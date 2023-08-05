Could Big Pharma Suffer Permanent Damage from Selective Silence?

Why are other Pharmaceutical companies observing quietly when a massive fallout from the pandemic could seriously impact their credibility?

Whilst this video is also on YouTube, it is unlikely to be seen by the over 90,000 subscribers as the platform is keeping it well hidden.

Speaking with Hedley Rees:

40+ years experience working in the pharmaceutical industry as a consultant and leader in drug development and commercial supply chains, including vaccines.

He is a critical thinker on the medicines, medical devices, diagnostic tests, and any other allegedly therapeutic products, that you, your loved ones, friends and colleagues may be offered or exposed to.

Hedley has been screaming out (inside pharma) for it to get it’s act together since 2011, when I wrote Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, Wiley, 2011.