When someone catches COVID again, what immune system does that infection meet?

Is it one that has fully recovered? Or one still responding to an earlier exposure, with inflammation that has not resolved?

For about two years, I have explored that question through what I call STORM: Spike Triggered Autoimmune Response Mechanism. My concern is whether, in susceptible people, immune changes after vaccination or infection could contribute to an abnormal response when SARS-CoV-2 returns.

A Canadian study published in September 2026 has brought me back to it. It found an association between repeated infections and newly diagnosed health conditions in a cohort in which 94.2% had received at least two vaccine doses by follow-up.

That deserves attention. But one distinction matters from the outset. The study supports concern about reinfection in a highly vaccinated population, however it does not definitively show that vaccination made that population more vulnerable.

The finding that caught my attention

The researchers examined adults in Canada using self-reported information covering January 2020 to June 2023. Participants reported infections, vaccination history and professionally diagnosed conditions. The analysis of new diagnoses included 8,717 people, of whom 1,137 reported at least one new condition. After survey weighting, that represented 11.4% of the population covered.

Compared with people reporting no infection, those reporting two or more infections had an adjusted odds ratio for a new diagnosis of 1.76, with a 95% confidence interval of 1.12 to 2.76.

The respiratory result was larger: an adjusted odds ratio of 5.03, with a confidence interval of 1.72 to 14.73. That is a substantial association, though the wide interval tells us how uncertain its size is.

These are odds ratios. They are not direct measures of how much an individual’s risk of illness rose, and they do not show that each infection is more damaging than the last. Several estimates for individual conditions were too imprecise to establish any association.

Even so, the central finding is clinically relevant. Repeated infection was associated with additional diagnoses in a population with extensive vaccination exposure. Protection against acute illness cannot be assumed to remove every longer-term consequence.

Zakaria, Dianne, et al. "Associations between self-reported SARS-CoV-2 infections and the diagnosis of new health conditions." CCDR 52 (2026): 9.

Why vaccination belongs in the discussion

Political discomfort should not decide which variables we examine.

Vaccination history belongs in any account of immune history, alongside previous infections, age, existing illness and the time between exposures. Leaving it out because the subject is contentious makes the question harder to investigate.

Including it requires care about timing. The 94.2% figure describes people with at least two doses by follow-up. Among participants who reported an infection, 76.2% had received at least two doses before their first infection. Those figures answer different questions.

Neither tells us whether vaccination amplified the consequences of reinfection. To answer that, we would need to compare the added effect of another infection across vaccination histories, accounting for differences between groups. This paper does not establish that interaction.

My hypothesis concerns a vulnerable subgroup. Describing an entire highly vaccinated population as exceptionally vulnerable would go beyond these data. A population can carry substantial illness despite vaccination and still have benefited from it. The comparison has to be measured.

What the table percentages mean

Some of the figures are easy to misread because the denominator changes.

In Table 2, newly diagnosed musculoskeletal conditions account for 3.1% of the whole study population but 26.7% of those reporting any new diagnosis. That is one category viewed within two different groups. It is not a rise from 3.1% to 26.7% over time.

The same applies to the cancer figures of 0.8% overall and 6.7% among people with a new diagnosis. They do not demonstrate accelerated cancer. The study provides no tumour growth, stage or clinical course from which to investigate that claim.

Table 1 calls for the same discipline. Some participants reported a new diagnosis without reporting an infection. We cannot presume those were vaccine-related. Background illness, unrecognised infection and delayed recognition of an existing problem all remain possible. A new diagnosis does not necessarily mean a disease began at that moment.

There is a further timing problem. The observation period for people reporting no infection began in January 2020, while diagnoses in infected participants were assessed after their first infection. The researchers adjusted for time at risk, but the underlying windows still differed. The timing of diagnoses relative to a second infection was not established.

Why macrophages remain central to my thinking

STORM begins with an immune response that does not resolve appropriately.

Macrophages clear cellular debris and coordinate inflammation and repair. I am interested in whether persistent antigen or altered immune regulation could leave some of these cells unusually responsive, so that another infection produces a disproportionate inflammatory response.

That is a proposed mechanism. The Canadian study did not measure macrophage activity, persistent spike protein or autoimmune injury.

A 2025 study of monocyte-derived macrophages gives a more direct reason to investigate immune priming. Researchers found persistent changes in gene regulation after mRNA vaccination, and altered responses when the resulting cells were challenged in the laboratory.

This shows that an earlier exposure can leave a measurable imprint on later innate immune responses. It does not show that those cells remain continuously inflamed, or that the changes caused chronic illness. Immune training can also improve protection.

That distinction is the heart of my research question. When does a changed response help someone, and when might it contribute to harm?

