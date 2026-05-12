Ozempic, Gastroparesis, and the Post-Pandemic Gut Problem We Are Not Talking About

I have been taking a closer look at some of the more unusual side effects being reported around Ozempic and related GLP-1 drugs. The reason is simple. I do not think we are living in the same physiological landscape that existed before the pandemic.

For anyone who has followed my work, I have argued repeatedly that COVID was not merely a respiratory infection. It altered inflammatory behaviour, immune regulation, vascular function, gut physiology, and possibly autonomic control in ways we are still only beginning to understand. Many of our clinical assumptions from before the pandemic may no longer hold with the same confidence.

So when concerns began to emerge around gastroparesis, bowel obstruction, and severe gastrointestinal effects, I did not see this as a simple drug safety story. I saw it as a possible collision between a powerful drug and a population that may already have shifted biologically.

That is where this discussion starts.

These Are Valuable Drugs — That Is Not the Issue

Let me be clear. I am not against GLP-1 agonists. That would be too simplistic. These drugs can be exceptionally valuable when used appropriately, particularly in type 2 diabetes, obesity, metabolic disease, and significant weight-related health risk.

The problem is not that these drugs exist. The problem is that they are increasingly being treated as lifestyle shortcuts.

GLP-1 is part of a natural hormonal system linked to the gut. After eating, the body releases signals that regulate appetite, insulin secretion, gastric emptying, and the sensation of fullness. These systems are not accidental. They are carefully integrated into human physiology.

The pharmaceutical principle behind drugs such as semaglutide is to amplify and prolong that signal. In practical terms, the body is told it has eaten enough. Appetite reduces. Food intake falls. Weight often drops.

That can be beneficial. But whenever I interfere with physiology, especially a system as widely connected as the gut, I have to ask a second question. What else is being affected?

Sodhi, Mohit, et al. "Risk of gastrointestinal adverse events associated with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for weight loss." Jama 330.18 (2023): 1795-1797.

The Stomach Is Not a Passive Bag

One of the key effects of GLP-1 drugs is that they slow gastric emptying. Food leaves the stomach more slowly. That contributes to fullness and reduced appetite, but it can also become a problem.

Gastroparesis is when food moves through the stomach more slowly than it should. It is not just indigestion. It can mean early fullness, nausea, bloating, reflux, abdominal pain, poor appetite, vomiting, and significant weight loss. In severe cases it becomes a long-term management problem rather than something that resolves in a few days.

This is why I think we need to be careful with the casual language around these drugs. Mild nausea on starting treatment may be expected. But food sitting in the stomach for hours, vomiting food eaten the day before, severe reflux, or an inability to maintain normal intake is not something to brush aside.

That may be the stomach telling us its motility has been pushed too far.

What I Saw in the Data

When the concern around Ozempic and gastroparesis surfaced, I went back to the NHS hospital data I have been analysing — a dataset of 186 million admission points, looking for post-pandemic shifts in disease patterns.

The code I examined was K31.8, which sits under other specified diseases of the stomach and duodenum and can act as a proxy signal for gastroparesis-type pathology. What interested me was not the absolute number. It was the trajectory.

There was a pre-pandemic pattern, disruption during the pandemic, and then a post-pandemic rise that deserves attention. I am not claiming every rise in this code is Ozempic-related. That would be poor reasoning. But when gastroparesis-like coding is increasing after the pandemic, and GLP-1 use is also increasing, the interaction becomes clinically important.

This is the pattern I keep coming back to. It is not enough to ask whether a drug has a known side effect. I also have to ask whether the background population has changed in a way that makes that side effect more likely to become clinically significant.

The Missing Link: The Vagus Nerve

This is where the vagus nerve becomes important.

The vagus runs from the brainstem down through the body and exerts major effects on the stomach and gut. It regulates gastric movement, stomach accommodation, digestive signalling, and the coordination between gut and nervous system. It is one of the principal communication routes between brain and intestine.

If the vagus or related autonomic pathways are inflamed or dysfunctional, stomach motility may already be compromised. A person may already have heartburn, nausea, bloating, early fullness, delayed emptying, throat irritation, palpitations, or poor response to reflux medication.

They may not call this autonomic dysfunction. They may not know anything about vagal inflammation. They may simply think they have reflux, indigestion, or a sensitive stomach.

But if that person then takes a drug that further slows gastric emptying, the effect is additive. The stomach is already struggling, and the drug applies an additional brake.

That is the clinical concern.

Ozempic may not be creating the problem from nothing. In some people, it may be unmasking a pre-existing problem that was already there but not yet severe enough to be recognised.

Why the Post-Pandemic Context Matters

This is why I keep emphasising the gut in my work. The more I look at severe COVID, post-COVID syndromes, long COVID, and inflammatory disease patterns, the more I see the intestine as central.

