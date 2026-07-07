The Lowest Death Rate Ever in the USA — But Something Is Wrong

When I first saw the claim that the United States had reached its lowest death rate ever, my reaction was not celebration. It was suspicion.

Not because I wanted the numbers to be bad. Quite the opposite. But everything I have looked at over the past few years points the other way. In the UK hospital data I have analysed, I keep seeing rising admissions for hypertension, heart failure, myocarditis, atrial fibrillation, endocrine disorders, inflammatory conditions, ulcerative colitis and a range of other chronic problems. That is not a population becoming dramatically healthier.

So when the CDC reported a record-low age-adjusted mortality rate, the question was not simply whether the number was correct. It was: what was driving it?

Overall mortality can mislead you. A headline can be technically true and still point your attention in the wrong direction.

The Difference Between a Rate and Reality

The first thing to separate is the age-adjusted mortality rate from the total number of deaths.

The age-adjusted rate fell. That is true. But total deaths actually rose, from just over 3.07 million in 2024 to just over 3.09 million in 2025. That distinction matters. An age-adjusted rate tells us how mortality compares after accounting for population structure. It does not mean fewer people died.

This is where people are misled. Read only the headline and you might conclude the country is healthier. Drill into the causes of death and a very different picture emerges.

The fall was not because heart disease disappeared. It was not because cancer declined. It was not because stroke, diabetes, kidney disease, Alzheimer’s or chronic respiratory disease suddenly improved.

Many of those categories went up.

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What Actually Drove the Improvement

The biggest driver was a fall in unintentional drug overdose deaths.

That matters, and it is good news. Overdose deaths rose sharply from 2019 to 2022, then fell significantly. By 2025 they had dropped by around 14% in a year, reaching the lowest level since 2019.

But here the interpretation becomes critical. Overdose deaths disproportionately affect younger and middle-aged adults, so a fall in that category pulls the age-adjusted rate down hard. When deaths drop in younger groups, the rate moves strongly.

That does not mean the chronic disease burden has improved. It means one major category of premature mortality has improved.

That is not the same thing.

What the Chronic Disease Numbers Are Saying

Beyond the overdose story, the pattern was concerning.

Heart disease was up. Cancer was up. Stroke was up. Chronic lower respiratory disease was up. Alzheimer’s was up. Diabetes and kidney disease were up. Most strikingly, influenza and pneumonia rose by more than 17% and moved from the 11th to the 8th leading cause of death.

That is not broad health improvement. It is statistical improvement driven by a fall in one category, while the deeper chronic disease pattern remains unresolved.

This is why the public needs to be careful. The danger is not that the CDC number is false. The danger is that people read it falsely. They hear “lowest death rate ever” and assume the health crisis is over.

The numbers underneath say something else.

The Influenza Signal Matters

The influenza and pneumonia increase is especially important.

A 17% rise is not a minor fluctuation. Something changed in the interaction between respiratory viruses, population vulnerability and immune resilience.

I am not saying the flu virus itself became dramatically more lethal. That would be too simplistic. But if flu and pneumonia deaths rise sharply without evidence of a uniquely lethal strain, we have to ask a different question.

Why is the population more vulnerable?

The factors could be many: an intense season, lower vaccine uptake, delayed treatment, older and more comorbid patients, post-pandemic immune disruption, the lingering impact of repeated respiratory exposure.

But clinically, I cannot ignore the broader pattern. Respiratory infection does not only kill through pneumonia. It destabilises cardiovascular disease. It raises stroke risk. It precipitates heart failure. It unmasks frailty. It tips people with chronic illness over the edge.

So I do not see influenza and pneumonia as an isolated category. I see it as a marker of population vulnerability.

The Mortality Debt Problem

There is another issue that is often ignored: mortality debt.

During the pandemic, many frail and vulnerable people died earlier than they otherwise would have. Death is not repeatable. People can only die once. If a period of excess mortality removes a large number of frail individuals, then in a purely statistical sense you might expect mortality to fall afterwards.

That does not mean the remaining population is healthier. It may simply mean many of the most vulnerable have already died.

This is why I am cautious about celebrating a record-low rate too quickly. After years of excess mortality, some rebound is expected. The real question is whether mortality is falling below where it should be after that prior loss, or whether chronic disease is still rising beneath the surface.

From what I can see, the chronic disease signal remains deeply concerning.

The Pattern I Think We Are Seeing

The pattern looks like this.

Overdose deaths fell. COVID deaths fell. Those two changes improved the headline.

But chronic disease deaths kept climbing, and influenza and pneumonia rose sharply. The acute pandemic-era spike may be unwinding while the deeper health burden stays intact.

This is the distinction people are missing.

The population may be dying less from certain acute causes while becoming more chronically ill.

That is not a contradiction. It is exactly how modern public health can fail while still producing a reassuring headline. We can cut deaths from one category and still have rising disease burden elsewhere. We can improve emergency response to overdose and still have worsening metabolic, cardiovascular, inflammatory and respiratory health. We can lower the age-adjusted death rate and still have a population that is more medically fragile.

That is the false comfort in this story.

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Why This Matters

If policymakers take the headline at face value, they will miss the warning.

They may assume the country is recovering. They may assume the pandemic impact has passed. They may assume chronic disease is simply following an expected ageing curve. The data do not allow that complacency.

The correct response is not panic. It is precision.

We need to know who is dying, from what, at what age, and after what sequence of illness. We need to understand whether respiratory infections are triggering cardiovascular and neurological deaths. We need to look at admissions, not just deaths. We need to distinguish fewer fatal overdoses from better underlying health.

Most of all, we need honesty. If the population is still becoming more chronically ill, a record-low mortality rate should not be used as a sedative. It should be a prompt to ask better questions.

The Bottom Line

I do not look at this data and see a healthy population.

I see a mortality headline pulled down by fewer overdose and COVID deaths, while chronic disease continues to rise underneath. That is a very different story.

The record-low rate is real. But it is not the full truth.

The acute mortality surge may be easing. The chronic disease burden is still moving in the wrong direction. If we ignore that because the headline looks reassuring, we will miss the chance to understand what is happening to the population before the next wave of consequences becomes impossible to deny.

The data are telling us something.

We should not look away.