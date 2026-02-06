Spike Protein, HIV, and the Question We Haven’t Properly Faced

For most of the pandemic, I watched the discussion around COVID vaccines and people living with HIV focus on a single question: do vaccines work in this population? That’s an important question, but it’s no longer the most interesting one to me.

What finally made me pause was a paper published in early 2026 examining whether SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can influence HIV latency. Not HIV transmission. Not vaccine efficacy. But something much quieter and more biologically delicate: viral reactivation.

What I’m sharing with you here is based on that work and the broader immunology around it—but I’m expanding this beyond just HIV and spike protein to talk about reactivation of other viruses, because that’s what’s really at the heart of this.

Why I Think HIV Is the Right Lens

HIV is not just another virus. It’s a masterclass in immune persistence. Once HIV enters the body, it integrates into the host genome. Even with modern antiretroviral therapy, it’s not eliminated—only silenced. A small population of immune cells carry latent HIV indefinitely, held in check by immune surveillance.

This matters because viral reactivation doesn’t require immune weakness. It requires immune disturbance. That distinction is central to everything that follows.

Reactivation Is a General Principle, Not an HIV Quirk

When I talk about viral reactivation, I’m not talking about something exotic. Epstein–Barr virus, varicella-zoster (shingles), herpes simplex, cytomegalovirus—most adults already carry several latent viruses.

The immune system normally manages this by containment, not eradication. In tissues where destruction would cause harm—neurons, brain, long-lived immune cells—the immune system keeps infected cells alive but suppressed.

That strategy works until immune signaling becomes noisy, prolonged, or dysregulated.

What the Spike Protein Changes

The paper that triggered my analysis explored whether spike protein—produced either during infection or via mRNA vaccination—can disrupt HIV latency.

Mechanistically, the answer appears to be yes under certain conditions. Across in-vitro, ex-vivo, and limited in-vivo observations, several consistent patterns emerged:

Spike protein (or vaccine mRNA producing spike intracellularly) can activate inflammatory signaling inside immune cells. This signaling can reach the nucleus and interact with transcriptional machinery. Latent HIV genomes, normally silent, can begin transcription again. Nearby “bystander” cells can amplify this effect via cytokine release.

This is not speculative immunology. These are observed molecular events.

And I want to be clear: once spike protein gets into the bloodstream—whether through injection or severe infection—it binds everywhere. Heart, lungs, kidneys, blood vessels, brain. I always reference the paper on persistence of spike protein in skull and meninges to demonstrate this. If it’s just a respiratory infection staying in the lungs, like most influenza, it’s one thing. But this spike protein spreads quite avidly throughout the body, and that has implications for what can happen with viral reactivation.

Federico, Maurizio. "Potential Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein on HIV-1 Reservoir in People Living with HIV." Viruses 18.2 (2026): 154.

Why This Is Subtle in the Real World

If this were a simple on/off switch, we’d already see obvious clinical fallout. We don’t—and that matters. Most people living with HIV are on suppressive therapy. Antiretrovirals blunt downstream viral replication. Transient reactivation may never register as a measurable viral load increase.

But absence of obvious signal is not the same as absence of effect.

Sampling timing matters. Assay sensitivity matters. Tissue reservoirs—especially brain and lymphoid tissue—are rarely measured at all. What made me most uncomfortable about the paper’s conclusion is not that reactivation always happens, but that our current tools may not reliably detect when it does.