Masterclass Taster Session 38 - Melatonin

Most people think melatonin is only about sleep. That’s the mistake. In reality, some of the highest concentrations of melatonin in the body are found in the gut, where it helps protect the intestinal barrier, regulate immune responses, reduce oxidative stress, and prevent the kind of chronic inflammatory “leak” that drives fatigue, brain fog, poor recovery, and ongoing post-COVID symptoms.

In this free Masterclass session, I break down why melatonin is far more important than most people realise—especially in a post-pandemic world where gut dysfunction and immune overactivation are becoming increasingly common. This is how I approach health inside the McMillan Masterclass series: not by chasing symptoms, but by identifying the ROOT cause and understanding the physiology behind why the body is struggling.

I wanted to make this session available as a free taster because it shows exactly how these masterclasses work. If this way of thinking resonates with you, you can join the full Masterclass Membership for access to the full on-demand library or the live sessions where we work through these principles together in real time.

In this important session, Dr. McMillan reframes melatonin as far more than a sleep hormone. While most people associate it with the pineal gland and circadian rhythm, he explains that the gut contains some of the highest concentrations of melatonin in the body, where it acts as a local immune regulator and mucosal protector.

The central theme is that melatonin helps stabilize the intestinal barrier, protect mitochondrial function, and reduce oxidative stress within the gut lining. When levels fall—through aging, poor sleep, chronic stress, dysbiosis, alcohol excess, shift work, or reduced tryptophan absorption after COVID—the intestinal barrier becomes more permeable. This allows bacterial toxins and metabolites to cross into the bloodstream, driving systemic immune activation and ongoing inflammation.

The key principle: protect the gut barrier first. Melatonin can support the rebuilding phase, but it should be used as part of a broader sequence that includes sleep optimization, gut repair nutrients, and restoration of microbiome health rather than as a standalone solution.

🔹 Questions Asked After the Presentation