There is a simple scientific truth that has been consistently avoided in public discussions:

Without the furin-cleavage site (FCS), SARS-CoV-2 would never have become a pandemic. And it would not still be circulating today.

This is not a controversial statement in virology. It is one of the most well-established findings in coronavirus biology. Delete the furin-cleavage site experimentally, and you see the same outcome every time:

Transmission collapses

Upper-airway infectivity disappears

The virus loses the ability to spread efficiently in humans

Disease severity falls dramatically in animal models

Long-term circulation becomes nearly impossible

In other words:

No furin-cleavage site → no COVID pandemic.

Johnson, Bryan A., et al. “Loss of furin cleavage site attenuates SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis.” Nature 591.7849 (2021): 293-299.

So the natural question becomes:

Where did this uniquely powerful genetic feature come from?

And why, five years later, do we still not have a transparent investigation into its origin? Just for curiosity, do you know which company has the patent?

A Genetic Insertion With No Clear Ancestry

Among all known SARS-like coronaviruses (the sarbecoviruses), none possess a furin-cleavage site at the S1/S2 junction.

Not one.

There is no known natural precursor, no evolutionary stepping stone, no animal virus with a similar sequence.

The SARS-CoV-2 sequence involves:

A clean, in-frame 12-nucleotide insertion

A polybasic PRRA motif

And an unusual CGG-CGG codon pair rarely used in coronaviruses

This does not prove anything by itself. But it certainly raises questions. Science advances by answering questions, not avoiding them.

Yet this particular question — how did the furin-cleavage site appear? — has been treated as if it is too uncomfortable to examine.

We have seen this pattern before.

The Epstein Parallel: When Powerful Questions Go Unasked

For decades, key information related to the Epstein case has remained sealed, redacted, or quietly set aside. Not because the data doesn’t exist, but because the implications do.

Different domain, different scale — but the same phenomenon:

When a matter touches powerful institutions, the investigation often stops before it begins.

With SARS-CoV-2, billions of people were affected, yet the most critical molecular question remains unanswered:

How did a bat coronavirus with no known evolutionary pathway suddenly appear with a genetic feature that supercharges human infectivity?

Science should not be afraid of this question.

Science depends on it.

Why the Furin-Cleavage Site Matters So Much

The furin-cleavage site is not a minor mutation. It is not just another spike alteration.

It is the single most important feature that determines:

Tropism

Transmissibility

Reinfection capability

Pathogenicity

Tissue penetration

Immune activation dynamics

If SARS-CoV-2 did not have an FCS, it would behave much more like SARS-1:

dangerous, but containable.

The FCS changed that by enabling:

Efficient infection of the human upper airway

Rapid entry through ubiquitously expressed furin and PCSK proteases

High viral load in asymptomatic individuals

Extensive gut infection and systemic spread

Repeated reinfections

Long-term immune priming

Ongoing global circulation

This one molecular feature is why COVID behaves as it does today. Even the shift to Omicron — which uses the site less efficiently — depends on its continued presence.

Without the furin site, the pandemic ends.

Could Other Viruses Do the Same?

If one imagines a scenario where a harmful viral modification occurred — whether naturally or through bioengineering — the biggest danger comes from viruses that spread well without killing the host.

These viruses can:

Spread silently

Cause repeated infections

Induce long-term immune dysregulation

Inflict population-level chronic disease

SARS-CoV-2 sits squarely in this category.

But several viruses in nature have the theoretical potential to be far worse if certain modifications occurred:

1. Measles

The most contagious virus known.

If it ever gained persistent infection traits or immune-evasion capabilities, the consequences would be enormous.

2. RSV

Efficiently transmitted, poorly immunising, and already a cause of chronic lung damage.

3. CMV

A lifelong, immune-modulating virus that spreads quietly; any enhancement of transmission would reshape population immunity.

4. Adenoviruses

Environmental stability + respiratory transmission + potential for immune evasion.

5. Influenza

Here is the critical insight:

Human influenza viruses do not contain a furin-cleavage site — and cannot easily tolerate one.

If influenza acquires an FCS, it becomes a highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5, H7), which is too lethal to spread widely in humans. This is why influenza was less likely than coronavirus to naturally evolve an FCS that could sustain a pandemic.

Coronaviruses, however, can tolerate such an insertion while remaining:

Highly transmissible

Mild early on

Capable of reinfecting repeatedly

A perfect long-term pathogen.

If Bioengineering Occurred, Was This the Worst-Case Scenario?

If, a virus were modified to maximize global impact, the most damaging profile would include:

High transmissibility

Low short-term lethality

Strong immune system disruption

Ability to reinfect

Long-term organ effects

Broad tissue tropism

Asymptomatic spread

Slow-burn population impact

SARS-CoV-2 meets nearly all of these criteria.

It is not the most lethal virus. But in terms of long-term global health impact, it represents one of the most effective pathogen profiles imaginable. The addition of the furin-cleavage site is at the center of that.

The Future Risk Landscape

The greatest biological risks of the next decade come from:

1. Viruses that are silent early but damaging later

(immune dysregulation, autoimmunity, microvascular injury)

2. Viruses that can be easily manipulated at cleavage sites

(Coronaviruses, paramyxoviruses, adenoviruses)

3. Pathogens that can reinfect repeatedly

(without inducing long-lasting immunity)

4. Research ecosystems with poor transparency

(regardless of the country, institution, or motive)

5. The global reluctance to investigate uncomfortable origins

This leaves the door open for repeated mistakes. History does not repeat itself when the lessons are learned. It repeats when the lessons are buried.

The furin-cleavage site is not just a scientific curiosity. It is a reminder that one small genetic change can alter the course of human history.

Understanding where it came from, whether natural, accidental, or deliberate, is not about blame.

It is about ensuring the world never experiences this again.