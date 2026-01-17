Is This Fungal Brain Infection a COVID AFTEREFFECT?

I want to talk through a recent case report that caught my attention, not because it was sensational, but because it quietly exposes a pattern I keep seeing. The paper describes an elderly man with a disseminated fungal infection involving the skin, lungs, and brain. On first reading, it looks like a rare complication in an unfortunate patient. When you slow down and follow the timeline properly, it becomes something much more uncomfortable.

This is my interpretation of the data presented. I’m not rewriting the paper or criticising the authors. In fact, I appreciate the work that goes into publishing detailed case reports like this. They give us the opportunity to step back and ask questions that don’t always fit neatly into established explanations.

Gaona, Ricardo Villanueva, et al. “Disseminated coccidioidomycosis with cutaneous, pulmonary and suspected CNS involvement in an elderly patient with Parkinson’s disease.” BMJ Case Reports CP 18.12 (2025): e269449.

The timeline doesn’t behave like normal infection

What matters most in this case appears early, and it’s easy to miss. Several months before the nasal ulcer and long before the patient became confused, he developed a respiratory illness. He had low-grade fevers and chest discomfort. A CT scan showed multifocal lung consolidation, bilateral ground-glass opacities, and a pleural effusion. That imaging pattern matters. Bilateral ground-glass changes don’t occur by accident, and they are not well explained by routine bacterial infection alone.

At the time, a respiratory panel detected Haemophilus influenzae. He was treated with antibiotics and his symptoms settled. On paper, that looks like a resolved pneumonia. But immune stories don’t necessarily end when symptoms improve, and that assumption is where we keep getting into trouble.

What followed doesn’t behave like normal infection. Months after the lung illness, he developed painful lesions on the bridge of his nose that failed multiple courses of antibiotics and progressed to ulceration. Shortly after that, he became confused. Imaging eventually revealed a fungal abscess in his brain. This sequence matters. Lung involvement first, then skin, then brain. That is not how infections typically evolve in someone with a stable immune system.

This is the kind of pattern we were trained to associate with clear immunosuppression: HIV, chemotherapy, transplant medicine. Yet this patient had none of those. He wasn’t on steroids. He had no known immune deficiency. HIV testing was negative. The explanation offered was age-related immunosenescence. It’s a tidy answer, but it doesn’t fully hold up when you look at the immune data.

The immune system wasn’t “normal”—it was unbalanced

The lymphocyte subset analysis tells a more revealing story. B cells were low. Natural killer cells were low. There was lymphopenia. At the same time, certain T-cell populations were expanded and activated. That is not a weak immune system. It is a misaligned one. Parts of the immune response are missing, while others are overactive. This is exactly the kind of immune pattern that struggles to contain intracellular and fungal pathogens.

That matters because fungal abscesses don’t form when immunity is absent. They form when immunity is active but ineffective. The immune system walls off the organism but can’t clear it. That is immune dysregulation, not immune collapse. And it is something we have seen repeatedly after COVID, including in people who never considered themselves seriously ill.

Why the nose matters more than people realise

The nasal lesion in this case is especially important. It wasn’t just a dermatological curiosity. COVID disproportionately affects the upper airway, the nasal mucosa, and the immune structures that sit at that interface. When local immune control is impaired, disseminated organisms don’t land randomly. They settle where defence is weakest. In this case, the nose wasn’t the source of infection. It was the signal.

The brain findings reinforce the same point. This was not classic fungal meningitis. The cerebrospinal fluid was largely normal. The infection presented as a focal abscess, suggesting haematogenous seeding into a compartment where immune surveillance was already compromised. Again, that fits immune imbalance far better than simple ageing.

Even after prolonged antifungal treatment and clear clinical improvement, the lung imaging never fully normalised. Ground-glass changes persisted. That is difficult to explain as residual fungal disease alone. It is, however, entirely consistent with what we now recognise as post-COVID lung pathology. The infection improved. The immune footprint remained.

Why this case matters beyond one patient

What struck me most was the patient’s own reflection. He noted that his illness was initially treated as pneumonia and influenza, and that testing for valley fever should be considered alongside pneumonia, influenza, and COVID. Patients often see patterns before systems are ready to acknowledge them.

If this man had not developed a fungal infection dramatic enough to force deeper investigation, how many pieces would have been missed? How many patients with confusion, fatigue, odd infections, and “normal tests” are being reassured while their immune systems remain fundamentally out of balance?

COVID does not need to be active to matter. Its impact often persists in the immune system long after the virus itself has faded from view. This case doesn’t prove causation, but it raises a question we can no longer afford to ignore.

I don’t claim to have all the answers. I do think that continuing to practise medicine as if this virus left no lasting imprint is becoming increasingly hard to defend. This case is not an outlier. It’s a signpost. And signposts are only useful if we’re willing to look at them.