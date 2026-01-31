Nipah, COVID, and the Question We Refused to Ask

I didn’t set out to focus on the Nipah virus, and like most clinicians and researchers, I’ve known about it for years: a rare, highly lethal zoonotic virus, tightly linked to fruit bats, occasional spillover, limited human-to-human transmission, and outbreaks that burn out quickly. Epidemiologically, it has never behaved like a pandemic threat.

So when Nipah suddenly began dominating headlines again, particularly in India, my instinct was not fear, but suspicion. Not suspicion of the virus itself, but of the narrative forming around it.

This discussion was with Professor Amitav Banerjee, an epidemiologist with decades of outbreak-investigation experience in India’s armed forces and academic institutions. What emerged was not a story about an imminent epidemic, but a much deeper and more uncomfortable pattern that mirrors what we still refuse to confront about COVID.

Nipah in Reality, Not Headlines

Let’s start with basic epidemiology. Since its identification in 1999, Nipah has caused fewer than 500 deaths globally over more than two decades. Transmission has been sporadic, geographically constrained, and tightly linked to specific exposure routes: fruit bats, contaminated raw date-palm sap, infected pigs, and occasionally, intimate exposure among healthcare workers under poor infection-control conditions.

In the most recent Indian cases, over 190 contacts were traced. None tested positive. No community spread. No exponential growth. No overwhelmed hospitals.

In classical public-health terms, this is not a pandemic-capable pathogen, and yet, the global framing suggests otherwise.

The Uncomfortable Parallel With COVID

This is where the discussion stopped being about Nipah, and the real issue is what we didn’t resolve after COVID.

Six years on, the world still lacks a definitive, transparent accounting of COVID’s origins. Whether one believes in zoonosis, lab accident, or something in between is almost secondary. The failure was not scientific uncertainty, but rather, the absence of accountability.

When no consequences follow a catastrophe of that magnitude, behavior does not self-correct. It escalates. That context matters enormously when we look at what quietly came to light in early 2020.

The Manipal–CDC Episode: A Warning, Not a Footnote

In February 2020, an Indian government intervention abruptly halted CDC-funded Nipah research at the Manipal Centre for Virus Research (MCVR). According to contemporaneous reporting, this collaboration had proceeded without full transparency or central government clearance, despite Nipah being classified as a Risk Group-4 pathogen, requiring the highest biosafety containment.

‘Halt Nipah project with Indian lab’: Govt tells US health agency

Hindustan Times - Feb 07, 2020 - Read article >

A whistleblower quoted at the time expressed explicit concern that:

The work involved mapping Nipah virus biology

Vaccine development would not leave intellectual property with India

Understanding host responses could enable weaponization, not just prevention

That is not a fringe concern. Nipah is formally listed by the World Health Organization as a pathogen with pandemic and biothreat potential. The Indian government subsequently stopped the work, but there was no public inquiry, no parliamentary debate, no accountability trail.

That silence matters.

From Viral Damage to Immune Damage

What struck me most in reviewing Nipah pathology is how familiar it feels.

Severe Nipah disease is characterised by:

Endothelial injury

Vasculitis

Microvascular damage

Neurological inflammation

This pattern echoes what we now recognise across several high-mortality infections—Ebola, dengue haemorrhagic fever, and COVID.

In each case, the virus is not the sole killer.

The dominant driver of mortality is immune dysregulation: a host response that overshoots, collapses vascular integrity, and triggers systemic inflammatory damage. In modern terms, this sits on a spectrum of autoimmunity, immune exhaustion, and maladaptive cytokine signalling.

This matters profoundly for vaccines.

Why “Just Make a Vaccine” Is Not a Neutral Act

Vaccines are not intrinsically benign tools, rather, they are immune interventions. In diseases where immune dysregulation is central to pathology, the line between protection and harm is narrow. Dengue is the classic example: the wrong immune priming can worsen disease via antibody-dependent enhancement.

COVID taught us—at scale—that repeatedly stimulating a dysregulated immune system has consequences we did not adequately model in advance.

So when I see accelerated Nipah vaccine pipelines, that are supported by organisations like CEPI (World Economic Forum WEF) and companies such as Moderna, using mRNA platforms—I don’t see preparedness alone. I see assumptions being recycled without sufficient humility about host biology.

A vaccine may have a role for narrow occupational protection. That is very different from population-level deployment driven by fear rather than epidemiology.

The Deeper Risk: Research, Incentives, and Silence

Professor Banerjee made a point that stayed with me:

“The next zoonosis may not come from the jungle. It may come from a lab.”

That is not an anti-science statement. It is a governance statement.

When:

Gain-of-function research persists under euphemisms

Funding crosses borders without full sovereign oversight

Career incentives reward novelty over restraint

And catastrophic outcomes carry no personal or institutional cost

…then risk accumulates invisibly.

COVID should have been the global reset. Instead, it appears to have become a proof of concept.

Why Nipah Matters Even If It Never Spreads

Nipah itself is not the immediate danger.

The danger is what it represents:

A test case for narrative priming

A justification for accelerated countermeasures

A reminder that origins, accountability, and immune biology are still treated as inconvenient side issues

If another pathogen emerges—natural or otherwise—into a population already burdened by post-COVID immune dysregulation, the consequences will not resemble 2019. They will be far worse.

The Question We Still Refuse to Ask

The most important public-health question today is not:

“What is the next pandemic?”

It is:

“Why did we allow the last one to pass without accountability?”

Until that question is answered honestly, every new outbreak—real or exaggerated—will carry a shadow far larger than the pathogen itself.

And that, more than Nipah, is what should concern us all.