Pfizer vs Moderna: Why Was Mortality 40% Higher in One Group?

Some research sends me straight back to questions I have been asking for years. This is one of them. A newly accepted study in Global Epidemiology examined mortality among almost two million adults in Florida who received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the initial vaccination campaign.

Both vaccines used messenger RNA technology. Both instructed cells to produce a version of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Both were introduced during the same pandemic to protect against the same disease. Yet the investigators found a substantial mortality difference between their recipients.

Over 12 months, Pfizer recipients experienced approximately 40% higher all-cause mortality hazards than Moderna recipients. Cardiovascular mortality hazards were 57% higher. COVID-19 mortality hazards were 91% higher. Even deaths not officially attributed to COVID-19 were substantially more frequent. These are not small differences.

But before anyone concludes that Pfizer caused those additional deaths, one distinction matters. The study establishes an association between the vaccine received and subsequent mortality. It does not establish that the vaccine itself caused the difference. What interests me is why two broadly similar technologies, deployed against the same virus, were associated with such different outcomes.

And I think another question may be hidden within these findings. What happened to the people who received their first dose but never returned for another?

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What the Florida Researchers Actually Found

Starting from more than 11 million eligible vaccine recipients in Florida, the investigators constructed two matched groups of 981,411 people each, comparing Pfizer with Moderna recipients by age, sex, race, ethnicity, residential area, vaccination setting and timing. The aim was to reduce differences between the populations before comparing mortality.

The results were striking. For every 100,000 recipients followed over 12 months, estimated all-cause mortality was approximately 784 among Pfizer recipients and 562 among Moderna recipients. That is an absolute difference of around 221 deaths per 100,000 people.

Cardiovascular mortality was particularly interesting: approximately 226 deaths per 100,000 following Pfizer, compared with 145 following Moderna. Cancer mortality, however, was relatively similar between the two groups.