McMillan, P.; Turner, A.J.; Uhal, B.D. The Central Role of Macrophages in Long COVID Pathophysiology. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2026, 27, 313.

What persistence could mean for reinfection

A study of spike protein in the skull and meninges reported persistence after infection in human samples, and examined inflammatory effects experimentally in mice. It gives us reason to look at what may remain after the acute illness has passed.

It does not demonstrate persistent vaccine-derived spike as a cause of illness across vaccinated populations. Nor does it show how a human reinfection interacts with that persistence. In the mouse experiments, vaccination reduced spike accumulation after infection, and that belongs in the interpretation too.

My proposed sequence is this. In a susceptible person, an earlier exposure leaves unresolved antigen-related stimulation or altered immune regulation. A later infection adds another stimulus before normal regulation has been restored. Inflammation persists or recurs, potentially affecting tissues beyond the respiratory tract.

Each link needs testing. Persistent antigen, an altered response and clinical injury are separate observations, and finding one does not prove the others.

The autoimmune component of STORM needs its own evidence: an immune response directed against the person’s own tissues. Inflammation alone does not establish autoimmunity.

Here, reinfection keeps its ordinary meaning: a new infection after a previous one. The Canadian study did not measure virus in the bloodstream, so its findings cannot identify a subgroup with systemic viral spread.

Persistent symptoms are a separate clue

Among infected participants, symptoms lasting at least three months were associated with higher odds of a new diagnosis. The adjusted odds ratios were 3.35 for any selected condition, 2.54 for cardiovascular conditions and 2.22 for hypertension.

These estimates concern persistent symptoms. They are not the estimates for having two or more infections.

The association matters because it links ongoing illness with reported diagnoses. But it cannot tell us whether immune dysregulation caused both, whether the diagnosed condition produced the symptoms, or whether people with continuing symptoms simply had more opportunities for investigation.

I also cannot move the study’s statistical baseline because one estimate looks biologically surprising. An odds ratio of 1 means equal odds between the comparison groups. A low estimate for one outcome does not justify rescaling all the others. An unexpected result is a reason to examine uncertainty and possible bias.

The alternatives my hypothesis must survive

Several explanations could account for the pattern without any vaccination-related immune amplification.

Repeated infections may cause injury through infection-related mechanisms. People with existing illness may be more likely to develop further conditions or receive another diagnosis. Infection reporting, healthcare access and survey participation may differ between groups. Weighting and adjustment help, but they cannot guarantee those differences have been removed.

There is also evidence against a simple rule that each infection carries greater individual risk. A UK community study found a lower likelihood of new-onset long COVID after a second infection than after a first, among participants aged 16 and over. A further infection can add an opportunity for illness even when the risk per episode is lower.

That does not dismiss my concern about repeated exposure. It makes it more precise. I need to separate additional opportunities for harm from a progressively worsening biological response, and establish whether a particular subgroup experiences the latter.

How I would test STORM

I would want a prospective study that measures people before and after a documented reinfection, with dates for vaccine doses, earlier infections, symptom onset and new diagnoses.

It would need participants with different vaccination and infection histories, including people who remain well. Without those comparisons, a marker of ordinary immune memory cannot be told apart from a marker of vulnerability.

Alongside clinical outcomes, I would examine antigen persistence, macrophage responses and evidence of immune regulation or autoimmunity. The crucial question is whether an abnormality is present before deterioration, predicts it and explains the differences between groups.

If vaccination-related priming contributes to harm in a subgroup, that should be demonstrable. If it is protective, neutral or unrelated to the proposed pathway, the same study must be able to show that.

That is how STORM moves from a plausible question to a mechanism that can be supported, revised or rejected.

Why I am continuing this work

I remain concerned about the health consequences of repeated infection. The Canadian findings give that concern substance while leaving its biological explanation unresolved.

My interest in prevention connects with the work my brother and I have done on nitric oxide. A small physiological study found that humming markedly increased measured nasal nitric oxide during the manoeuvre. That is an interesting observation about sinus physiology. It did not test whether humming prevents COVID, long COVID or STORM, and I would not present it as established protection against any of them.

Our book, NO Secrets, explores nitric oxide, vascular health and the evidence behind a range of practices. Buying it supports the independent research behind these discussions. Subscribing helps us keep asking the questions that need careful investigation.

The conclusion I can defend today is narrower than my original concern. Repeated infection deserves attention in highly vaccinated populations, and immune history deserves study as a possible influence on outcome. This paper does not prove vaccination-related amplification, and it does not establish STORM.

What I want to understand is why some people recover and stay well while others deteriorate after another exposure.

When the next infection arrives, what decides whether immune memory protects the person or contributes to the illness?