How Repeated COVID Infections May Be Undermining Immunity From Within (CD147)

Most discussions of how SARS-CoV-2 enters the body begin and end with ACE2. That has been the standard explanation since early in the pandemic, and for good reason. But the longer I look at the clinical patterns, the less satisfied I am that ACE2 alone explains what I am seeing.

The contradiction is straightforward. If ACE2 is the central route, how do I account for the lymphopenia, immune dysfunction, recurrent illness, and prolonged deterioration in cells that do not meaningfully depend on ACE2 the way lung epithelium does? Why do I keep seeing people who appear to recover from a mild infection, only to become more vulnerable two or three weeks later? Why do some drift into a state where they are not acutely ill but clearly not immunologically stable either?

This is where CD147 becomes difficult to ignore. I do not treat it as a minor side note. I see it as a second door that may explain a great deal of what the usual model cannot. In the presentation, I framed ACE2 as the front door and CD147 as the back door — particularly because CD147 sits on immune cells that ACE2 does not adequately account for.

ACE2 and CD147: Two Very Different Doors

ACE2 is the receptor most people have heard of. It sits mainly on the surface of cells in the lungs, blood vessels, gut, and heart, and its normal job is to help regulate blood pressure and fluid balance. SARS-CoV-2 hijacks it as the main entry point into those tissues, which is why the early pandemic story was dominated by lungs and cardiovascular disease.

CD147 is a different kind of molecule on a different kind of cell. It is found widely across the body, but critically it sits on immune cells — T cells, B cells, macrophages — where ACE2 is sparse or absent. Its normal role involves inflammation, tissue remodelling, and immune cell activity. So while ACE2 explains how the virus gets into the tissues that make people acutely ill, CD147 may explain how the virus reaches the cells that are supposed to defend against it in the first place. One is the front door into the house. The other is a side entrance into the security system itself.

Why CD147 Changes the Picture

What caught my attention is not simply that CD147 may bind spike. That idea has circulated before. What changes the picture is newer work suggesting SARS-CoV-2 infection may actively induce CD147 upregulation while membrane-bound ACE2 falls. In other words, the virus may not just use an alternative route. It may create more of that route as infection progresses. That is an amplification model, not a static one.