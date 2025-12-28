Over the past few years, more people have been told they are low in iron. More people feel tired, breathless, foggy, or unable to recover properly after illness. At first glance, this looks like a diet problem. But when you look closely, the biology tells a different story.

The signal for this shift comes from real-world hospital data rather than theory alone. I’ve been analysing nearly a decade of NHS Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) for England, covering millions of admissions from 2016–17 through 2024–25. Over that period, iron-deficiency anaemia recorded as a secondary diagnosis rose from around 137,000 admissions per year to over 225,000.

This was an increase of nearly 90,000 additional hospital episodes annually, representing a rise of roughly 60–65% compared with the pre-pandemic baseline. What is striking is not just the size of the increase, but its timing: the steepest rise occurs after the acute pandemic phase, suggesting a delayed biological consequence rather than a simple dietary or short-term healthcare access issue.

Iron mostly comes from recycling, not food

Most people think iron comes mainly from what we eat. In reality, only a very small amount of iron comes from food each day. The body gets most of its iron by recycling old red blood cells, mainly in an organ called the spleen. This makes iron balance less about intake, and more about whether iron is allowed to move.

The immune system controls iron on purpose

Iron is essential for life, but also for bacteria and viruses. So when the immune system senses danger, it hides iron to protect the body. A hormone called hepcidin, made by the liver, controls this process. When inflammation rises, hepcidin rises, and iron becomes trapped inside cells.

This response is normal during infection. It becomes a problem when it doesn’t switch off.

What changed after the pandemic

During the earlier pandemic years (2021 - 2023), many people showed high ferritin on blood tests. This was often misunderstood as having too much iron.