks the way it did in 2020. The danger may be that it has changed its clinical presentation while continuing to press on the immune system.

Why This Does Not Look Like Influenza

The public has been encouraged to think of COVID as similar to influenza, and I understand why the comparison is attractive. It places COVID in a familiar box. We know influenza. We expect winter waves, we expect the vulnerable to be at highest risk, and we accept that some years are worse than others.

But COVID does not fit that pattern.

I do not see a clean seasonal rhythm. I see circulation across the whole year. I see infections that are mild at the time, followed by complications weeks later that neither patient nor doctor links back to the infection — fatigue, headaches, relapses, vague inflammatory presentations, and later deterioration labelled as a chest infection, sepsis, cardiovascular instability, or simply “one of those things.”

That is clinically dangerous, because once the acute illness becomes unimpressive, the causal link becomes invisible.

In a true endemic phase, we would expect the virus to stop behaving as if it is still searching for an evolutionary solution. That is not what we are seeing. It has not gone. It has not settled. It keeps moving, but its gains are getting smaller.

That is not reassurance. It may be a warning.

The Illusion of Stability

The most important concept Geert raised was the idea of a metastable state, and this is the part a lay audience needs to grasp.

A situation can look stable from the outside while demanding enormous effort to hold that balance. Imagine a bucket with water flowing in and a hole letting water escape. If the level stays roughly the same, you might call the system stable. It is not. Water is constantly entering and leaving; the apparent balance depends on a dynamic process continuing in the background.

That is how Geert sees the current relationship between SARS-CoV-2 and population-level immunity. The virus is still transmitting. The immune system is controlling it enough to reduce severe disease in many people, but not eliminating it. The response is not sterilising. The result is a tense equilibrium in which both sides are still adapting.

I find that important because it explains how we can have mild acute disease and continuing concern at the same time. Mild symptoms do not prove the system is safe. They may simply show that the immune system is still suppressing the visible part of the illness.

Where Geert and I See the Problem Slightly Differently

I pushed Geert on something I have been turning over from the clinical side. My concern is that repeated infection may be slowly weakening immune function across parts of the population — not dramatically overnight, but progressively, until people become less able to respond properly and present with infections or inflammatory complications that are never clearly recognised as COVID-related. My worry is that the chronic process is doing more damage than we acknowledge.

Geert accepted the logic but placed the emphasis differently. In his view the immune system is not exhausted. It is still powerful — and that is part of the problem. It exerts enough pressure to keep acute disease mild in many people, but not enough to eliminate the virus, and that suboptimal pressure keeps driving viral adaptation.

The distinction matters. If the immune system were simply defeated, the story would be straightforward. But if it is strong enough to constrain the virus without clearing it, the virus is being forced into a narrowing evolutionary space. It must keep transmitting while its usual routes for immune escape become less efficient.

This is where Geert’s warning turns serious.

The Evolutionary Bottleneck

Earlier in the pandemic, each major variant brought a substantial gain. The virus grew more infectious and found ways around prior immunity. Omicron was a major shift — a dramatic change in the spike protein and widespread breakthrough infections.

Geert is now describing a different pattern. Variant families such as BA.3.2 may carry significant genetic changes, yet they are not gaining the decisive advantage earlier variants achieved. They compete. They fluctuate. They do not clearly win.

That suggests the virus may be approaching an evolutionary bottleneck — spending more energy for less return. It accumulates mutations, but those mutations no longer deliver the same leap forward. The immune pressure remains while the obvious escape routes narrow.

Geert’s concern is that, faced with that constraint, the virus may stop relying on incremental spike mutations and find a different solution altogether. He has suggested that changes in glycosylation — the sugar structures on the viral surface — could allow more efficient escape from immune pressure. In simple terms, the virus may change its disguise rather than alter individual parts of its structure.

That is the point at which a phase transition becomes possible.

A Hyperacute Presentation Would Not Be Subtle

The obvious question is how we would know if Geert’s feared transition had happened. His answer was blunt: we would not miss it.

