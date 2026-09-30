Vejon COVID-19 Review

Vejon COVID-19 Review

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Dr Jason M Lakatos's avatar
Dr Jason M Lakatos
Sep 30

Read about my lawsuit, I had 0 covid19 deaths while treating in the Florida hospitals using hydroxychloroquine and zinc primarily. Remdesivir was killing at a 50% rate from patient data i collected, officially around 14% for a "1% mortality " virus.

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John Clegg's avatar
John Clegg
Sep 30

Call me naïve, but we used to think that doctors told you what would help you, never dreaming that some would tell you what they were instructed to, for fear of losing their jobs.

It makes those who stood against what they knew to be wrong, all the more heroic.

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