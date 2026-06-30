The COVID Vaccine Mistake We Still Haven’t Faced

In 2021, I warned that an injectable COVID vaccine strategy would struggle to control the circulation of SARS-CoV-2. At the time, that sounded unreasonable to many people. The public conversation had become very simple: if vaccination produces antibodies, then transmission should fall, and the pandemic should eventually come under control.

But immunology is not that simple.

I was not arguing that systemic immunity was irrelevant. I was arguing that it was incomplete. A virus that enters through the upper airway has to be confronted at the upper airway. If the main protection is generated in the bloodstream, there is already a timing problem. The virus has gained access through the nose and throat before the strongest immune response has even arrived.

That was the point I felt was being missed.

The immune system is not one uniform defence system. It is organised into compartments. I have systemic immunity in the blood. I have mucosal immunity in the nose, throat, lungs and gut. I have immune surveillance in the skin and other surfaces. Each compartment has its own logic, and each infectious threat has to be considered according to the route by which it enters the body.

For SARS-CoV-2, the key battlefield was always the mucosal surface of the upper airway.

Why This Never Made Sense to Me

The contradiction was obvious. SARS-CoV-2 replicates quickly in the nose and throat. It spreads efficiently from person to person before many people even realise they are infected. Yet the dominant vaccine strategy was built around intramuscular injection, which mainly trains systemic immunity.

That can help reduce severe disease. It can help the body respond once the virus has moved deeper. It can reduce the risk of the most catastrophic outcomes in vulnerable people. I have never had difficulty understanding that argument.

But preventing severe disease is not the same as stopping circulation.

If a virus can establish itself in the upper airway before systemic immunity fully engages, then it can still replicate, transmit, and continue to evolve. This is why I always felt the promise of transmission control through injectable vaccines alone was biologically weak. It assumed that blood-based immunity could compensate for weak front-line mucosal protection.

That is not how a fast upper-airway virus behaves.

The nose and throat need a rapid local response. One of the key components of that response is mucosal IgA. IgA is not just another antibody. It is part of the immune defence at the surface where the virus first lands. If that response is weak, the virus has an opportunity to gain a foothold.

Once it has gained that foothold, the problem changes.

The Timing Gap

The timing issue is critical.

If SARS-CoV-2 enters through the upper airway and mucosal IgA is weak, the virus can replicate locally in the first day or two. During that time, the person may feel little or nothing. But the virus is not waiting politely for the systemic immune system to catch up.

It can move deeper into the respiratory tract. It can expose tissues to spike protein. In some individuals, it can trigger broader inflammatory and immune responses. By the time the blood-based immune system has increased antibodies and begun to contain the infection, the virus may already have established itself.

This is the gap.

People often say, “But vaccinated people still have antibodies.” That is not the whole question. The real question is where those antibodies are, what type they are, how quickly they respond, and whether they are specific enough for the variant now circulating.

Systemic immunity may reduce the severity of disease after infection has begun. But mucosal immunity helps determine whether the virus gets the chance to establish infection in the first place.

That distinction was blurred during the pandemic. It should not have been.

What This New Paper Shows

A recent Nature Communications paper looked at intranasal boosting in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-imprinted mice. The paper is technical, but the core message is straightforward.

The researchers studied mice that had been primed with Wuhan-1 spike-based vaccines and then boosted with Omicron-matched vaccines. They compared different strategies: intramuscular priming and intramuscular boosting, intramuscular priming and intranasal boosting, intranasal priming and intramuscular boosting, and intranasal priming and intranasal boosting.

The important finding was that intranasal boosting produced stronger variant-specific responses in key compartments. It improved mucosal responses. It improved XBB.1.5-specific antibody responses. It also helped overcome some of the imprinting created by earlier Wuhan-spike exposure.

That matters because imprinting changes the way the immune system responds to later variants.

Once the immune system has been trained strongly against the ancestral spike, later exposure to a new variant does not occur on a blank slate. The immune system tends to recall what it already knows. It produces cross-reactive responses. Those responses may bind, but they may not be the most useful response against the current variant.

