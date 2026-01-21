Nearly 30% Worsened—So Why Was the Narrative Protected?

There are people who are uncomfortable with this discussion. I understand why.

Talking openly about patients with post-COVID symptoms who deteriorated after vaccination makes many in medicine and public health uneasy. It can feel as though raising these questions risks undermining trust in science or damaging the reputation of the profession.

I take the opposite view. Avoiding uncomfortable data is what ultimately damages science. The paper that prompted this discussion is a recent Canadian multicentre preprint: Factors Associated with the Deterioration of Post-COVID-19 Condition Symptoms Following a Dose of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine.

It examines people with confirmed prior COVID infection, ongoing symptoms meeting WHO criteria for post-COVID condition, and vaccination administered more than 90 days after infection.

By definition, these were not people with transient or resolving symptoms. These were individuals with persistent immune dysregulation.

Seydou Beidari, Malika, et al. "Factors associated with the deterioration of post-COVID-19 condition symptoms following a Dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine." medRxiv (2026): 2026-01.

What this study does—and does not—show

It is important to understand the limits of this study. The researchers looked only at people with established post-COVID symptoms for over 90 days, who were subsequently vaccinated. They did not compare them with a similar group of people who were not vaccinated at the same time. Because of this, the study cannot prove that vaccination caused symptoms to worsen. Long COVID symptoms can change over time, and some people may worsen even without any new treatment.

This limitation is real and should be acknowledged. However, it does not make the findings meaningless.

The study was not designed to judge whether vaccines work at a population level or to debate their overall public health value. Instead, it asked a more focused clinical question: do some people with post-COVID condition worsen after vaccination, and are there features that identify who might be at risk?

For that question, the study provides important and useful information.

What does the data actually show

Across 33 emergency departments in Canada, the authors identified 476 individuals who met WHO criteria for post-COVID condition and who were vaccinated more than 90 days after infection.

Approximately 28.8% reported deterioration of symptoms following vaccination. That is not a trivial signal.

Importantly, deterioration was not random. It clustered around:

Ongoing inflammatory features, particularly persistent cough

Symptom domains such as post-exertional malaise, breathlessness, and cognitive dysfunction

Vaccine platform and dose, with the strongest association observed with Moderna, plausibly related to higher antigen exposure

At the same time, a smaller number of individuals improved after vaccination, consistent with immune down-regulation in selected cases. The symptom diversity is exactly what one would expect in an immune-mediated condition.

Why this should not have surprised us

For several years, my own work has focused on the central role of persistent macrophage activation in long COVID. Once spike protein is taken up by macrophages, these cells can remain metabolically and immunologically activated, driving clotting abnormalities, autoantibody production, mast cell interactions, and downstream neurological and autonomic symptoms.

If you accept that framework, the findings in this paper are not surprising.

If someone already has an activated, dysregulated immune system, further immune stimulation may worsen symptoms. Not in everyone—but in some. That is exactly what the study observed.

Why earlier research struggled to see this

You will often hear that “the literature shows vaccination protects against long COVID.” Many systematic reviews do indeed suggest population-level benefit or neutrality.

The problem is that most of those studies were not designed to detect harm.

They asked whether vaccination reduced the risk of developing long COVID or improved average symptom burden. They did not predefine deterioration as a primary endpoint. They did not stratify by immune phenotype. They averaged effects across heterogeneous populations.

In clinical medicine, this would be unacceptable.

If we studied anticoagulation in atrial fibrillation only by measuring stroke reduction and never looked for bleeding, we would conclude that anticoagulation only helps. That would not make bleeding unreal, but it would make our study design inadequate.

The failure was not ignorance—it was inaction

By 2021, patients with post-COVID symptoms were already reporting deterioration after vaccination. These reports appeared in clinics, patient forums, and social media. The literature itself acknowledged mixed outcomes, but acknowledgement did not translate into action.

There was no meaningful risk stratification or adjustment of consent language. No attempt to identify who might be vulnerable and why, which in practice, amounted to functional disregard.

In clinical medicine, individuals who experience adverse or paradoxical responses are not dismissed as noise. They should be treated as early warning signals that help define risk boundaries for everyone else.

Long COVID patients who worsened after vaccination should have been treated the same way.

This is not anti-vaccine science

It is anti–one-size-fits-all medicine.

Immunity is about precision. There is no such thing as “super-immunity.” There is balanced immunity, deficient immunity, and dysregulated immunity. Anything beyond what is necessary causes damage.

Long COVID is not a single condition. Someone with structural lung injury after ICU admission is not the same as someone with neuro-immune dysfunction after a mild infection. Treating them as identical is not good medicine.

The real lesson

The failure was not that uncertainty existed. Uncertainty is inevitable in a pandemic.

The failure was that uncertainty was not communicated honestly, and heterogeneity of risk was not acted upon.

Science progresses by confronting its blind spots, not by defending its assumptions. Medicine improves by listening to patients, not by averaging them away. This Canadian study does not invalidate vaccination, but it does invalidate the idea that immune state does not matter.

And that is a lesson we can no longer afford to ignore.