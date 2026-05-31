The COVID Time Bomb Nobody Wants to Talk About

I have been watching something unfold that very few people in medicine or science seem willing to examine seriously.

The public is tired of COVID. The media is tired of COVID. Even much of the scientific community seems tired of it. The keyword data says the same thing: people are no longer searching for it with any urgency. COVID has become a word most people would rather not hear.

But that is exactly what concerns me.

When I look at the data after the pandemic, I do not see reassurance. I see signals. I see patterns across age groups that do not look random. Liver disease rising. Hypertensive heart and renal disease appearing more prominently. Myocarditis signals in older cohorts. Abnormal patterns affecting different organs in ways that still need explanation.

The danger is not simply that COVID is still circulating. The danger is that we may be looking for the wrong disease.

Same Virus, Different Disease

One of the simplest ways I explain this is with varicella zoster virus.

Most people know it as the virus that causes chickenpox. In children, it presents with fever, an itchy rash, and spots across the body. That is the disease everyone recognises.

But later in life, the same virus can reactivate and cause shingles. This looks completely different: localised, painful, nerve-related, appearing in an entirely different clinical pattern. If we did not already know the biology, most people would assume chickenpox and shingles were two separate diseases.

That is the point I think we are missing with SARS-CoV-2.

The disease we saw early in the pandemic was acute COVID-19, dominated by respiratory compromise, pneumonia, inflammation, clotting, and hospitalisation. That presentation caught the world’s attention because it was visible, dramatic, and frightening.

But what if the later phase does not look like that? What if reinfection, repeated exposure, prior immune priming, and persistent spike-related immune activation produce a very different disease picture?

That is where I believe we are now.

Why Reinfection May Look Different

I do not expect the next phase of COVID harm to look like 2020.

This is where I differ from others who are still waiting for a dramatic new variant to reproduce the severe respiratory collapse we saw early on. I think a highly immune-evasive version of the virus may already be here. It simply may not be presenting in the way people expect.

Instead of one obvious respiratory illness, we may be seeing a mosaic. One person develops blood pressure instability. Another develops kidney dysfunction. Another has persistent gut symptoms. Another has palpitations, myocarditis, neurological symptoms, brain fog, fatigue, or vascular problems.

At face value, these look like separate diseases.

But I keep asking the same question: could they be different manifestations of the same underlying immune problem?

The Group I Worry About Most

The key question is not simply whether someone has been vaccinated or unvaccinated. That framing is too crude.

The better question is this: who is at risk of a hyperimmune response when they are re-exposed to spike protein?

The first group I worry about is people who had moderate to severe COVID-19. If someone was hospitalised, required oxygen, or mounted a major inflammatory response during their first infection, that tells me something. Their immune system did not merely encounter the virus. It reacted intensely. That kind of response may leave the system primed.

This is why I always believed we should have been cautious about vaccinating people shortly after moderate or severe COVID. My concern was not ideological. It was immunological. If the spike protein was central to the immune activation, why would we assume that repeated spike exposure in an already primed immune system was risk-free?

The second group is what I would call vaccine hyper-responders. Not everyone who was vaccinated, but the people who had strong systemic reactions: prolonged lymph node swelling, hypermetabolic lymphadenopathy, persistent immune symptoms, or inflammation well outside the normal time frame. That suggests the systemic immune system was strongly activated.

The third group is people with poor mucosal protection: the ones who keep getting reinfected. Their upper airway defences are not holding the virus at the surface. That matters, because the most important boundary in this entire discussion is the mucosal barrier.

The Castle Wall

I use the analogy of a castle because it makes the immunology easier to understand.

Strong mucosal immunity is a well-defended castle wall. There is a moat, a strong gate, and guards on the outside. The attackers may arrive, but they cannot easily get in. That is what the nose, throat, tonsils, adenoids, and airway lining are meant to do. They are not passive surfaces. They are active immune barriers.

If SARS-CoV-2 stays at the mucosal surface, the risk is much lower. The battle stays outside the castle.

But if mucosal immunity is weak, the situation changes. Now the virus gets through the gate. It enters the bloodstream, the lymphatics, and deeper tissues. The immune system is no longer fighting outside the walls. It is fighting inside the city. That is where damage occurs.

And it is not simply the virus. It is the immune response to infected cells, persistent antigen, immune complexes, macrophage activation, endothelial injury, clotting, and autoimmune-like responses.

This is the part many people still do not grasp. A strong systemic immune response sounds good, but if the virus is already inside the body, that same response may cause collateral damage.

The Critical Distinction

This is why I keep saying the same thing: the issue is not vaccination status alone. The issue is whether spike exposure is triggering systemic immune activation.

If someone has strong mucosal immunity, even prior immune priming may not matter much, because the virus never gets inside. But if the virus breaks through the mucosal barrier, everything changes.

People often know when this happens. The illness feels different. It lasts longer. There are more systemic symptoms. Blood pressure becomes unstable. Gut symptoms flare. Palpitations occur. Fatigue is deeper. Recovery is slower.

That tells me the virus may not have stayed at the wall. It may have entered the castle.

Why the Dashboards Matter

When I look at the post-pandemic dashboards, I am not seeing isolated noise. I am seeing patterns that could fit with systemic immune injury.

In middle-aged groups, blood pressure and kidney-related signals matter. In older groups, myocarditis signals matter. Liver abnormalities matter. Mineral metabolism disorders matter. None of this is the old picture of COVID as simply a respiratory disease.

This is why the chickenpox and shingles analogy is so important. The same virus can produce different manifestations depending on timing, immune context, tissue vulnerability, and patterns of reactivation or re-exposure.

So if we are only looking for severe respiratory COVID, we may miss the disease that is actually emerging.

View the Age Cohort Dashboard Here >

Why Nobody Wants to Look

The public wants to move on. I understand that. People are tired. They do not want more fear, more restrictions, or another lecture about COVID.

But science does not work by emotional exhaustion.

The scientific community also seems reluctant to return to this territory. If we seriously examine ongoing COVID pathology, we may also have to re-examine pandemic decisions, vaccine strategy, public health messaging, and the assumption that repeated infections are harmless.

That is uncomfortable. But ignoring uncomfortable pathology does not make it disappear.

The Point I Want People To Understand

I am not saying everyone is at equal risk. That would be wrong.

I am saying the people I worry about most are those with prior immune priming and weak mucosal defence: people who had severe COVID, people who had unusually strong immune responses after vaccination, and people who repeatedly fail to contain reinfection at the mucosal surface.

The real question is not, “Have I had COVID before?”

The better question is, “When I am exposed again, does my immune system keep the battle outside the castle, or does the virus get inside and trigger a systemic response?”

That is the framework I think the public needs.

Where We Go From Here

We need to stop pretending COVID is over simply because the acute hospital crisis has changed shape. The disease may have changed its presentation.

The question now is whether ongoing circulation is creating a slow, broad, multi-system burden that we are failing to name, because we are still looking for the old version of the disease.

I do not think we can afford that mistake.

We need better surveillance. We need better immune phenotyping. We need to understand mucosal immunity, reinfection risk, spike persistence, macrophage activation, and why some people develop systemic consequences while others do not.

Because if this model is correct, the problem is not behind us.

It is evolving in front of us.