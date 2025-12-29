Geert Vanden Bossche and the Question We Never Finished Asking

I’ve interviewed Geert Vanden Bossche more times than anyone else since 2021, starting with one of the very first interviews in March of that year. Since then, I’ve spent a great deal of time listening to him, challenging him, reflecting on his ideas, and testing them against both immunology and what I see clinically. I don’t repeat his views uncritically, but I also don’t dismiss them lightly. Some questions are too important to ignore simply because they make people uncomfortable.

People are tired of COVID. They want to move on, and I understand that completely. Everywhere you look, the message is the same: isn’t it over, hasn’t the pandemic passed, why are we still talking about this? But being tired of a subject does not mean the underlying biology has stopped. Viruses don’t respond to public mood, and immune systems don’t follow news cycles.

What Geert Warned About in 2021

Back in 2021, Geert issued a warning that was widely dismissed. His concern was not political and not primarily about vaccine side effects. It was immunological. He argued that vaccinating entire populations during an active pandemic, using vaccines that reduced severe disease but did not fully stop infection or transmission, could place continuous pressure on the virus. His fear was that this pressure would not end the pandemic but instead push the virus to change in ways that allow it to escape immune control.

This idea is often treated as belief rather than biology, but immune escape is a basic evolutionary process. The immune system learns what a virus looks like and tries to stop it. Viruses, in turn, change. When a virus keeps spreading in a population where most people have some immunity, it is forced to adapt. That doesn’t mean disaster is guaranteed, but it does mean the virus is unlikely to simply disappear.

Genomic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 with subsampling focused globally over the past 6 months

Omicron Was a Turning Point

After Omicron, many people noticed that infections became milder, at least in the short term, but also far more frequent. Reinfection became normal. This was widely taken as a sign that the pandemic had ended. In reality, it marked a shift in how the virus and the immune system interact. The virus became better at spreading and avoiding immune defenses, even as severe illness became less common initially.

One of the clearest signs of this shift is the explosion of variants. Early on, there were only a handful. Now there are countless subvariants, so many that naming them alphabetically became impossible. This level of viral diversity is unusual and tells us that the virus is still actively evolving under immune pressure. Updating vaccines to keep up with this is increasingly difficult.

Why Herd Immunity Never Arrived

A key misunderstanding throughout the pandemic was the idea of herd immunity. The COVID vaccines were very effective at reducing severe illness and saving lives, but they were not designed to strongly protect the nose and upper airways, where transmission begins. That means they could not fully stop the virus from spreading. Once that became clear, the idea that mass vaccination alone would end transmission should have been re-examined. Instead, the narrative quietly shifted, while the biology carried on.

Where I See Things Differently From Geert

Where I differ from Geert is in how I expect the future to unfold. He worries about a sudden shift toward a very dangerous, highly virulent variant. That is possible, but disease does not always arrive in dramatic waves. Clinically, what I see looks more layered and slower. Some people simply get infected again and again. Others develop immune dysregulation, persistent inflammation, or problems affecting the heart, brain, metabolism, or blood vessels months or years later. It is less like a single storm and more like a rising tide.

There is a simple question that almost no one wants to ask. The same virus can cause very different diseases at different times. Chickenpox and shingles are caused by the same virus, yet they look nothing alike. So what happens when people are exposed to the same virus repeatedly, year after year, as it continues to change? That is not fear-mongering. It is basic biology.

Why This Still Matters

I would much rather Geert be wrong. He has said the same himself. The consequences of him being fully right would be terrible. But dismissing the question because the timelines feel inconvenient or because people are tired of hearing about COVID is not how science works. When I look at long-term health trends, hospital data, and patterns of chronic illness, I see reasons to stay attentive, not complacent.

Awareness is not panic. Preparedness is not fear. And moving on psychologically does not mean the story is biologically finished.