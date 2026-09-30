I have listened carefully to Dr James P. Miller’s testimony before Senator Ron Johnson. Miller is not a commentator. He was a staff surgeon and ICU provider at the hospital that treated the first confirmed COVID patient in the United States, and he performed independent ICU quality reviews. He was inside the operating theatres, inside the intensive care unit, and inside the data.

What he described is the pattern I have been trying to explain for years. Not that COVID was imaginary. It was not. Not that every clinician behaved badly. They did not. The pattern is more precise. Once a pathway became official, the institution protected the pathway. Patients who did not fit it, and doctors who questioned it, became the problem.

Remdesivir was never the only tool. It became the paid tool.

Miller said federal authorities supplied remdesivir and hospital leadership then gave clinicians misleading information about it. This is the part the public still misunderstands.

The large trials did not show a clear mortality benefit. They showed a possible shortening of hospital stay in some groups. That is not nothing. It is also not the story sold to frontline staff. Meanwhile, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were treated as moral contaminants, and dexamethasone, which actually reduced deaths in the right patients, was underused in a substantial share of remdesivir cases in the United States.

If you are willing to spend fifteen hundred to three thousand dollars on a five-day course of a drug with no proven survival advantage, you cannot then claim that cheap, low-risk adjuncts were too dangerous to consider. Vitamin D is the most embarrassing example. A large part of the population was deficient. The argument was never “this is proven to save every life.” It was “what exactly do you lose by correcting a deficiency while you wait for better evidence?”

There is a clinical nuance Miller’s critics will ignore. Severe COVID was not one disease. One group had relatively early viral pneumonia, often with underlying lung disease, and might have benefited from an early antiviral. A second had mixed viral and bacterial infection. A third was in cytokine storm, where the physiology is inflammatory rather than simply viral, and a late antiviral does almost nothing. Using one protocol for all three is not science. It is administration.

Miller’s most revealing line was not statistical. A young trauma patient met the official criteria for remdesivir. The infectious disease doctor on call told him privately not to give it because “she seemed like a nice girl.” That sentence tells you everything. There were two standards. One for the guideline. One for the patient the staff still recognised as a person.

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The numbers were counted in a way that maximised fear.

Miller said the hospital inflated infections and deaths. I want to be exact about what that usually meant, because sloppy language helps nobody.

On a death certificate, Part 1 records the sequence that actually killed the person. Part 2 records contributing conditions. Pandemic guidance encouraged COVID to be recorded when a patient tested positive. For surveillance, that can be legitimate. It becomes misleading when every Part 2 mention is announced to the public as a COVID death. A trauma patient who happened to be PCR-positive and died of injuries is not the same event as respiratory failure and multi-organ collapse from the virus. Lump them together and the headline grows. The public hears one number every night. Anxiety does the rest.

I reviewed work, including analyses from Greece, suggesting a large share of labelled COVID deaths were temporally associated rather than caused by the characteristic severe syndrome. COVID killed people. That is not in dispute. What is in dispute is whether the daily count was an honest map of that reality.

Miller also said nurses were sent home for lack of patients while headlines claimed the hospital was overwhelmed. Anyone who worked in a hospital then knows the distinction. In many places, intensive care and respiratory units were under extreme pressure. The whole hospital often was not. Italy before lockdowns was a different story. So was New York in the first wave. But after March 2020, much of the Western world locked down and then described a system-wide collapse that did not match the empty wards many of us walked through. ICU strain is real. It is not the same sentence as “the hospital is full.”

Fear made good people cruel. Policy then made the cruelty official.

Miller watched previously devoted staff become ambivalent about patients. I do not think that is mysterious. Clinicians watched colleagues die. They went to work wondering whether they would bring the virus home. Under that pressure the mind does what it does in war. It hardens. It simplifies. It looks for an enemy it can identify and control.

By the time vaccines arrived, many frontline staff had already survived two waves. They had infection-acquired immunity whether policy admitted it or not. The fear did not track that biology. It tracked the messaging. Once unvaccinated people were framed as the remaining obstacle, it became psychologically easier to treat them as a public hazard rather than as patients.

That is the only way I can make sense of Miller’s most serious allegation. The head of infectious disease at his hospital, he said, privately described working with state government to restrict the civil rights of the unvaccinated, including making driver’s licence renewal depend on vaccination. Hospital leadership, he said, endorsed primary and urgent care refusing unvaccinated patients. Miller opened a free clinic in a church so those patients would have somewhere to go.

I do not need every detail of that conversation confirmed to recognise the ethic. Emergency medicine does not get to sort the worthy from the unworthy at the door. Once vaccination status becomes a condition of ordinary care, the profession has already left its oath.

The treatments that were mocked were never the real scandal. The silence was.

Miller listed ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, zinc, quercetin, and even physical activity as things that could be of benefit, but were not encouraged or mocked. Some early trial outcomes were weak. Some of the political theatre around hydroxychloroquine was disastrous. Neither of these answers the only question that mattered in 2020, before vaccines existed: if you will use remdesivir, why is a low-toxicity supportive approach unthinkable?

Science is supposed to watch what appears to work and then ask why. During COVID the sequence was reversed. If a mechanism was not already approved, the observation was treated as contamination. I have spent recent years trying to map the vascular and inflammatory mechanics of severe disease. Once you do that, several of those discarded adjuncts stop looking like folklore and start looking like crude attempts to protect an endothelium under attack. That does not make every claim true. It does make the ban on curiosity look small.

When Miller advocated for patients and reported what he believed was fraud, the institution did what institutions do. Disciplinary hearings. Peer review as punishment. Threats against his licence. He says he survived them and kept his standing. Other physicians and nurses were quieter, or they left. That is how a bad protocol outlives the evidence. Not because every doctor agreed. Because enough doctors calculated the cost of disagreement.

I think of Dr Shankara Chetty in South Africa. He treated patients early, in conditions that would make most hospital committees faint, and reported that his patients did not die. The professional response was not “show us the method.” It was suspicion. That still embarrasses me as a clinician. If someone appears to be saving lives outside the protocol, the first duty is to understand the physiology, not to protect the protocol.

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Candour is the only way the profession recovers.

Miller closed by saying the data were available and the harms were obvious. Accountability is required if the public is ever going to trust hospitals again. I agree, and I would be more specific. Medicine already has a name for this: the duty of candour. We are supposed to tell patients when we got it wrong, even when it would be easier to let the moment pass.

The pandemic taught a generation of clinicians that asking a question could end a career. That lesson will outlast remdesivir. It will shape the next emergency, whatever it is called. If we cannot explain why cheap supportive care was treated as heresy while an expensive antiviral with no mortality benefit was treated as policy, we should stop pretending this was only about science.

I am not asking the public to hate doctors. I am asking doctors to look at the pattern without flinching. Miller did that in public. The least the rest of us can do is admit we saw the same contradictions on our own wards.