Science is interested in outcomes, not status. One of the poorest countries in Central America has better COVID-19 outcomes than most of the First World. How can this be achieved?



Over 2 months ago, Dr Fernando Valerio, a Critical Care physician from Honduras, shared their national plan, in our Vejon Conference - Innovative Treatment Solutions, that was implemented after reviewing their limited resources. It included vaccination as a part of their strategy.



The video highlighting this success was yesterday deleted from YouTube and labelled as medical misinformation!



Watch the full Interview on Streamyard here >



When the world follows those who should know, but do not have the appropriate outcomes, we are in trouble.



Good leadership knows to listen, observe and follow when needed.

