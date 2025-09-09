Could mRNA Vaccines Influence Cancer Spread? The Exosome Question

Now, I want to take on one of the most difficult but necessary discussions in medicine today. A new study from Italy has analyzed nearly 300,000 people, looking at vaccination status, all-cause mortality, and cancer hospitalizations.

For many, this is the first time such evidence has been formally published. But for me, it is the confirmation of predictions I made more than two years ago—predictions I was censored for at the time.

The study shows a higher all-cause mortality in the unvaccinated during the Delta wave, no surprise there. COVID vaccines clearly had an impact on the severity of COVID-19 during that phase. But the more troubling signal is an increased risk of hospitalization for cancer among the vaccinated. The hazard ratio was 1.23—meaning a 23% higher risk. That is not trivial.

Martellucci, Cecilia Acuti, et al. "COVID-19 vaccination, all-cause mortality, and hospitalization for cancer: 30-month cohort study in an Italian province." EXCLI journal 24 (2025): 690.

Why this matters

We need to be precise here. It’s not that vaccines are causing cancer out of nowhere. My view is that the mRNA platform is accelerating cancers that were already present but subclinical. What some call “turbo cancer” may not be faster growth, it may be stage IV disease appearing as the first presentation, skipping earlier stages of progression.