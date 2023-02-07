Papua New Guinea historically has very high vaccine hesitancy with only 4.15% of the country being covid vaccinated.

McCall, Chris. "Disrupted care in Papua New Guinea: the harms of COVID-19." The Lancet 399.10321 (2022): 226-227.

What would be the outcomes here?

The drivers of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and how to address them: Evidence from Papua New Guinea

Australia is 87.3% vaccinated with population of 25 million.

Papua New Guinea 4.15% vaccinated with population of 9 million.

Papua New Guinea steps up efforts to eliminate lymphatic filariasis

Would this WHO programme happen to have contributed to outcomes?

Just wondering.