Many still think of COVID primarily as a respiratory infection. I think that view is now too narrow. The lung matters, but the gut may be one of the major drivers of persistent immune and inflammatory behaviour after infection.

If someone has ongoing gut inflammation, microbiome disruption, enteric nervous system irritation, vagal dysfunction, or post-viral autonomic instability, they are not starting from a normal baseline. They are starting from a compromised physiological state.

That matters enormously when introducing a drug designed to alter gut signalling.

The same intervention can have very different consequences depending on baseline physiology. In one person, Ozempic produces controlled appetite reduction and metabolic improvement. In another, it pushes an already vulnerable gut-brain axis into symptomatic gastroparesis.

That is not anti-drug thinking. That is clinical risk stratification.

The Real Problem Is the Grey Zone

The patients who clearly need these drugs are one group. Significant obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic disease, or a trajectory toward major complications — in that setting, the risk-benefit discussion makes sense.

The grey zone is different.

These are people who are not severely obese, not metabolically unstable, and not facing imminent diabetes-related complications. They simply want to lose 5–10% of body weight quickly. They want to look better for summer, accelerate a lifestyle goal, or bypass the slow frustration of diet and exercise.

I understand the appeal. Losing weight is not easy, especially as people age. Hormones shift, activity drops, sleep changes, stress rises, insulin sensitivity declines, and the modern food environment is not designed to make health easy.

But understanding the temptation does not remove the risk.

A powerful metabolic drug should not be treated like a cosmetic tool. When used casually, the people most likely to be harmed may be those who never realised they had a gut or autonomic vulnerability in the first place.

Why Misuse Could Damage Trust

There is another issue here that I think is important.

If GLP-1 drugs are overused for cosmetic weight loss, and a wave of avoidable side effects follows, public trust will be damaged. That is not a minor concern. These drugs may genuinely help people struggling with severe obesity or diabetes. They may reduce cardiometabolic risk. They may prevent surgery. They may be life-changing.

But if the public conversation becomes dominated by stories of gastroparesis, bowel obstruction, and severe vomiting, then people who genuinely need these drugs may become afraid to use them.

We have seen this pattern before. A drug class becomes overextended, side effects become amplified in public discussion, and trust collapses even for appropriate use.

That would be a serious mistake.

The answer is not to demonise GLP-1 drugs. The answer is to use them intelligently.

What I Would Check Before Taking This Risk

Before someone starts or escalates a GLP-1 drug, the gut and autonomic history should matter far more than it currently does.

I would want to know whether the person has reflux, bloating, early fullness, unexplained nausea, constipation, poor response to reflux medication, throat irritation, postural dizziness, palpitations, long COVID symptoms, diabetic neuropathy, or signs of broader autonomic dysfunction.

I would also want to know whether they have pre-existing gallbladder disease, pancreatitis risk, significant liver disease, poor nutritional reserve, or any condition where vomiting and reduced intake could become dangerous.

This is not about frightening people. It is about refusing to pretend that everyone starts from the same baseline.

If someone already has symptoms suggesting impaired motility or vagal involvement, adding a medication that slows gastric emptying is not a trivial decision.

Take the Vagal Assessment Now!

The Bigger Lesson

Medicine is entering a period where population physiology may have changed, but prescribing habits have not caught up.

Post-pandemic patterns are emerging across multiple systems. Gut-related symptoms are common. Autonomic complaints are common. Inflammatory disorders are being re-examined. People present with clusters of symptoms that do not fit neatly into old categories.

In that environment, we cannot simply apply pre-pandemic assumptions to post-pandemic patients.

That is the blind spot.

A drug may be safe and effective in the right person, for the right indication, at the right dose, with the right monitoring. The same drug may become problematic when used casually in someone whose gut-brain axis is already inflamed or unstable.

That is the distinction we need to make.

Where I Think This Is Going

I think we are going to hear much more about GLP-1 drugs and gastrointestinal complications over the next few years. Some of it will be exaggerated. Some of it will be poorly interpreted. But some of it will be real, and the serious mistake would be to dismiss it because the drugs are valuable.

Valuable drugs can still be misused.

Powerful drugs can still expose hidden vulnerabilities.

And in a post-pandemic population, hidden vulnerabilities may be more common than we realise.

My position is straightforward. Ozempic and related GLP-1 drugs should not be casually demonised, but they should not be casually used either. If someone has reflux that does not respond properly, early fullness, bloating, nausea, constipation, palpitations, or possible vagal involvement, that person needs to be careful before adding a drug that deliberately slows the stomach.

This is not just about weight loss. It is about understanding the physiology of the person in front of us.

And that, ultimately, is where medicine has to return.