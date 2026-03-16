The Missing Vaccinated Cohort

For years I have listened to a strange reassurance repeated over and over again: there is no mortality signal after vaccination. Study after study concludes that vaccinated populations appear safe. In some cases, they even appear healthier than baseline. On paper, it looks almost miraculous—mortality dropping below what we would normally expect in a population.

But something about that conclusion never sat comfortably with me.

Because at the very same time those reassuring headlines were circulating, another fact stubbornly refused to disappear: excess deaths were still elevated compared with the pre-pandemic years. If the vaccinated are doing fine and the unvaccinated are not dying in large numbers either, then the question becomes unavoidable. Someone must be dying. So who is it?

When I started digging into the data several years ago, I realized that the conversation might be missing an entire cohort. Not the vaccinated. Not the unvaccinated. But a group sitting quietly in the middle of the datasets—people who began the vaccination process and never finished it. The more closely I examined the mortality charts, the more that single group stood out. It raised a possibility that public health authorities should have been investigating from the beginning: what if the signal we are looking for has been hiding in the people who received only one dose?

That question alone does not prove anything. But it does something far more important. It exposes a blind spot in how we have been analyzing the data. And if we truly want to understand why excess mortality has remained elevated years after the pandemic began, we may need to start looking precisely where no one thought to look before.

The Study That Raised More Questions

Recently another paper appeared examining mortality after COVID-19 vaccination in older adults. The researchers analyzed Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 and older using a modified self-controlled case series design. Their conclusion was reassuring on the surface: there was no short-term mortality signal following vaccination.

McEvoy R, Hervol JR, Zhang Y, et al. (2026). A modified self-controlled case series on mortality risk following primary series doses of COVID-19 vaccines in U.S. Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years and older. Vaccine, 79, 128460.

In fact, the results suggested that deaths were lower than expected in the first 28 days after vaccination. Relative incidence values fell to around 0.63–0.67, which implies mortality was significantly below baseline levels.

But when I saw those numbers, my reaction was not relief.

It was confusion.

Because a vaccine against a respiratory virus cannot logically reduce all causes of death. It cannot prevent traffic accidents, falls, suicides, cancers, or unrelated illnesses. If mortality appears to drop dramatically below baseline after vaccination, that does not automatically prove protection. Often it signals something else: a distortion in the comparison group.

This phenomenon is well known in epidemiology and is sometimes called the healthy vaccinee effect. People who are well enough to attend vaccination appointments are often healthier than those who are not. If you compare them incorrectly with the rest of the population, they can appear artificially protected.

But even when you account for that bias, the central puzzle remains. Excess deaths are still elevated. So where are they coming from?

Trialsite News (March 16, 2026): Large CDC U.S. Medicare Study Finds No Short-Term Mortality Signal After COVID-19 Vaccination in Older Adults—Is Design A Problem?

A Pattern I Noticed in 2022

In 2022 I began examining mortality data released by the Office for National Statistics in the UK. At the time I built my own charts in Excel, simply plotting age-standardized mortality rates by vaccination status.

Years later, with modern analytical tools, I revisited the same data and reproduced the patterns more clearly.

What emerged was striking.

When mortality is broken down by vaccination status during a relatively stable period of the vaccination campaign—roughly October 2021 through May 2022—four groups appear:

Unvaccinated

One dose (more than 21 days after vaccination)

Two doses (more than 21 days)

Three doses or booster

The expectation might be that mortality gradually improves as vaccination progresses. But that is not what the charts show. In multiple age groups, the highest mortality appears in the single-dose cohort.

Stable vaccination period between Oct 2021 to May 2022

The Question No One Seems to Ask

This observation raises a surprisingly simple question.

If someone goes to a vaccination center, receives the first dose, and is told to return for the second dose a few weeks later, why would they stop after one?

Of course, there are ordinary explanations. Some people changed their minds. Some forgot. Some delayed the appointment. But when you look carefully at the size of that cohort and the timing, another explanation becomes plausible.

Some individuals may have experienced strong reactions after the first dose.

Many people can recall conversations like this:

“I had the first dose, but I felt so unwell afterwards that I decided not to take another.”

These experiences were not uncommon. And if individuals who experienced strong adverse reactions disproportionately stopped after the first dose, they would accumulate in the single-dose category.

The Cohort That May Be Missing From Studies

Here is where the problem becomes more serious.

Most large studies categorize people into two broad groups:

vaccinated

unvaccinated

But what happens to the individuals who began the vaccination process and never completed it?

They are not fully vaccinated.

They are also not truly unvaccinated.

They occupy an intermediate category that often receives very little attention in the analysis.

Yet when mortality charts are plotted by dose number, this group frequently shows elevated risk.

This observation does not prove causation.

But it raises a critical hypothesis:

Could the people who stopped after one dose represent a vulnerable cohort that is being overlooked?

Why This Matters

If that hypothesis is even partially correct, the implications are significant.

Public health systems should be asking questions such as:

Did individuals who stopped after one dose experience higher rates of illness?

Did they have higher hospital admission rates?

Are certain diagnoses appearing more frequently in this group?

Are they contributing disproportionately to excess mortality?

These questions are straightforward to investigate.

They simply require linking vaccination status with long-term health outcomes.

Yet surprisingly little public discussion has focused on this cohort.

A Signal Worth Investigating

When I look at broader health data—from hospital admissions to chronic disease trends—I see signals suggesting that the health landscape changed significantly after the pandemic.

Cardiovascular disease patterns have shifted.

Inflammatory illnesses appear to be rising.

Chronic conditions are presenting differently.

These signals may have many explanations.

But if a subset of the population experienced unusually strong immune responses during vaccination, it would be scientifically responsible to investigate whether that group experienced different long-term outcomes.

The Goal Should Be Understanding

This discussion should not be framed as a political argument. It is not about defending or attacking vaccination programs.

It is about understanding population health.

If a particular cohort is experiencing worse outcomes, public health systems should want to identify them quickly. Early identification allows physicians to monitor, support, and treat patients appropriately. Ignoring such signals would serve no one.

The Question That Remains

We are now several years beyond the peak of the pandemic. Yet many important questions remain unanswered.

Excess mortality continues.

Hospital systems remain under pressure, and chronic illness patterns continue to evolve. So I return to the simple question that first emerged when I looked at those mortality charts years ago:

If the vaccinated appear fine, and the unvaccinated are not driving the excess deaths, then who is?

The answer may lie in a group that has been sitting quietly in the data all along.

The people who started the process.

And never finished it.