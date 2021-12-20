How did Honduras CRUSH COVID-19?
Interview with Dr Fernando Valerio - ICU doctor Honduras
Science is interested in outcomes, not status. One of the poorest countries in Central America has better COVID-19 outcomes than most of the First World. How can this be achieved?
Over 2 months ago, Dr Fernando Valerio, a Critical Care physician from Honduras, shared their national plan, in our Vejon Conference - Innovative Treatment Solutions, that was implemented after reviewing their limited resources. It included vaccination as a part of their strategy.
The video highlighting this success was yesterday deleted from YouTube and labelled as medical misinformation!
When the world follows those who should know, but do not have the appropriate outcomes, we are in trouble.
Good leadership knows to listen, observe and follow when needed.
