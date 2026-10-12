Could Gut Bacteria Be Making Spike Protein Fragments?

A question from my masterclass brought me back to a problem I have been studying for some time: what happens when the immune system struggles to clear material associated with the spike protein?

It is tempting to treat persistence as a single problem. Something entered the body, remained there, and now needs to be removed.

But that carries an assumption: that the material we detect today is the material that arrived months ago. What if some of it is being replenished?

That is what I want to explore. Could bacteria in the intestine contribute to the production of spike-derived fragments?

I am not presenting bacterial spike production as established fact. I am examining a laboratory observation and asking what would have to be true for it to explain something happening in patients.

What do we mean by “spike protein”?

Before discussing bacteria, I need to clarify the object we are looking for.

The intact spike is a large protein involved in viral entry. A short peptide matching part of its sequence is a different object. The two may share an identifying sequence without sharing structure or biological activity.

So when a report says “spike was detected,” I want to know how it was measured. An intact protein, a larger subunit, a short peptide, an antibody response — those results answer different questions.

Peluso and colleagues, for example, reported excess detection of viral antigens in blood up to 14 months after infection. That supports persistence in some people. It does not establish the source of every positive signal, nor does it demonstrate bacterial production.[1]

In my presentation, I described fragments as “splinters.” That is a useful way to picture smaller pieces of a larger protein. It is not a claim that every fragment behaves like one, or causes inflammation.

The distinction that matters is between identifying a piece and knowing what that piece is doing.

The experiment that caught my attention

The paper I discussed was Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 bacteriophage potential in human gut microbiota, by Mauro Petrillo, Carlo Brogna and colleagues. It first appeared in 2022 and was revised in 2025.[2]

I have interviewed Carlo previously and what interests me here is the experiment.

The team investigated stool-derived bacterial cultures. They reported virus-like structures and nucleocapsid-associated immunolabelling around and within bacteria, alongside plaque-like clearings containing SARS-CoV-2 sequences.

The finding most relevant to new protein production involved labelled nitrogen. They divided a culture into two aliquots, added ammonium containing the stable isotope nitrogen-15 to one, and analysed both seven days later. They reported labelled peptides matching spike in the supplemented culture.[2]

That raises a sharper question than microscopy alone: could newly supplied nitrogen have entered newly synthesised spike-derived material?

Why labelled nitrogen matters

Nitrogen is part of the amino acids from which proteins are assembled. An isotope tracer allows researchers to follow atoms through a biological process.

The principle is straightforward. A cell takes up an available nitrogen source, builds amino acids from it, and assembles those into proteins. If the nitrogen is labelled, some newly made protein carries the label.

This does not mean nitrogen sticks to an old protein and makes it look new. The relevant observation is incorporation into the molecular material assigned to the peptide.

If those assignments are correct, the result supports synthesis during the experiment. But two questions remain: exactly what was synthesised, and which organism or cell made it?

The authors interpret their findings as bacterial synthesis. That is the interpretation I want independently tested.

A peptide is not proof of a whole spike

The reported readout was peptide mapping. Figure 6 identifies labelled peptides and maps them onto the reference spike sequence. The experiment did not directly demonstrate an intact, functional, full-length labelled spike molecule.[2]

That distinction changes how I frame the hypothesis.

Spike-matching peptides have several possible origins. They might come from a larger protein that was broken down, or from incomplete translation products. They may also be generated during analytical preparation, so the pieces measured need not have existed separately in the original culture.

I cannot choose between those explanations from peptide identification alone.

Nor should I move from protein synthesis to infectious virus. Copying viral RNA, translating a protein sequence and assembling an infectious coronavirus are separate achievements.

The narrower question is whether bacteria could contribute new spike-derived material without completing the entire viral life cycle.

The missing step is substantial

Bacteria make proteins. That does not mean they can translate coronavirus RNA.

To support the proposed mechanism, I would need evidence that relevant viral genetic material enters a bacterium, remains available for translation, and is used by bacterial ribosomes. I would then need the product identified, and shown to leave or remain within the cell in a biologically relevant form.

The isotope observation does not independently establish that sequence.

I would also want alternative explanations addressed directly. A stool-derived culture is a complex starting material. The experiment needs to exclude other cellular sources and contamination, and peptide assignments need checking against bacterial proteins and other sequences that could produce misleading matches.

For the plaque findings, ordinary bacteriophages and other causes of bacterial death must be excluded. A clearing containing coronavirus RNA does not, by itself, identify what caused the clearing.

These are the questions that would make a replication study persuasive.

What this could mean for the intestine

If bacterial production were confirmed, it would change the meaning of persistence.

We would be looking at a source that keeps supplying material, rather than a fixed residue the body has failed to remove. Replacing the intestinal surface would not necessarily remove that source if it resided in the microbial population.

My proposed sequence would be: a bacterial population acquires usable viral genetic material; it produces spike-derived polypeptides; those products become accessible to the surrounding immune system; and, in a susceptible person, some contribute to continuing immune stimulation.

Each link requires evidence. The culture experiment does not show that this sequence occurs in a human intestine, continues for months, or causes long COVID.

Even confirmed production would not make every fragment harmful. Identity, concentration, location, persistence and the host response would all matter.

I would also resist using this hypothesis to reinterpret wastewater surveillance. Detecting viral RNA in sewage cannot establish bacterial synthesis there; that needs its own controlled investigation.

Why I keep returning to immune balance

In my clinical thinking, the amount of material present may be only part of the problem. I am equally interested in the immune system encountering it: its ability to clear material, contain inflammation and return to a stable state.

That is the reasoning behind my focus on the gut and the approach I call Spike Reset. But a mechanistic possibility cannot validate a treatment programme. Symptom improvement does not prove spike clearance, and this paper does not demonstrate that fasting, supplements or changes to the microbiome stop bacterial production.

I need to keep the research question separate from the therapeutic claim.

I also need to be careful about what I infer from limited attention. In the presentation, I expressed frustration that this work has not attracted more investigation. But silence neither proves suppression nor validates a result. The useful response is to specify an experiment that can resolve it.

What I would test next

I would begin with defined bacterial isolates, a well-characterised viral input, and rigorous exclusion of human or other eukaryotic cells. Independent laboratories should repeat the tracer experiment and verify the labelled peptide sequences with transparent mass-spectrometry data.

Then I would ask whether the proposed products are short segments, larger polypeptides or intact spike. I would look for direct evidence of bacterial translation, and determine whether production continues after the initial input has been removed.

Only then would I move to patient tissue, establish which bacterial populations are involved, and test whether their activity predicts antigen levels or symptoms.

Clearance and continuing production are different problems, and they would require different investigations. But I cannot assume continuing production simply because persistence has been observed.

The isotope experiment gives me a reason to pursue the question. It does not give me permission to declare the answer.

When we detect spike-derived material long after infection, are we seeing what remains—or something that is still being made?

Research discussed