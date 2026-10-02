Vejon COVID-19 Review

Vejon COVID-19 Review

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John Clegg's avatar
John Clegg
Oct 2

Even though it's obvious harm has been done by the vaccines, actually pinning it down will be like trying to nail custard to the wall.

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GB HeBe's avatar
GB HeBe
Oct 2

>> Participants reported infections, vaccination history and professionally diagnosed conditions.

Should be the basis for all studies! Those claiming `vaccines` are safe should want this too, to prove they aren't causing harm.

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