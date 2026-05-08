Has the Population's Liver Tolerance Changed Since 2020?

I have been looking carefully at NHS Hospital Episode Statistics from 2016 to 2025, and one signal has become difficult to ignore.

Toxic liver disease, coded as K71, has risen across every adult age group. It is not confined to older adults. It is not a niche exposure. It does not behave like a single toxin entering the population.

K71 has increased by roughly 189% compared with the 2016–2019 baseline. That is far faster than overall liver disease. The rise is concentrated in two subcodes that deserve attention: K71.6, toxic liver disease with hepatitis not elsewhere classified, and K71.9, toxic liver disease unspecified.

These categories matter because they are not neat. They suggest clinicians are seeing liver injury that looks toxic or drug-related, but does not fit a clean diagnostic box.

That is the first clue.

Why This Does Not Look Like One Toxin

When people hear “toxic liver disease,” they reach for alcohol. That is too simplistic.

Alcohol matters. Paracetamol matters. Antibiotics matter. Supplements matter. But the pattern does not look like any of those alone. Single-agent injury produces a more specific coding signal. What I am seeing is broader, and it is appearing alongside immune, metabolic, renal, gut, and inflammatory shifts.

So I find myself asking a different question. Not what toxin changed, but why the liver’s tolerance changed.

The Liver Is Not Just a Detox Organ

Most people think of the liver as a detox machine. That is true, but incomplete.