He is not describing a slightly worse winter wave or a gradual rise in positive tests. He is describing a rapid, hyperacute pattern of severe disease in highly vaccinated populations, driven by a variant that can break through the adaptive immune responses now holding disease in check.

I want to be careful. This is a hypothesis, not an established outcome — but a hypothesis that deserves to be understood before it is dismissed.

Geert is not saying every vaccinated person would be affected. He is saying that if this transition occurred, the severe hyperacute cases would fall predominantly among those whose immune systems had been shaped by repeated vaccination and breakthrough infection, with possible exceptions among unvaccinated people who had previously had severe COVID.

That would be a very different clinical signal from anything we have seen. If it emerged, it would be hard to explain away as ordinary influenza, sepsis, or respiratory infection.

The Window We May Be Missing

The most striking part of the conversation was not the warning itself but the implication that there may still be a window to intervene.

Geert’s argument is that viral load in highly vaccinated countries is currently low. The virus is under pressure — still present, but not spreading at the levels seen earlier in the pandemic. In his view that creates a narrow opportunity, where population-level antiviral intervention might reduce circulation before the virus finds a more dangerous solution.

This is not about an individual taking a tablet and assuming the problem is solved. The evolutionary dynamics are playing out at population level, so any serious intervention would have to be coordinated at that level too.

That is the difficulty. It would require public health authorities to admit that COVID is not over. It would require a humility that has been largely absent. It would mean acknowledging that the current quiet may not be safety but unresolved instability.

I do not see much appetite for that conversation.

Why I Think This Conversation Matters

I do not believe a physician’s role is to comfort the public with simple narratives. My role is to look at patterns and ask whether the explanation on offer is good enough.

Right now, I do not think “COVID is like flu” is good enough. I do not think “hospital admissions are low” is good enough. I do not think “most infections are mild” is good enough. These may be true on the surface, but they do not explain ongoing viral evolution, chronic presentations, recurrent immune stimulation, or the strange clinical patterns many of us keep seeing.

The uncomfortable truth is that a disease can become less visible while becoming harder to interpret.

That is why I wanted this discussion with Geert — not because every prediction must be accepted, but because serious hypotheses deserve serious examination. If he is wrong, the way to show it is through careful immunology, virology, surveillance, and clinical correlation. Not ridicule. Not silence. Not pretending the pandemic ended because people grew tired of it.

I keep returning to one clinical principle: when the visible symptoms no longer match the underlying biology, the biology eventually wins.

If COVID is truly settling into harmless endemicity, the data should show it clearly. But if we are watching a metastable equilibrium — a tense balance between viral evolution and population immunity — then this quiet period may be the most important phase to understand.

The mistake would be to wait until the pattern becomes obvious. By then, the chance to act may already have passed.

Timecodes

0:00 Introduction: Why Bring Geert Back Now?

2:41 Geert’s Background in Vaccines, Immunology and Global Health

6:32 Speaking Out Against the Industry Narrative

9:40 Is COVID Really Over? Why Geert Says No

12:53 Wastewater, Viral Evolution and the False Endemicity Claim

14:54 Why COVID Is Not Behaving Like Seasonal Flu

18:35 The Lab-Origin Question and the Furin Cleavage Site

24:52 Why Geert’s Timeline Was Wrong — and Why the Theory Remains

29:51 HIVICRON, Mild Symptoms and Later Clinical Collapse

32:04 Chronic Immune Pressure, Suboptimal Immunity and Persistent Infection

36:46 World Cup Mixing, BA.3.2 and Variant Families

39:04 The Evolutionary Bottleneck: Why New Variants Are Gaining Less

41:06 Glycosylation: The “Easy Solution” the Virus May Find

46:53 Could a Hyperacute COVID Variant Be Mislabelled as Something Else?

50:52 AI, Scientific Reasoning and Testing Geert’s Hypothesis

55:53 How Would We Know the Dangerous Transition Has Begun?

1:10:56 Antiviral Intervention, Zinc Ionophores and the Missed Opportunity

1:15:51 Final Reflections: Why Geert May Stop Speaking Publicly