This is why the paper is so important. It does not simply show that intranasal vaccines are interesting. It shows that route matters. It shows that the immune compartment matters. It shows that systemic boosting and mucosal boosting are not equivalent.

Intranasal boosting induces variant-specific responses in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-imprinted mice 1.94MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Problem of Imprinting

Immune memory is usually a strength. But in a rapidly changing virus, memory can become a constraint.

If the immune system keeps being pulled back toward an older version of spike, it may struggle to generate the precise response needed against the current variant. This is what I mean when I talk about immune imprinting. The immune system is not failing to respond. It is responding through the pathway it was trained to use.

That distinction is essential.

The problem is not always a lack of immunity. Sometimes the problem is the wrong shape of immunity. Sometimes the response is broad but poorly targeted. Sometimes it is systemic when it needs to be mucosal. Sometimes it is cross-reactive when it needs to be variant-specific.

In the paper, the strongest mucosal IgA signal was not generated by repeating the same injectable logic. It came when the mucosal compartment was directly engaged. That is exactly what I would have expected if the original weakness was anatomical.

We trained the immune system in one compartment while the virus was exploiting another.

What I Think Was the Strategic Mistake

I do not think the serious argument is that COVID vaccines did nothing. That is too crude, and it misses the point.

The serious argument is that the vaccine strategy was incomplete from the start.

It prioritised systemic protection against severe disease, but it was presented and operationalised as if it could also provide durable control of infection and transmission. Those are different goals. They require different immune architecture.

For high-risk individuals, systemic protection may have had a rational role, especially early in the pandemic. But using that same logic across the whole population, including people with prior infection and younger low-risk groups, created a different problem. It trained large populations against ancestral spike through an injectable route, while the virus continued to evolve and circulate through the mucosal surface.

That is the weakness that now needs to be acknowledged.

Not emotionally. Not politically. Scientifically.

If the goal was to stop a fast-spreading upper-airway virus, mucosal immunity should have been central from the beginning. Intranasal vaccines, broader antigen strategies, early antiviral approaches, and protection of high-risk groups should have been considered as part of a more nuanced strategy.

Instead, the world built a platform around injection and then seemed surprised that infection continued.

Why This Still Matters

This is not a historical argument. It matters now because SARS-CoV-2 is still circulating.

The public has largely moved on, but the virus has not. Repeated infection still carries risk. For some people, that risk may be vascular. For others, neurological, inflammatory, immune-mediated, or metabolic. I am not comfortable with a casual acceptance of repeated infection as if it is biologically trivial.

I see too many unusual patterns. I see too many subtle presentations. I see too much evidence that this virus can disturb the immune system in ways that do not always announce themselves immediately.

That is why I keep coming back to the same point. If the virus repeatedly gets past weak mucosal protection, the body is repeatedly forced into systemic immune engagement. For some people, that may be tolerated. For others, it may become the beginning of a longer inflammatory cascade.

This is what I have called the COVID storm: not always dramatic at the start, not always obvious, but capable of creating downstream immune disruption.

The Lesson I Take From This

The lesson is simple. The entry point matters.

I cannot design a serious respiratory virus strategy while ignoring the mucosal immune system. I cannot pretend that blood antibodies alone are sufficient for a virus that replicates quickly in the nose and throat. I cannot ignore immune imprinting when repeated exposure to related spike antigens shapes the response to future variants.

This new paper does not answer every question. It is a mouse study. It does not prove every downstream clinical implication in humans. But it strengthens the central argument I made in 2021: an intramuscular-only strategy was never going to be enough to control a rapidly spreading mucosal virus.

The uncomfortable truth is that this should have been studied and acknowledged much earlier.

I think the next phase requires honesty. We need to stop pretending that the original strategy was complete. We need to distinguish protection against severe disease from control of infection. We need to take mucosal immunity seriously. And we need to recognise that if the virus continues to circulate, the health consequences may continue to accumulate.

I said this would be a problem in 2021.

I am saying in 2026 that it is still a problem.

And until we face the anatomical and immunological mistake at the heart of the strategy, I do not think we will understand why this virus has been so difficult to control.