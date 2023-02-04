Meeting of the Giants - Geert & Malone - September 2022

This was an incredible interview. Brought together for the first time in an interview, and not sure if this was ever repeated again.

Censored on YouTube and LinkedIn because of the impact of their words and predictions.

Simply genius.

Although over a year old, this conversation never ages.

Timecodes:

0:00 Intro

2:38 Interviewees intro

6:05 Views of Malone on the mRNA technology

11:50 Anti-vax heroes??

17:10 Perspective on mass vaccination

21:10 Malone on the Israel data

27:50 Are the vaccinated super spreaders?

34:17 Geert explains the science of immune pressure

48:00 Malone explains immune pressure from Geert

53:12 Philip speaks about mucosal IgA immunity

1:00:09 Importance of autopsies - Philip

1:01:30 Malone speaks about ADE

1:11:40 What are the Public Health leaders thinking now - Geert

1:15:44 Malone views on the FDA decisions

1:30:15 Further views from Geert on infectious pressure/ antiviral prophylaxis

1:40:43 Persistent odd signal of excess death in the vaccinated community

1:46:05 Comparing the vaccinated and unvaccinated - Geert

Why would the public listen to anyone else?