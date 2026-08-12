COVID-19, PREGNANCY AND PUBLIC TRUST - The Pregnancy Gamble

A newly released exchange from 25 January 2021 has reopened one of the most sensitive questions of the pandemic: what did senior public-health officials privately understand about COVID vaccination in pregnancy, and how did that compare with what women were told?

In the reported message, Dr Anthony Fauci raised a theoretical concern that the systemic inflammatory response and fever some people experience after a second dose might be associated with miscarriage in the first trimester. Dr Rochelle Walensky reportedly replied that it was a good point.

I need to be precise about what that exchange does and does not show. It does not prove that the vaccines caused miscarriages. It does not establish that officials possessed evidence of a hidden reproductive harm. It records a biologically plausible concern being discussed before mature pregnancy-specific outcome data existed.

The message is not evidence of a known harm. It is evidence that meaningful uncertainty existed.

That distinction matters, because the public language that followed was far more absolute. Women were told there was no bad time to be vaccinated: before conception, during any trimester, while breastfeeding or after delivery. The question is not whether officials were permitted to update their view as evidence accumulated. Of course they were. The question is whether the confidence of the message ran ahead of the confidence the data justified.

Pregnancy Was Never One Uniform Risk Category

The debate was reduced again and again to a binary: was vaccination in pregnancy safe or unsafe? That was the wrong level of analysis.