Spike Protein in the Placenta: A Signal We Should Not Ignore

Can you imagine that four out of ten placentas examined contained spike protein?

Not the virus itself—just the spike protein.

When I first came across this finding, my immediate reaction was simple: why is nobody talking about this? This is not a trivial observation. The placenta is one of the most complex and immunologically sensitive organs in the human body. Discovering spike protein within placental tissue raises important biological questions that deserve careful examination.

The study that triggered my attention was conducted in Germany and examined term placentas from women who had either COVID infection or vaccination. The paper was submitted in July 2025, but the placentas themselves were from pregnancies in 2022. Even allowing for the time required to conduct research and publish results, it is striking that this kind of investigation was not carried out earlier, particularly when global health agencies consistently reassured the public that there were no concerns regarding pregnancy.

What the Study Actually Showed

Before jumping to conclusions, it is important to be precise about what the study found—and what it did not find.

The researchers did not observe fetal malformations, pregnancy loss, or obvious pregnancy complications in the cohort they examined. The study involved around 106 women, which is not a large sample size, but it was sufficient to make a key observation: spike protein could be detected within placental tissue in roughly 40% of cases.

That alone should prompt scientific curiosity.

The placenta is not simply a passive structure. It is a highly active immunological interface between the mother and the developing fetus. Any foreign protein present within that environment deserves careful study, not dismissal.

Bartmann, Catharina, et al. "Detection of spike protein in term placentas of COVID-19 vaccinated and/or SARS-CoV-2 infected women." PloS one 21.3 (2026): e0344185.

The Unique Immunology of Pregnancy

Pregnancy presents a remarkable biological paradox.

The fetus is genetically distinct from the mother. Half of its genetic material comes from the father, meaning that from an immunological perspective the fetus resembles a foreign organism.

Under normal circumstances, the immune system would attack such tissue.

But during pregnancy, the maternal immune system must learn tolerance. It must allow the fetus to grow while still protecting both mother and child from infection.

This requires an incredibly delicate balance.

Too much immune suppression, and infections become dangerous. Too much immune activation, and the immune system can begin to damage the placenta itself.

When Immune Balance Breaks: Pre-Eclampsia

One of the most important disorders where this balance fails is pre-eclampsia.

Pre-eclampsia is often described as a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy, but in reality it is much more than high blood pressure. At its core, it represents immune and vascular dysfunction within the placenta.

In a healthy pregnancy, maternal spiral arteries widen dramatically to allow large volumes of blood to reach the placenta. This ensures the fetus receives oxygen and nutrients.

In pre-eclampsia, that transformation fails.

The spiral arteries remain narrow and constricted, reducing blood flow to the placenta. This leads to a cascade of inflammatory and vascular signals that ultimately produce the clinical syndrome we recognize as pre-eclampsia.

The placenta, in essence, becomes stressed and inflamed.

Why the Presence of Spike Protein Matters

This is where the spike protein finding becomes relevant.

Spike protein is not simply a structural protein from a virus. It is also biologically active, capable of interacting with immune cells and endothelial cells—the very systems involved in placental vascular regulation.

If spike protein appears within placental immune cells, it raises a legitimate scientific question:

Could it influence the immune balance that pregnancy depends upon?

The answer is not yet known. But the possibility deserves investigation rather than silence.

Looking for Patterns in Population Data

Because I have access to hospital admission statistics, I began examining trends in obstetric complications.

When you analyze these datasets carefully, patterns can emerge.

One of the signals that caught my attention is the rise in hypertensive disorders of pregnancy in recent years, particularly gestational hypertension and pre-eclampsia. These are exactly the conditions linked to immune and vascular dysfunction in the placenta.

Correlation does not prove causation. But patterns like this are precisely why scientific curiosity is so important.

Data can point us toward questions that need answering.

Why This Conversation Matters

The purpose of raising this issue is not to create fear. It is to encourage open scientific inquiry.

When new biological findings appear—such as spike protein detected in placental tissue—the responsible response is not to ignore them. The responsible response is to ask questions.

Pregnancy is one of the most sensitive physiological states in human biology. Even subtle disturbances in immune regulation or vascular signaling can have meaningful consequences.

Understanding what is happening inside the placenta is therefore essential—not just for today’s pregnancies, but for the long-term health of mothers and children.