The Clotting Signal We Are Still Refusing to See

Many people are struggling with symptoms that do not fit neatly into the old boxes. They feel unwell, they feel different, and yet they are repeatedly told that nothing obvious is wrong.

I hear this again and again.

“Am I breaking down?” “Why do I feel terrible when my tests are normal?” “Is anyone actually watching what is happening to our health?”

The uncomfortable truth is that many doctors are asking similar questions. Why are people presenting differently? Why are complications appearing in unusual ways? Why do some patients behave clinically worse than expected?

I come at this from a particular angle. I have spent six years studying COVID, immune dysregulation, clotting, endothelial injury and long COVID, and I understand how hospitals work. Over the past few years I have been taking apart Hospital Episode Statistics, tracing disease trajectories across millions of data points.

That combination matters, because the signal is invisible if you only look at one disease at a time.

Why I Look at Hospital Codes

Every time someone is admitted to hospital, their diagnosis is coded. These ICD codes are not perfect, but they are one of the most powerful ways we have to view health at the population level.

I have been looking across 2016 to 2025 and asking a simple question: what changed after the pandemic?

Cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, kidney disease, liver disease, eye disease, immune-related patterns, surgical complications — layer by layer, the same problem keeps appearing. Something has shifted.

Not everything is rising, and that matters. If this were simply better coding or more hospital activity, I would expect everything to move together. It does not. The patterns look biologically coherent: vascular, immune, metabolic and renal signals keep surfacing in ways that deserve far more attention.

The code I want to focus on here is T82.4.

It refers to complications involving vascular dialysis catheters, particularly blockage or thrombosis in a catheter used for haemodialysis. In plain terms, this is where the line that carries blood out of the body, through a dialysis machine, and back again becomes obstructed or fails.

What a Dialysis Catheter Does

A dialysis catheter is not a minor device. It sits directly in the blood system and must allow large volumes of blood to move smoothly in and out of the body.

For many patients it is a temporary or medium-term solution while a longer-term arteriovenous fistula is arranged. These lines are often tunnelled under the skin, commonly in the upper chest, and may stay in place for months.

For dialysis to work, the catheter must stay patent. If a lumen blocks, blood cannot be drawn properly. Sometimes a clot can be broken up with medication. Sometimes the catheter has to be removed and replaced — another procedure, another risk, another disruption to care.

So when I see a rise in T82.4, I do not see a statistical code. I see dialysis access failing. I see patients needing extra procedures. I see a possible sign that blood flow, clotting and vascular access are becoming more problematic.

The Pattern That Caught My Attention

The rise in T82.4 is not a small fluctuation. The data show a substantial post-pandemic increase, particularly when T82.4 is recorded as the primary diagnosis — which usually means it was the main reason for the hospital episode.