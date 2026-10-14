The Heart Scars Were Real. So Why Has the Investigation Stopped Here?

One of my greatest concerns since the pandemic has been that we are missing changes in cardiovascular disease because we are not examining the underlying pathology closely enough.

For several years, I have searched for detailed autopsy studies of the heart muscle in people who have experienced COVID-19 infection, vaccination, or repeated exposure to the spike protein. Surprisingly few provide the histopathological detail I believe is necessary.

Then, in 2025, I encountered a paper from Japan that immediately caught my attention. The researchers, Tomomi Koizumi and Masao Ono, described three patients who had experienced unexplained cardiac arrest. When their hearts were examined, the investigators found an unusual pattern of multiple microscopic scars distributed throughout the myocardium.

These were not the large areas of damage seen after a conventional myocardial infarction. They were tiny, relatively uniform regions of fibrosis. The investigators reported that they had not encountered this pattern in approximately 30 years of clinicopathological experience.

All three patients had histories of COVID-19 booster vaccination, and one had a documented history of COVID-19. That did not establish vaccination as the cause. Three cases cannot answer a question of causality. But it raised a question I thought deserved serious investigation.

What had caused these microscopic scars, and could they be relevant to unexplained cardiac electrical disturbances?

Koizumi, Tomomi, and Masao Ono. "Cardiac Multiple Micro-Scars: An Autopsy Study." Case Reports 30.5 (2025): 103083.

Why Tiny Scars Could Matter

The heart is not simply a muscular pump. It is an electrical organ.

Every heartbeat depends on the coordinated transmission of electrical impulses through myocardial tissue. When that tissue is damaged and replaced by fibrosis, conduction can be altered. We know this from established cardiovascular disease. Large scars following infarction create substrates for ventricular arrhythmias. Fibrosis in cardiomyopathy contributes to electrical instability.

But what happens when the scarring is microscopic? What happens when numerous tiny lesions are scattered through otherwise functioning myocardium? That is a more difficult question.

The Japanese investigators reported an average micro-scar diameter of approximately 211 micrometres and an average distance between scar centres of approximately 383 micrometres. These are lesions far smaller than anything routine cardiac imaging would ordinarily identify.

What interested me was the possibility that widespread microscopic injury might disturb cardiac electrical activity without producing the structural damage we normally associate with significant heart disease. Could such lesions contribute to ventricular ectopy, conduction abnormalities or, in susceptible individuals, more serious arrhythmias?

It is biologically plausible. It has not been demonstrated that these particular micro-scars caused the cardiac arrests. Their size, location, density and relationship to the conduction system would all matter.

Nevertheless, I considered the finding important enough to develop an educational course exploring the potential mechanisms. I wanted to understand how the scars might form. That led me towards the cardiac microcirculation and the immune system.

Then Came the Follow-Up Study

In March 2026, the same research group published a follow-up conference abstract with a striking title: