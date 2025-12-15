Is Pulmonary HYPERTENSION The Next Big Cardiovascular Crisis?

Pulmonary hypertension is one of those conditions that most people have never heard of until it suddenly appears in their life. I believe that is about to change.

This is a discussion that is a few years ahead of its time. If pulmonary hypertension is not on your radar yet, it will be. What I am sharing here is not speculation pulled from thin air, but the result of analysing years of hospital admission data, tracking disease trajectories, and asking a simple but uncomfortable question: what conditions are likely to surge next?

Pulmonary hypertension is one of them.

Why this caught my attention

I spend a great deal of time analysing long-term trends in hospital admissions and outcomes. When you look carefully at large datasets over nearly a decade, patterns begin to emerge long before they become obvious in clinics or headlines.

What first caught my attention was not pulmonary hypertension itself, but heart valve disease.

When I examined UK trends from 2016 onwards, I saw large increases across several valve categories. That in itself was not surprising. What was surprising was which valves were increasing the most.

The most dramatic rises were not in the mitral or aortic valves on the left side of the heart, but in the tricuspid and pulmonary valves on the right side. That makes no sense if the problem is primarily degenerative valve disease. Right-sided valves are not usually the primary site of pathology.

So I asked myself a different question.

What condition puts chronic pressure on the right side of the heart?

The answer is pulmonary hypertension.

Analysis of ICD Codes 2016 - 2024

A brief reminder of the anatomy

Blood returning from the body enters the right side of the heart and is pumped through the pulmonary arteries to the lungs. These arteries normally operate at much lower pressures than the systemic circulation.

Pulmonary hypertension occurs when pressure rises in these pulmonary arteries. As resistance increases, the right ventricle has to work harder to push blood through the lungs. Over time, that strain leads to dilation of the right heart and dysfunction of the tricuspid and pulmonary valves.

Once you understand this physiology, the valve data suddenly makes sense.

Pulmonary arteries in blue, taking blood to the lungs for oxygen.

What pulmonary hypertension really is

Pulmonary hypertension is not a single disease. It is a final common pathway caused by many different conditions. The World Health Organization classifies it into five broad groups, including disease related to left-sided heart problems, lung disease, chronic blood clots, and more complex or poorly understood mechanisms.

What matters here is that pulmonary hypertension is often secondary, not primary. It creeps in quietly, driven by other processes, and by the time it is diagnosed, the disease is often advanced.

The symptoms are nonspecific. Breathlessness on exertion. Fatigue. Chest discomfort. Light-headedness. Swelling of the legs. These are symptoms that are easily attributed to ageing, anxiety, deconditioning, or “post-viral recovery.”

This is why pulmonary hypertension is so often diagnosed late.

Why I don’t believe this is just a hypothesis

A fair challenge would be to say that pulmonary hypertension has always existed, and that what I am describing is simply increased awareness.

That argument falls apart when you look at the data.