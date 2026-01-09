Measles - Vaccination Is Just the Beginning

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spent time reviewing the surge of measles cases reported across the United States — both current numbers and historic trends. As someone who has studied the immune system closely over the pandemic, what I’m seeing now doesn’t quite add up in the way public health messaging suggests.

What is less discussed is why now, at a time when multiple respiratory viruses (including influenza) are simultaneously surging across highly vaccinated populations.

We’re Seeing Measles — But It’s Not Looking Like Measles

According to the CDC, there were 1,274 confirmed measles cases across 31 states in 2019, the highest in nearly three decades. Those cases were primarily clustered in New York and the Pacific Northwest, and were largely attributed to unvaccinated individuals in close-knit communities. That narrative made sense — at least on the surface.

But fast forward to the present day.

Now we’re witnessing new cases popping up again. And while public health responses remain focused on vaccination status, I’m seeing a deeper pattern emerge; one that may not be about vaccination alone.

We are potentially facing subclinical circulation of the measles virus in vaccinated individuals, and that should concern us more than we realize.

Measles Enters Through the Immune System — Not the Lung

This is what makes measles unique. Most assume it behaves like other respiratory viruses, entering through the airways and infecting epithelial cells directly. That’s not true.

Measles first targets immune cells in the upper airway and specifically memory T cells and antigen-presenting cells expressing the SLAM/CD150 receptor. It hijacks the immune system before moving systemically and finally exits through epithelial cells using a different receptor: Nectin-4, located on the basolateral membrane of the respiratory epithelium in the lungs.

What this means is simple but profound:

You don’t get a measles rash from an epithelial infection. You get it from immune dysfunction.

And that dysfunction could look very different today than it did in the past.

COVID Damaged Population Immunity in Subtle Ways

We now know that SARS-CoV-2 can cause significant lymphopenia, even in mild cases — especially affecting natural killer cells, CD8+ T cells, and B regulatory cells. This isn’t always obvious. In many people, the immune system “appears” to recover, but we’re only beginning to understand what that means in terms of long-term immune resilience.

Now imagine this scenario:

A person who is vaccinated for measles

Who had a mild case of COVID-19 months ago

And whose mucosal immunity and memory T cell pools have been depleted or made dysfunctional

What happens if they’re exposed to measles?

The traditional view would say they’re protected. But what if their immunity is only partial — allowing viral replication without classic symptoms?

That’s subclinical infection, and it could explain why measles seems to be moving across populations without being easily detected.

Why the Vaccine May Not Stop Mucosal Spread

The MMR vaccine, like most injected vaccines, doesn’t directly stimulate mucosal immunity (IgA or resident T cells at the respiratory surface). It builds systemic immunity — sufficient to prevent classic measles disease — but potentially not enough to stop silent spread.

Measles, like polio and SARS-CoV-2, may still replicate briefly and exit the lungs without triggering typical symptoms.

If that’s the case, we could be missing the real threat:

Vaccinated individuals quietly transmitting measles to others

Unvaccinated children being exposed in environments where nobody looks sick

Immunocompromised individuals experiencing unusual or delayed presentations

This isn’t anti-vaccine rhetoric. It’s an invitation to look deeper. Predicted in March of 2025!

What This Means for Children

If COVID has left us more immune-fragile as a population, then outbreaks of previously controlled diseases like measles will behave differently.

Children, particularly those under 5, are highly vulnerable, not just because of their vaccination status, but because their immune systems are developing in a weakened immunological ecosystem.

And while the standard recommendation is to ensure full MMR coverage, I believe the conversation must expand beyond the vaccine.

We need to ask:

Are we measuring mucosal immunity at all?

Are we screening for atypical or subclinical presentations in vaccinated individuals?

Are we preparing for immune-compromised individuals to respond differently?

Because measles may be circulating silently, and by the time it shows up in its classic form, it may already be too late.

My Conclusion

Vaccination is not a silver bullet, and it never was. It’s a critical tool, yes, but in the post-COVID world, it’s time we reassess what immunity really means.

We are seeing the signs of population-wide immune suppression, driven by SARS-CoV-2, chronic inflammation, stress, and nutritional deficiency. In this setting, viruses like measles can move more quietly.

I believe we’re overdue for a new conversation around immune resilience, early immune training, and the limits of injected vaccines in controlling mucosal pathogens.

Let’s be clear:

I’m not saying stop vaccinating.

I’m saying, start thinking bigger.