Vejon COVID-19 Review

Vejon COVID-19 Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dietmar's avatar
Dietmar
May 17, 2023

Hi Philip; just came across this post of yours (me being an Anesthetist and Intensive Care physician in Germany). Are you aware of studies which examined these possible autoantibodies in the context of the disease Covid-19? Sure, these examinations must have been made in 2020, i.e. before the roll out of the genetic drugs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Philip McMillan
krishna e bera's avatar
krishna e bera
Aug 16, 2022Edited

I never heard of antinuclear antibodies before this post, and i have read dozens of medical and Covid related articles in the past 2 years. When you do the video version, perhaps you could introduce them.

(I consider myself an "anti-nuclear body" already, being against nuclear weapons and generally not in favor of new nuclear power plants until the waste and complexity and community safety problems are solved.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Philip McMillan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture